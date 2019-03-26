Cequence Security Takes 2019 Merchant Risk Council Technology Awards Honors

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 06:02 AM EDT
Cequence Security, a provider of innovative application security solutions for today’s hyper-connected enterprises, today announced that the Merchants Risk Council named the company’s bot detection platform a winner of the 2019 MRC Technology Awards at the annual MRC Vegas 2019 Conference. The award recognizes superior solution providers making substantial contributions in the fraud, payments, and risk industries.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005258/en/
Markus Bergthaler, Global Director of Programs and Marketing, Merchant Risk Council (MRC), presenting the MRC Technology Award to Ameya Talwalkar, Co-founder and CPO, Cequence Security (Photo: Business Wire)
Cequence Security’s CQ botDefense solution, which runs on the Cequence Application Security Platform, was recognized for its unmatched ability to automatically detect and defend against malicious bot attacks, including those targeting on-line retail businesses. With malicious bots now accounting for fully one-third of all Internet traffic, hyper-connected enterprises are increasingly finding their Web, Mobile and API assets being targeted for account takeover, business logic abuse, financial fraud, application DDoS, denial of inventory and other potentially catastrophic business disruptors. CQ botDefense is a cloud-native application that can be rapidly deployed in private and public clouds, as well as on-premises data centers.
"The MRC Technology Awards recognize the most esteemed achievements in eCommerce, honoring organizations surpassing industry standards and providing a benchmark for excellence," says Markus Bergthaler, MRC Director of Programs and Marketing. "Cequence Security is deserving of this award as they offer an innovative solution leveraging a patent-pending analytics engine (CQAI), which combines applied artificial intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analysis. The independent panel of merchant judges who evaluated Cequence’s technology noted its success in stopping the growing number of malicious bot attacks that target the web, mobile, and API application assets of today's hyper-connected organizations.”
Winners of the MRC Technology Awards are committed to integrity, innovation, and ingenuity by delivering world-class products and helping merchants successfully fight fraud and optimize payments.
“On-line retailers are at the vanguard of today’s digital economy, and their Internet-facing applications and APIs are increasingly the targets of advanced semantic and syntactic attacks,” said Ameya Talwalkar, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Cequence Security. “We’re honored to help protect a growing roster of the world’s top retailers and eCommerce entities, and we deeply thank the MRC for this honor.”
Cequence Security was also named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor and has amassed several prestigious awards and recognitions in 2019. The platform, designed to support multiple application security modules, has initially focused on stopping malicious bot attacks, which are often undetectable by traditional security tools.
About Merchant Risk Council (MRC)
As an independent, not-for-profit business association, the Merchant Risk Council's mission is to facilitate collaboration between eCommerce payments and risk professionals. Year-round, the MRC provides valuable resources to its members that include proprietary educational content, webinars, best practices, industry trends, benchmarking reports and whitepapers. In addition, the MRC hosts four annual conferences in the U.S. and Europe, as well as several regional networking events which provide an opportunity for industry professionals to build stronger connections with industry stakeholders.
With the vision of making commerce safe and profitable everywhere, the MRC was established in the year 2000 by a group of eCommerce professionals from leading consumer brands invested in supporting their organizations' risk management efforts. Today, the MRC supports a diverse mix of over 500 member companies representing a wide variety of industries, technologies, services and solutions focused on optimizing payments and reducing eCommerce fraud.
About Cequence Security
Cequence Security delivers a game-changing application security platform for today’s hyper-connected organizations that rely on web, mobile, and API application services to support business processes and enable customer engagements. The platform leverages an AI-powered analytics engine to consolidate multiple functions that strengthen the security posture of these organizations against a broad range of application attacks. The automation within the analytics engine also improves the productivity and efficiency of IT resources. Cequence’s management team includes Larry Link, CEO, Ameya Talwalkar, CPO and Shreyans Mehta, CTO. Larry led the worldwide sales team for Palo Alto Networks from 2007 to 2012. Ameya and Shreyans led the development of Symantec’s anti-malware platform. The company is venture-backed and headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005258/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT