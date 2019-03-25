Earth Networks anuncia a conclusão do sistema de alerta antecipado sobre condições climáticas severas desenvolvido para a PAGASA

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 25, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
A Earth Networks anunciou hoje a conclusão da primeira rede nacional de monitoramento e alerta sobre condições climáticas severas das Filipinas, com serviços de software associados, desenvolvidos para a Administração de Serviços Atmosféricos, Geofísicos e Astronômicos das Filipinas (PAGASA, na sigla em inglês), para a Agência Nacional de Serviços Meteorológicos e Hidrológicos (NMHS, na sigla em inglês) e para a República da Filipinas. O anúncio foi feito na 6a conferência anual da InterMET Asia em Singapura.
Iniciada em 2017 e formalmente comissionada nesta semana, a parceria de tecnologia entre a PAGASA e a Earth Networks é a primeira do gênero nas Filipinas e regiões vizinhas, viabilizada por uma rede de sensores de raios e estações meteorológicas automáticas trabalhando em tempo real para o monitoramento da mesoescala. Instalado e operado em conjunto com a empresa parceira filipina West Point Engineering, o programa de 10 anos inclui:
- Detecção de raios em tempo real, proporcionada pela rede Earth Networks Total Lightning Network
- Monitoramento do clima no solo através da rede Earth Networks Weather Network, integrada aos sistemas de dados metereológicos existentes da PAGASA
- Sferic Maps, uma plataforma baseada na web para monitoramento e alerta de condições climáticas severas
- Dados sobre condições climáticas severas e ferramentas de visualização, como Dangerous Thunderstorm Alerts e PulseRad, uma alternativa de radar para derivados de raios
- Previsões de pontos de curto alcance viabilizadas pela ENcast, permitindo o planejamento de respostas emergenciais para áreas específicas, propensas a desastres
- Treinamento abrangente e manutenção de todos os sensores meteorológicos
Os dados da colaboração estarão disponíveis comercialmente para as indústrias públicas e privadas da região, a fim de melhorar e informar a tomada de decisões em torno das condições climáticas severas. Isso permitirá ainda um modelo de sustentabilidade comercial desses sistemas de monitoramento e alerta sobre condições climáticas severas. A Earth Networks também implementou seu primeiro sistema de alertas ao ar livre, conhecido como Outdoor Alerting System , nas Filipinas, para fornecer alertas públicos de forma mais ampla nas áreas envolvidas.
A PAGASA é a prestadora de serviços públicos meteorológicos das Filipinas, emitindo alertas sobre tufões e inundações, previsões meteorológicas públicas, avisos, produtos meteorológicos, astronômicos, climatológicos e outros serviços especializados, voltados principalmente para a proteção da vida e da propriedade e como forma de apoio à produtividade econômica e ao desenvolvimento sustentável.
A Earth Networks é uma empresa fornecedora global de serviços de informações meteorológicas, incluindo a rede Earth Networks Total Lightning Network, com 1.700 sensores totais de raios em 100 países. Com expansão recente nas Filipinas, esta é a tecnologia de rede de raios mais avançada do mundo, com monitoramento abrangente de raios tanto na nuvem como da nuvem ao solo, permitindo alertas mais rápidos de tempestades localizadas e previsões de tempo mais precisas.
“Nossa parceria com a Earth Networks representa um próximo passo animador em relação ao nosso compromisso de levar os melhores e mais tecnologicamente avançados sistemas de informação meteorológica para as Filipinas”, disse o administrador da PAGASA. “Já podemos ver os benefícios na forma de melhorias de nossas previsões de curto prazo, estimativas atualizadas e capacidades de geração de alertas sobre condições climáticas severas e esperamos melhorias adicionais como resultado da nossa cooperação.”
“Estamos muito satisfeitos em construir este modelo de parceria inovador com a PAGASA, para ajudar a promover nossa visão de um mundo mais seguro e mais próspero ”, disse Jim Anderson, vice-presidente sênior de vendas globais da Earth Networks. “Além de ajudar a PAGASA com previsões mais acuradas, monitoramento e alertas sobre condições climáticas severas, essas novas fontes de dados beneficiarão enormemente uma grande variedade de setores sensíveis às condições atmosféricas nas Filipinas, como aviação, agricultura, energia e serviços públicos. Essas parcerias comerciais ajudarão ainda mais a sustentar e a expandir esses aprimoramentos de capacidade por muitos anos.”
Sobre a Earth Networks
Earth Networks desenvolveu parcerias em vários países ao longo dos últimos anos para introduzir as tecnologias de observação, previsão e alertas sobre a metereologia, que são de baixo custo e fáceis de implantar e manter. A empresa está empenhada em possibilitar para o mundo as melhores redes de observação metereológicas e de raios, ferramentas de visualização e tecnologias de alerta antecipado. As escolas, aeroportos, equipes esportivas, serviços públicos e agências governamentais confiam em nossas soluções de alerta antecipado para protegerem vidas, prepararem-se para eventos climáticos e otimizarem operações. As empresas de todos os setores usam nossos dados climáticos para automatizar decisões relacionadas ao gerenciamento de riscos, à continuidade de negócios e à proteção de ativos.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005859/pt/
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 25, 2019 09:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT