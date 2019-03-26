Tecnologia de comunicação BPL HD-PLC®*1 de última geração da Panasonic é adotada como o padrão IEEE 1901a

|By Business Wire
Em 25 de março de 2019, a Panasonic Corporation anunciou que a IEEE Standards Association aprovou a tecnologia de comunicação de banda larga por rede elétrica (Broadband over powerline, BPL) de última geração da empresa para IoT como o padrão IEEE 1901a em 21 de março de 2019 durante a reunião do Conselho de normas em Munique, Alemanha. A empresa sugeriu a tecnologia ao Grupo de trabalho de padronização 1901a do IEEE*2 em junho de 2018. Esse padrão atende com flexibilidade diversas demandas para serviços associados à IoT.
A IEEE 1901a, o padrão de comunicação BPL para IoT, permite o controle das faixas de frequência de acordo com a utilização. Ela permite comunicações dimensionáveis com recursos para ampliar as distâncias de comunicação e selecionar velocidades. Os recursos flexíveis definidos nessa norma permitem abordar as necessidades distintas de comunicação de serviços associados à IoT.
Ele implementa as seguintes novas funções com base na tecnologia OFDM HD-PLC® Wavelet original da Panasonic (modo padrão), já adotada no padrão IEEE 1901-2010.
- A faixa de comunicação de modo padrão pode ser duplicada ou quadruplicada, permitindo uma velocidade de comunicação de 500 Mbps*3 em modo duplo ou uma velocidade máxima de 1 Gbps*3 em modo quádruplo, via cabo coaxial ou linha dedicada.
- A faixa de comunicação de modo padrão pode ser compactada por um fator de dois ou quatro (metade ou quarto), concentrando a energia em faixas estreitas e, consequentemente, ampliando a distância de comunicação em até duas vezes*4 em modo padrão, com uma velocidade de comunicação inferior.
Essa capacidade de selecionar os modos de velocidade de comunicação permite uma resposta flexível às necessidades de cada usuário, abrindo o escopo de aplicação da HD-PLC® a todos os aspectos da vida diária.
Agora a Panasonic está mudando para uma estratégia de oferecer “Atualizações de estilo de vida” para aprimorar sistematicamente a qualidade da vida das pessoas com produtos e serviços que evoluem com o estilo de vida e preferências pessoais de cada usuário final. A plataforma integrada de estilo de vida HomeX é a infraestrutura de informação que se abre a diversos provedores de serviços e parceiros de equipamentos e eletrônicos de consumo correspondentes. Para oferecer continuamente novos valores de estilo de vida de acordo com as necessidades dos residentes, cada produto, como eletrodomésticos, eletrônicos de consumo e sensores em uma casa, precisa estar sempre conectado às redes. O padrão internacional de comunicação BPL para IoT recém-aprovado define uma base tecnológica projetada para comunicação em casas, mas não se limita a isso. Essa tecnologia também oferece suporte a redes de grande escala que cobrem infraestruturas sociais, como fábricas e instalações, bem como casas, com possibilidade de utilização em inúmeras áreas.
A Panasonic está licenciando a tecnologia de comunicação BPL para IoT definida nessa norma visando promover uma maior evolução da tecnologia HD-PLC®. Além disso, ao se empenhar para garantir a interconectividade entre os produtos que tenham conformidade com a série IEEE 1901 por meio de organizações, como a HD-PLC Alliance*5, a Panasonic busca oferecer produtos HD-PLC® que os usuários possam utilizar com segurança.
Obs.:
- HD-PLC® é o nome de um sistema de comunicação via rede elétrica (Power Line Communication, PLC) de alta definição criado pela Panasonic e é uma marca comercial registrada no Japão e em outros países.
- O Grupo de trabalho de padronização relativo aos padrões de comunicação via rede elétrica no Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
- As velocidades de 500 Mbps e 1 Gbps são velocidades máximas teóricas na camada física.
- A distância máxima de comunicação varia, dependendo das condições do ambiente de comunicação.
-
Estabelecida em 25 de setembro de 2007 visando garantir a
compatibilidade de comunicação e a ampla adoção da tecnologia HD-PLC®.
Site: http://www.hd-plc.org/
