Mason Group Soars with 565% Net Profit Surge in 2018 Results

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 05:56 AM EDT
Two-Pronged "Health + Wealth" Strategy Leads towards Robust Future
|The management of Mason Group at the 2018 annual results press conference (From left: Mr. John Lin, Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Joel Chang, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Alex Ko, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Angela Lui,Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary; Mr. Philip Lau, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Global Wealth Management)
HONG KONG, Mar 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Mason Group Holdings Limited ("Mason Group" or the "Group", stock code: 273.HK) today announced its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Financial Year"). Benefitting from the continuing effectiveness of its "Health + Wealth" investment strategy, the Group successfully achieved a turnaround in 2018, with profit attributable to equity holders of the Group amounting to approximately HK$90.18 million. The Group's net profit increased by 564.94% to HK$176.01 million during the Financial Year, while its turnover rose by 9.47% to approximately HK$4,074.27 million. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of 0.067 HK cents per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of approximately 33.5%. The continuous improvement of the Group's results was mainly attributable to the organic growth and a series of strategic acquisitions and investments, signaling its success in building a "Health + Wealth" ecosystem with integrated healthcare and financial platforms.
Mr. CHANG Tat Joel, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Mason Group, said, "Financial services is at the very core of Mason Group's businesses. We explore and invest in healthcare projects with high growth potential to establish a world-class 'Health and Wealth' ecosystem that provides unique integrated health and wealth management services. 2018 was a banner year for us. The implementation of our 'Health and Wealth' investment strategy has helped us to achieve a turnaround and reaped gratifying rewards. The expansion of our geographical presence beyond Asia has in turn ushered in a new era in our development. We are en route to cementing our position as the leading global 'Health and Wealth Solution Partner'."
In financial services business segment, the Group's performance was boosted by the acquisitions of European private bank, Raiffeisen Privatbank Liechtenstein AG, and Hong Kong-headquartered wealth management company, Harris Fraser Group Limited and its subsidiaries, Harris Fraser HK and Halena Co. Ltd. The combination of organic growth, acquisitions and investments during the year signified the substantial expansion of the Group's geographical footprint to Europe and Asia Pacific. All these efforts significantly strengthened its distribution channels and service capabilities, enabling it to create a foundation on which further development can thrive. During the Financial Year, the total turnover and operating income contributed by this business segment amounted to HK$901.39 million and HK$334.12 million, respectively, accounting for approximately 22.12% and 9.53% of the Group's total turnover and operating income, respectively. Amidst a fast-changing market environment, the Group expects its prudent risk management and client targeting strategies to pave the way for good returns throughout the coming year.
In addition to the core business of financial services, the Group has explored and invested in industries and projects with high growth potential, in response to macroeconomic changes and market demand. Capitalizing on the market needs for cross-border medical services and the growing demand for premium healthcare, the Group has also focused on investing in healthcare projects, so as to seize the promising market opportunities. During the Financial Year, major steps were taken in the Group's investment in the assisted reproductive services business, with the establishment of Reproductive Healthcare Group through the merger of its subsidiary, Reproductive Healthcare Limited, and The Women's Clinic Group Limited, a leading premium IVF practice in Hong Kong, and the participation in a consortium to invest in Australia-based leading global fertility group, Genea Limited. During the Financial Year, the Group's healthcare business, comprising the provision of IVF services, genetic diagnostic and advisory services, and health screening services, generated an operating income of approximately HK$65.35 million in 2018. The healthcare division recorded a profit of approximately HK$140.85 million.
For the Group's mother-infant-child consumer investment, AYD's foothold in China increasingly strengthened during the Financial Year, accumulating over 1,200 franchised and direct-sale stores and nearly 6,800 partnership stores in its regional network, with growth particularly evident in the number of franchise stores in Southern and Eastern China. In addition, considering the changing global economic conditions, rising trade barriers between countries, and regulatory uncertainties in the food industry, the Group decided to adopt a prudent approach to lessen its exposure in businesses involving cross border trading activities. The Group disposed of its stake of 46% in the Australian infant formula manufacturer Blend & Pack in February 2019. During the Financial Year, the Group's mother-infant-child consumer investment division posted an operating income of approximately HK$3,107.53 million during the Year, demonstrating an increase of 22.12%. Profit recorded for the division was approximately HK$116.16 million during the Financial Year.
Going forward, the Group believes the preservation and management of wealth and assets should be the focal point for the financial industry in the coming year, when the global economic outlook is clouded by the uncertainties arising from the disruptions in the trade landscape. The Group is eyeing potential targets for acquisitions in the Asia Pacific to further extend its distribution network and client base, and enrich its product offerings in this business segment. Meanwhile, against the backdrop of growth in global health expenditure, the Group has also extended the scope of its healthcare services and decided to invest in a healthcare center in Hong Kong that provides premium health screening and medical services to tap into the strong demand in medical tourism. The Group also plans to seek and participate in more investment opportunities in the health sector to reinforce its services capabilities and cement its position as the leading premium medical service provider in the region.
Mr. KO Po Ming, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mason Group, said, "The encouraging results the Group achieved in 2018 was a testament to the merit of the development direction we have followed towards fulfilling the vision of growing into a premier global provider of healthcare and financial solutions. We will also renew our efforts in exploiting the growth potential of the Greater Bay Area, in addition to seizing the opportunities arising from the closer economic ties between countries along the '21st century Silk Road' as a result of China's 'Belt and Road Initiative'. Harnessing the synergistic benefits of our complementary healthcare and financial platforms, we will advance forward along the path charted by our overarching 'Health + Wealth' investment strategy and strive to deliver greater value to our shareholders."
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
About Mason Group Holdings Limited
Mason Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 273.HK) is a health and wealth solutions service conglomerate. It principally provides comprehensive financial services in Hong Kong, including dealing in securities, commodities broking, provision of securities margin financing, provision of investment and corporate finance advisory services, investment in securities and investment holding. The Group also invested in healthcare and mother-infant-child related businesses. The Group aims to build a world-class "health + wealth" ecosystem with integrated healthcare and financial platforms. For more information, please visit: http://www.masonhk.com
For media enquiries:
Cornerstones Communications
Harriet Lau / Sam Choi / Karen Chu
Tel: +852 2903 9290 / 2903 9289 / 2903 9213
Email: [email protected]com
Mason Group Holdings Limited
Marco Liu / Rachel Wong
Tel: +852 2218 2978 / 2218 2876
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Source: Mason Group Holdings Limited
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT