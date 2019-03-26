The Data Center Construction Market in Southeast Asia (SEA): Industry Outlook & Forecast 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Data Center Construction Market in Southeast Asia - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Southeast Asia data center construction market is expected to reach values of approximately $2 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2018-2024. The research report also offers market size in square ft area and power capacity in megawatts (MW) across geographies.
The investment support from REITs will enable growth of infrastructure by local vendors and incentives from the government will be highly beneficial for continuous investment from both local and global data center developers in the Southeast Asian market. The Southeast Asia data center construction market is driven by increasing deployments across emerging regions such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.
The adoption of water-based cooling systems and rack size of over 45U will lead to innovations in the Southeast Asia data center construction market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the Southeast Asia data center construction market by product, distribution channel, material, and geography.
The report considers the present scenario of the Southeast Asia data center construction market and its market dynamics for the period 2019 2024. It covers a detailed overview of various Southeast Asia data center construction market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.
The study includes both the demand and supply sides of the Southeast Asia data center construction market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading infrastructure vendors, construction companies, and data center vendors along with other prominent Southeast Asia data center construction market participants.
Market Dynamics
Digitalization of business operation is driving the demand for cloud-based service adoption in the Southeast Asia. Governments in Southeast Asia is investment millions of dollars to improve their digital economy.
Among the countries, Singapore is the only mature cloud market in Southeast Asia. Most of the organizations in Southeast Asia and other APAC countries operates through the cloud platforms hosted in the Singapore data centers. This is because that market has physical presence of major cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, and IBM.
With data center in Singapore, cloud providers can provide services to their customers across the APAC region. The majority of the investment in Southeast Asia is brought in by demand for technologies such as cloud-based computing and supported by government across various countries to grow their digital economy. The governments across all the Southeast Asian countries have created anentity to aid in the growth of digital economy that includes increasing network capacity, aiding business to adopt technology and encourage global data center investment into the country.
In Southeast Asia, Singapore is investing significantly in connected reality. In the Southeast Asia region, the construction of data centers is experiencing significant growth. However, these data centers are mostly confined to major metro cities. In the Southeast Asia region, most data centers operate in major metros cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Hanoi.
There are also multiple facilities or disaster recovery space operated across the countries. Most of these facilities comprise of small area and low power capacity. These cities are also experiencing a high amount of investment in recent times, and more data centers are planned for 2019 and 2020.
Market Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and country. The Southeast Asia data center construction market by electrical infrastructure is classified into UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgear, rack PDU, and other electrical infrastructure. Generators dominated the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of generators by facilities operators is primarily to make sure that they operate at 100% availability irrespective of the change in incoming power from utility grids in the market. Flywheel-based UPS systems and lithium-ion UPS systems are gaining immense traction across several countries in the Southeast market. Switchgearcomprises a combination of switches, fuses, and circuit breakers to protect and isolate electrical infrastructure in the facilities in the market.
The mechanical infrastructure in the Southeast Asia data center construction market is categorized into cooling systems, racks, and other infrastructure. Racks are the fastest growing segment in the market, at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The installation of racks as pre-assembled infrastructure along with rack PDUs, rack-level UPS, and IT infrastructure is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market.
Free-cooling is not facilitated in this region and operators are looking for efficient solutions to reduce their CAPEX and OPEX, conserve data center space, and reduce power supply to cooling units in the market. The use of liquid-based cooling technique installations will boost the demand for other mechanical infrastructure in the Southeast Asia data center construction market.
The Southeast Asia data center construction market by building development is segmented into building development, installations and commissioning services, building designs, physical security, and DCIM. Building development segment occupied the majority of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
Building development primarily focuses on site selection, preparation, and area construction and concrete-based data center building with windows in the market. Physical security systems that comprise sensors integrated with the existing DCIM solutions for real-time remote monitoring benefits will revolutionize the market. DCIM solutions offer features to control power consumption, improve efficiency, and increase operational capabilities in the Southeast Asia data center construction market.
The standard tier segment in the Southeast Asia data center construction market is divided into Tier I &II, Tier III, and Tier IV. Tier IV facilities are the fastest growing segment in the Southeast market, at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period. The increasing number of hyperscale developers such as Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, and Google investing in Tier IV facilities is fueling the growth of this segment in the market.
In the SEA region, several under-developed projects fall under the Tier III category. Most of the new data centers are being designed as per Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy, which can be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy as and when the demand arises. Such deployments will boost investments in the Southeast Asia data center construction market.
Key Vendor Analysis
The Southeast Asia data center construction market is prompting providers to improve the efficiency of the solution to attract the maximum number of consumers. Partnerships with local providers and modular datacenter offerings will enhance revenues for the vendors operating in the market.
The need for local service providers in installation, commissioning, and maintenance services will create job opportunities in the market. The increasing focus on innovations and pricing will boost the intensity of the competition level in the Southeast Asia data center construction market.
Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Impact of Internet Penetration in Southeast Asia
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Increased adoption of cloud-based services
8.1.2 Migration from in-house infrastructure to colocation & managed services
8.1.3 Growing awareness among government bodies to improve digital economy
8.1.4 Increase in rack power density and adoption of efficient infrastructure
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Countries
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Location constraints for data center construction
8.2.2 Budget constraints limiting operations of efficient data centers
8.2.3 Operational constraints due to power outages and fluctuations
8.2.4 Data center design constraints
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.2.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Increased adoption of prefabricated data center solutions
8.3.2 Increasing investment in fiber connectivity
8.3.3 Hyperscale data centers promote renewable energy adoption
8.3.4 Big data and IoT demand to increase edge data center development
8.3.5 Emergence of lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells
8.3.6 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.7 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions
9 Data Center Construction Market in SEA
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10 Market by Infrastructure Type
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Electrical Infrastructure
10.3 General Construction
10.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
11 Electrical Infrastructure
11.1 Generators
11.2 UPS Systems
11.3 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
11.4 Rack Power Distribution Units
11.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure
12 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.1 Cooling Systems
12.2 Racks
12.3 Other mechanical Infrastructure
13 Cooling Systems
13.1 CRAC and CRAH Units
13.2 Chiller Units
13.3 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
13.4 Other Cooling Units
14 Cooling Technique
14.1 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
14.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
15 General Construction
15.1 Building Development
15.2 Installation & commissioning Services
15.3 Building Design
15.4 Physical Security
15.5 DCIM
16 Tier Standards
16.1 Overview of Tier Standards
16.2 Tier I & II
16.3 Tier III
16.4 Tier IV
17 By Geography
18 Singapore
19 Malaysia
20 Thailand
21 Indonesia
22 Other Countries
23 Competitive Scenario
23.1 Electrical Infrastructure
23.2 Mechanical Infrastructure
23.3 General Construction
24 Prominent Infrastructure Providers
24.1 ABB
24.1.1 Overview
24.1.2 Product offerings
24.2 Schneider Electric
24.3 Vertiv
24.4 Caterpillar
24.5 Cummins
24.6 Delta Group
24.7 Eaton
24.8 Euro-Diesel
24.9 Fuji Electric
24.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
24.11 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
24.12 Hitec Power Protection
24.13 Huawei
24.14 KOHLER Group
24.15 Legrand Group
24.16 Mitsubishi Electric
24.17 MTU ONSITE ENERGY (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)
24.18 Pillar Systems
24.19 Rittal
25 Prominent Construction Companies
25.1 Arup
25.1.1 Overview
25.1.2 Service offerings
25.2 AWP Architects
25.3 CSF Group
25.4 DSCO Group
25.5 Fortis Construction
25.6 Faithful+Gould
25.7 Flex Enclosure
25.8 Kienta Engineering Construction
25.9 M+W Group (Excyte)
25.10 NTT Facilities Group
25.11 PM Group
25.12 Powerware Systems (PWS)
25.13 Sato Kogyo
26 Data Center Investors
26.1 AIMS Data Centre
26.1.1 Overview
26.1.2 Service Offerings
26.2 Biznet Data Center
26.3 CMC Telecom
26.4 Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
26.5 DCI Indonesia
26.6 Digital Realty
26.7 Equinix
26.8 Global Switch
26.9 Graha Teknologi Nusantara (GTN)
26.10 Indosat Ooredoo (Lintasarta)
26.11 Internet Thailand Public Company Limited (INET)
26.12 Kepple DC
26.13 Kepstar Data Centre Management
26.14 NTT Communications
26.15 Philippine Long Distance Telephone ALPHA (PLDT ALPHA)
26.16 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
26.17 Singtel
26.18 ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
26.19 TCC Technology
26.20 True Internet Data Center (True IDC)
26.21 VADS BERHAD
26.22 VNTT
26.23 XL Axiata
