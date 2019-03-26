Summit Wireless and THX Partner to Bring Leading Wireless Sound Technology to Gaming, Esports and Home Entertainment

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), the leading provider of immersive, hi-fidelity, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and home entertainment systems, and a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker Audio Association, today announced a strategic partnership with THX Ltd., a leading developer of entertainment technologies and internationally recognized certification standards for world-class cinemas and consumer electronics.

The companies will work to develop and release modules that are Approved By THX™ and certifications for Summit customers and partners with an emphasis on gaming and esports. With this partnership, THX joins the WiSA member network with its first WiSA Certified™products slated for launch later this year.

“The audience for esports alone is massive -- attracting upwards of 200 million viewers for a single event, and rivaling traditional spectator sports like the Superbowl,” noted Brett Moyer, president and CEO of Summit Wireless Technologies. “THX has been a leader in enabling best-in-class entertainment experiences for over 35 years, and our combined technology can deliver the ultimate shared home entertainment experience for these kinds of live events, with full multi-channel, wireless, stadium-quality sound. Equally exciting is the opportunity in the $40 billion gaming hardware business, where we have already cultivated a growing ecosystem of WiSA Certified speakers, systems and intelligent devices from the world’s top manufacturers.”

Combining efforts with THX, Summit Wireless Technology and WiSA Certification provides gamers the opportunity to easily create premium audio environments with up to eight tightly synchronized audio channels of extremely low-latency and high-definition sound, which provides precise feedback for superior gameplay.

The Approved By THX™ program helps product manufacturers and brands deliver premium entertainment experiences by approving key components used to build complete electronic devices or systems. Components that are Approved By THX™ endure application specific THX laboratory testing to predict their performance when used in actual consumer products. Using Approved By THX™ components accelerates product development and time to market while minimizing the testing costs and engineering cycles necessary to achieve products that meet THX standards.

“Summit Wireless has developed some of the best technology in the world for low-latency, hi-fidelity multi-channel audio, which far surpasses the capability of standard wireless technologies like bluetooth and wifi,” stated Peter Vasay, GM and SVP of Home, THX Ltd. “With a like-minded vision and innovative approach, Summit and THX will deliver solutions that provide what gamers and entertainment enthusiasts demand – a superior, consumer-friendly, immersive experience backed by the most advanced technology available.”

THX joins a roster of WiSA members that includes almost 60 industry-leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others who are also delivering WiSA Ready™and WiSA Certified products. WiSA Certified products from THX will also work together seamlessly and provide low-latency, wireless audio for a wide range of home entertainment needs.

All WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified components work together seamlessly to deliver wireless, multi-channel audio capabilities and authentic concert and stadium-quality sound that dramatically increases the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. As a result, consumers can expect a reliable and flawless experience, but unlike traditional audio systems, set up is simple and takes just minutes, even for multi-channel setups.

The full range of Summit’s WiSA technology capabilities include:

-Up to 8 channels of uncompressed 24-bit audio capable of supporting the latest audio decode formats, including Dolby ATMOS and DTS X for an immersive sound experience.

-Network performance that reduces latency to a negligible 5ms that doesn’t vary with network loading, up to 20 times better than standard bluetooth and wifi technologies.

-Patent pending ADAPT algorithms for active detection, avoidance and prioritization technology more than doubles wireless network capacity, virtually eliminating interference from surrounding wireless networks to deliver a best-in-class consumer experience.

About THX

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences, which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. For more information visit: https://www.thx.com/

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

© 2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Approved By THX is a trademark of THX Ltd. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005344/en/