SMS Assist Hires 100th Naperville Employee, Plans Further Growth

|March 26, 2019 06:02 AM EDT
SMS Assist has hired its 100th Naperville employee, and it’s not slowing down.
Less than six months after announcing its expansion to the western suburb, the Chicago technology company will host two employment events with the goal of hiring an additional 100 customer service representatives. The events will be held on Wednesday, April 3, and Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. at the SMS Assist office at CityGate Centre in Naperville. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to begin the process online at smsassist.com/available-positions.
“Our employees are at the center of everything we do,” said Taylor Rhodes, SMS Assist’s CEO. “The talent we’ve added in Naperville has already strengthened our operations, and we will continue to create an environment that attracts and retains the best people.”
SMS Assist enhances how customers experience some of the nation’s biggest brands. With numerous rankings on the Forbes Cloud 100, the company streamlines facilities management services with a technology platform that offers real-time quality assurance and transparency across more than 186,000 service locations. Coordinating all that activity is the company’s highly trained Customer Service Team.
At the April hiring events, candidates will have the opportunity to interview with recruiters, meet current employees, and tour the office. The CityGate Centre location features free covered parking, an on-site gym, building food court, and dedicated training space.
“We are known for our technology, but it’s the people behind that technology who really make everything work,” said Jeff Austin, SMS Assist’s site director of the Naperville office. “We’ve quickly built a strong team here in Naperville, and there’s no shortage of opportunities ahead.”
SMS Assist chose Naperville for its second Chicago-area office because of its strong business environment and highly skilled workforce. The company is committed to service, both in and out of the workplace. In January, employees spent the day volunteering at the Naperville Area Humane Society.
The company has a global workforce of more than 800 employees.
About SMS Assist
SMS Assist is on a mission to deliver a better experience in the facilities management industry. We’re doing this by delivering optimum levels of quality, timeliness, and cost to more than 186,000 properties across retail chains, restaurant chains, banks, residential communities, and more. The industry knows us for our proprietary cloud technology, easy access to more than 20,000 vetted service providers, and a customer service organization available 24/7/365.
