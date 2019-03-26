Panasonics neue Generation von HD-PLC®*1, BPL-Kommunikationstechnologie als IEEE 1901a Standard übernommen

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 01:09 AM EDT
Am 25. März 2019 gab die Panasonic Corporation bekannt, dass die IEEE Standards Association die Breitband über Stromleitung (Broadband over Powerline, BPL)-Kommunikationstechnologie des Unternehmens für das Internet der Dinge (IoT) als IEEE 1901a Standard am 21. März 2019 auf der Sitzung des Standards Board in München, Deutschland, genehmigt hat. Das Unternehmen hat die Technologie im Juni 2018 der IEEE Standardization 1901a Working Group*2 vorgeschlagen. Diese Norm erfüllt flexibel die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen an IoT-bezogene Dienstleistungen.
IEEE 1901a, BPL Kommunikationsstandard für IoT ermöglicht die Steuerung von Frequenzbändern je nach Nutzung. Es ermöglicht eine skalierbare Kommunikation mit Funktionen zur Verlängerung der Kommunikationswege und zur Auswahl der Geschwindigkeit. Die in dieser Norm definierten flexiblen Funktionen ermöglichen es, die unterschiedlichen Kommunikationsbedürfnisse von IoT-bezogenen Diensten zu erfüllen.
Es implementiert die folgenden neuen Funktionen auf Basis der Panasonic Original HD-PLC® Wavelet OFDM-Technologie (Standardmodus), die bereits im Standard IEEE 1901-2010 enthalten ist.
- Das Kommunikationsband im Standardmodus kann verdoppelt oder vervierfacht werden, was eine Kommunikationsgeschwindigkeit von 500 Mbit/s*3 im Double-Modus oder maximal 1 Gbit/s*3 im Quadrupel-Modus auf Koaxialkabel oder Standleitung ermöglicht.
- Das Kommunikationsband im Standardmodus kann um den Faktor zwei oder vier (halb oder viertel) komprimiert werden, wodurch die Energie in schmalen Bändern konzentriert und somit die Kommunikationsdistanz im Standardmodus mit einer geringeren Kommunikationsgeschwindigkeit auf bis zur doppelten Entfernung*4 verlängert wird.
Diese Möglichkeit der Auswahl von Kommunikationsgeschwindigkeitsmodi ermöglicht eine flexible Reaktion auf die Bedürfnisse jedes Benutzers und eröffnet den Anwendungsbereich der HD-PLC® für alle Aspekte des täglichen Lebens.
Panasonic verfolgt nun die Strategie, „Lifestyle Updates“ anzubieten, um die Lebensqualität der Menschen mit Produkten und Dienstleistungen zu verbessern, die sich mit den persönlichen Vorlieben und der Lebensweise des einzelnen Endverbrauchers weiterentwickeln. Die integrierte Lifestyle-Plattform HomeX ist die Informationsinfrastruktur, die sich für verschiedene Dienstleister und Partner der entsprechenden Unterhaltungselektronik und -geräte öffnet. Um immer wieder neue Lebensstile nach den Bedürfnissen der Bewohner anbieten zu können, muss jedes Produkt wie Haushaltsgeräte, Unterhaltungselektronik und Sensoren in einem Haus immer an Netzwerke angebunden sein. Der neu verabschiedete internationale Kommunikationsstandard IoT BPL definiert eine Basistechnologie für die Kommunikation im Haushalt, aber nicht nur. Diese Technologie unterstützt auch große Netzwerke, die die soziale Infrastruktur abdecken, wie Gebäude und Fabriken sowie Wohnungen, mit Perspektiven für den Einsatz in den verschiedensten Bereichen.
Panasonic lizenziert die in dieser Norm definierte IoT BPL-Kommunikationstechnologie mit dem Ziel, eine Weiterentwicklung der HD-PLC®-Technologie zu fördern. Darüber hinaus strebt Panasonic durch Organisationen wie die HD-PLC Alliance,*5 eine sichere Verbindung zwischen Produkten, die der IEEE 1901-Serie entsprechen, an und stellt HD-PLC®-Produkte zur Verfügung, die von den Anwendern sicher verwendet werden können.
Hinweis:
- HD-PLC® ist der Name eines von Panasonic entwickelten High Definition Power Line Kommunikationssystems und ist eine eingetragene Marke in Japan und anderen Ländern.
- Die Arbeitsgruppe Normung (Standardization Working Group) über die Kommunikationsnormen für Stromleitungen innerhalb des Instituts für Elektrotechnik- und Elektronik-Ingenieure (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, IEEE).
- 500 Mbit/s und 1 Gbit/s sind theoretische Höchstgeschwindigkeiten auf der physikalischen Ebene.
- Die maximale Kommunikationsreichweite variiert je nach den Bedingungen der Kommunikationsumgebung.
-
Gegründet am 25. September 2007 mit dem Ziel, die
Kommunikationskompatibilität und den breiten Einsatz der HD-PLC®
zu gewährleisten.
Website: http://www.hd-plc.org/
Über Panasonic
Die Panasonic Corporation ist ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen in der Entwicklung verschiedener elektronischer Technologien und Lösungen für Kunden in den Bereichen Unterhaltungselektronik, Housing, Automotive und Business-to-Business. Das Unternehmen, das 2018 sein 100-jähriges Bestehen feierte, hat weltweit expandiert, betreibt nun 591 Tochtergesellschaften und 88 angeschlossene Unternehmen weltweit und erzielte im zum 31. März 2018 zu Ende gegangenen Geschäftsjahr einen Konzernumsatz von 7,982 Billionen Yen. Im Bestreben, durch bereichsübergreifende Innovationen neue Werte zu schaffen, nutzt das Unternehmen seine Technologien, um seinen Kunden bessere Lebensbedingungen und eine bessere Welt zu ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen zu Panasonic finden Sie unter http://www.panasonic.com/global.
Quelle:
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/03/en190325-4/en190325-4.html
Weiterführende Links
HD-PLC Alliance
http://www.hd-plc.org/
[Pressemitteilung] Panasonics Multi-Hop HD-PLC von Taiwan Power Company
als Smart Meter Kommunikationssystem angenommen (25. September 2018)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/09/en180925-2/en180925-2.html
[Pressemeldung] Panasonic PLC-Technologie der nächsten Generation von
IEEE P1901.3 Working Group als Grundspezifikation genehmigt (29. Juni
2018)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/06/en180629-2/en180629-2.html
HomeX-Markenwebsite
https://www.panasonic.com/global/business/homex.html
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005863/de/
