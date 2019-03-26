Tecnología para comunicaciones BPL HD-PLC®*1, de próxima generación, de Panasonic, adoptada como norma IEEE 1901a

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 01:10 AM EDT
El 25 de marzo de 2019, Panasonic Corporation anunció que la IEEE Standards Association (asociación de normas IEEE) ha aprobado la tecnología para comunicaciones de banda ancha sobre tendido eléctrico (BPL) de próxima generación de la compañía para Internet de las Cosas (IoT) como Norma IEEE 1901a el 21 de marzo de 2019 en la reunión de la Junta de Normas, en Múnich, Alemania. La compañía propuso la tecnología al IEEE Standardization 1901a Working Group*2 en junio de 2018. Esta flexibilidad normativa cubre varias demandas respecto de servicios relacionados con IoT.
La norma para comunicaciones BPL IEEE 1901a, para IoT, permite controlar las bandas de frecuencia según el uso. Permite comunicaciones escalables con prestaciones para extender las distancias de las comunicaciones y para seleccionar las velocidades. Las prestaciones flexibles definidas en esta norma permiten abordar diversas necesidades de comunicaciones de servicios relacionados con IoT.
Implementa las siguientes nuevas funciones en base a la tecnología original de Panasonic HD-PLC® Wavelet OFDM (modo estándar), ya adoptada en la norma IEEE 1901-2010.
- La banda de comunicaciones modo estándar se puede duplicar o cuadruplicar, permitiendo una velocidad de comunicación de 500 Mbps*3 en modo doble o un máximum de 1 Gbps*3 en modo cuádruple en cable coaxial o línea exclusiva.
- La banda de comunicaciones modo estándar se puede comprimir vía un factor de dos o cuatro (medio o cuarto), concentrando la energía en bandas angostas y, consecuentemente, extendiendo la distancia de comunicación hasta el doble de distancia*4 en modo estándar con una baja velocidad de comunicación.
Esta capacidad de seleccionar modos de velocidad de comunicación permite una respuesta flexible para las necesidades de cada usuario, ampliando el alcance de la aplicación HD-PLC® a todos los aspectos de la vida cotidiana.
Panasonic ahora está cambiando hacia una estrategia de ofrecer “Actualizaciones de estilo de vida” a fin de mejorar consistentemente la calidad de las vidas de las personas con productos y servicios en evolución considerando las preferencias individuales personales y el estilo de vida del usuario final. La plataforma integrada de estilo de vida HomeX es la infraestructura de información que se extiende a varios proveedores de servicios y socios de las respectivas electrónicas y equipos de los consumidores. Con el objeto de ofrecer permanentemente nuevos valores de estilo de vida conforme a las necesidades de los residentes, cada producto tal como los artículos para el hogar, los productos electrónicos y los sensores hogareños siempre debe estar conectados con las redes. La nueva norma internacional para comunicaciones BPL, recientemente aprobada para IoT, define una tecnología base diseñada para las comunicaciones hogareñas, pero no solamente eso. Esta tecnología también da soporte a redes a gran escala que cubren la infraestructura social, tales como, edificios y fábricas así como hogares, con perspectivas de uso en una amplia gama de áreas.
Panasonic autoriza la tecnología de comunicaciones BPL para IoT definida en esta norma con el objeto de promover una mayor evolución de la tecnología HD-PLC®. Asimismo, al procurar garantizar la interconectividad entre los productos que se ajusten a las series IEEE 1901 a través de organizaciones tales como HD-PLC Alliance,*5 Panasonic busca ofrecer productos HD-PLC® que los usuarios puedan usar con confianza.
Notas:
- HD-PLC® es el nombre de un sistema de comunicaciones por línea de energía eléctrica (PLC) de alta definición creado por Panasonic Corporation, al tiempo que es una marca comercial o una marca comercial registrada en Japón y en otros países.
- El Standardization Working Group acerca de las normas para comunicaciones por línea de energía eléctrica según el IEEE (Instituto de Ingenieros Eléctricos y Electrónicos).
- 500 Mbps y 1 Gbps son velocidades físicas máximas y teóricas en la capa física.
- La distancia de comunicación máxima varía de acuerdo con las condiciones del entorno de comunicación.
-
Se estableció el 25 de septiembre de 2007 con el objetivo de asegurar
la compatibilidad de las comunicaciones y la amplia adopción de HD-PLC®.
Sitio web: http://www.hd-plc.org/
Acerca de Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation es líder a nivel mundial en el desarrollo de diversas tecnologías electrónicas y soluciones para clientes de las industrias de electrónica de consumo, inmobiliaria, automotriz y negocios B2B. Para celebrar su 100.° aniversario en 2018, la compañía se ha ampliado a nivel mundial y en la actualidad opera 591 subsidiarias y 88 compañías asociadas a nivel mundial, registrando ventas netas consolidadas de 7982 billones de JPY para el año finalizado el 31 de marzo de 2018. La compañía está comprometida con la búsqueda de nuevos valores a través de la innovación en todas las líneas divisionales y utiliza sus tecnologías para crear una vida y un mundo mejores para sus clientes. Para conocer más sobre Panasonic, visite http://www.panasonic.com/global.
[Comunicado de prensa] Multi-hop HD-PLC, de Panasonic, adoptado como
Smart Meter Communications System (sistema de comunicaciones
inteligentes métricas) por Taiwan Power Company (Sep 25, 2018)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/09/en180925-2/en180925-2.html
[Comunicado de prensa] Tecnología PLC de última generación de Panasonic
fue aprobada como especificación de referencia por la IEEE P1901.3
Working Group (29 de junio de 2018)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/06/en180629-2/en180629-2.html
Sitio web de la marca HomeX
https://www.panasonic.com/global/business/homex.html
