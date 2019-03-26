Investment & Securities Industry Almanac, 2019: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 06:52 AM EDT
The "Investment & Securities Industry Almanac 2019: Investment & Securities Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research lists the top 350 companies in Investment & Securities and names the top trends changing the industry for the mid-term.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms. You will gain vital insights that can help you shape your own strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features
- Industry trends analysis, market data and competitive intelligence
- Market forecasts and Industry Statistics
- Industry Associations and Professional Societies List
- In-Depth Profiles of hundreds of leading companies
- Industry Glossary
- Link to our 5-minute video overview of this industry
Statistical Tables Provided: 16
Companies Profiled: 359
Key Questions Answered
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
How to Use This Book
Chapter 1: Major Trends in the Investment & Securities Industry
- Investment & Securities Industry Overview
- Basel III, Dodd-Frank Act and Volcker Act Increase Regulation/European Solvency II and MiFID 2 Take Effect
- Shadow Banking Soars with Non-Bank Alternatives, Online or Peer-to-Peer Lending and Crowdfunding
- Investment Market Evolves in China
- Aging Populations, Baby Boomers Create Opportunities/U.S. Pension Accounts Top $28.3 Trillion
- Employers Make 401(k) Enrollment Automatic/Broad Changes Are Suggested for Retirement Savings Plans
- Investment Firms and Banks Compete for Clients in High Net Worth Households
- ETFs Expand and Take Market Share from Mutual Funds/Mutual Fund Managers Are Forced to Change
- Online Brokers Open Physical Offices/Online Trading Is Free for Large Depositors
- Hedge Funds Regroup and Play a Major Role in Financial Products Including Derivatives, Lending and Insurance
- Annuity Account Managers Create New Product Strategies/Fiduciary Rule Changes Help Annuity Sales Soar
- Credit Default Swaps (CDS) and Derivatives Soar into the Trillions of Dollars
- Stock Exchanges Merge/High-Speed Technologies Force Massive Changes
- Financial Technology (FinTech) Enables Online Payments, Lending, Insurance and Online Robo Advisors
- Artificial Intelligence Powers Hedge Fund Investment Strategies
- Digital Currency, Bitcoin and Blockchain Technologies Advance
- Investment Product Facts
Chapter 2: Investment & Securities Industry Statistics
- Investment & Securities Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Stock Market Performance Indices, U.S.: 1985-2018
- Stock Market Average Daily Trading Volume, U.S.: 2008-2018
- Common Stock Prices & Yields, U.S.: 1985-2018
- Sales, Profits & Stockholders' Equity, All Manufacturing Corporations, U.S.: 1990-Q3 2018
- Components of U.S. Money Stock Measures: 1980-2018
- Treasury Securities Outstanding by Kind of Obligation, U.S.: 1985-2017
- Estimated Ownership of U.S. Treasury Securities: 2009-2017
- Public Debt Securities Held by Private Investors, U.S.: 1985- September 2018
- Average Interest Rates of 3-Month & 10-Year U.S. Treasuries: 1985-2018
- Retirement Benefits in the U.S.: Access, Participation and Take-Up Rates, March 2018
- Employment in the Investment & Securities Industry, U.S.: 2012- October 2018
- Securities, Commodity Contracts & Other Financial Investment Activities, Estimated Revenue for Employer Firms, U.S.: 2013-2018
- Securities, Commodity Contracts & Other Financial Investment Activities, Estimated Sources of Revenue for Employer Firms, U.S.: 2015-2017
Chapter 3: Important Investment & Securities Industry Contacts
- Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites
Chapter 4: The Investment 400:
- Who They Are and How They Were Chosen
- Index of Companies Within Industry Groups
- Alphabetical Index
- Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State
- Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country
- Individual Data Profiles on Each of The Investment 400
- Additional Indexes
- Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities
- Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations
- A Short Investment & Securities Industry Glossary
Companies Mentioned
- 3i Group plc
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc
- AGF Management Limited
- AGNC Investment Corp
- AllianceBernstein Holding LP
- Allianz SE
- Allied Irish Banks plc
- Allstate Corporation (The)
- Ambac Financial Group Inc
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
- American International Group Inc (AIG)
- Ameriprise Financial Inc
- AMP Limited
- Annaly Capital Management Inc
- Apollo Global Management LLC
- Ares Capital Corporation
- Arlington Asset Investment Corporation
- Assicurazioni Generali SpA
- Assured Guaranty Ltd
- ASX Limited
- Aviva plc
- AXA SA
- Banco Santander SA
- Bank of America Corp
- Bank of Ireland
- Bank of Montreal (BMO Financial Group)
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp
- Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)
- Barclays PLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc
- BGC Partners Inc
- BlackRock Inc
- Blackstone Group LP (The)
- BNP Paribas SA
- BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited
- Brasil Bolsa and Blacao SA (B3)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)
- Capital Financial Holdings Inc
- Capstead Mortgage Corporation
- Carlyle Group LP (The)
- Cboe Global Markets Inc
- Charles Schwab Corporation (The)
- CI Financial Corp
- Citigroup Inc
- CNA Financial Corporation
- CNO Financial Group Inc
- Colony Capital Inc
- Commerzbank AG
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Compass Diversified Holdings
-
and many more...
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9dz7rc/investment_and?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005462/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT