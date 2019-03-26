Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|March 26, 2019 07:18 AM EDT
The "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component (Solutions (Software and Appliances) and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SD-WAN market size is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2018 to USD 4.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.7% during the forecast period.
The increasing number of cloud-based applications increases traffic in the network and SD-WAN provides better cloud connectivity than MPLS does. As a result, enterprises are expected to opt for SD-WAN. The deployment of SD-WAN also enables network operators to save capital and reduce OPEX. To handle increased traffic, enterprises need to move toward more advanced technologies, boosting the global SD-WAN market during the forecast period.
Among end users, the service providers segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period
The service providers segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. Currently, service providers are in the process of modernizing WAN offerings to meet customers' demand for bandwidth and connecting customers to the cloud. This has boosted the growth of SD-WAN market, resulting in the increased deployment of SD-WAN solutions across the globe. Also, service providers are increasingly adopting the SD-WAN technology to offset the declining MPLS revenues, as well as cater to the new customer segments especially the SMEs.
Among the deployment type, the cloud deployment is expected to dominate the market in the future
The cloud-enabled SD-WAN deployment model offers the benefits and features of on-premises along with the added benefit of connecting to a virtual or cloud gateway have boosted the adoption of SD-WAN solutions. Furthermore, businesses and enterprises are moving to cloud-based applications, thus the demand and adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN is going to increase over time.
Among regions, North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America is expected to record the highest growth rate among all regions, as the region is the fastest adopter of innovative technologies. An increasing need for mobility services is a major growth factor for the SD-WAN market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global SD-WAN Market
4.2 Market, By Deployment Type, 2018
4.3 Market in North America, By End User and Country
4.4 Market in Europe, By End User and Country
4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, By End User and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Cloud-Based Solutions
5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Mobility Services
5.2.1.3 Enterprises' Focus on Reducing Opex With SD-WAN
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Reliability Issues in SD-WAN
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Digital Transformation Across Organizations
5.2.3.2 Increasing Network Traffic
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Concerns Over SD-WAN Security
5.3 SD-WAN Application Areas
5.3.1 Unified Communication
5.3.2 Cloud Approach
5.3.3 Remote Connectivity
5.3.4 Application Performance
5.3.5 Network Optimization
5.3.6 Multibranch Connectivity
5.3.7 Security
5.3.8 Offnet VPN
6 SD-WAN Market, By Network Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Multiprotocol Label Switching
6.2.1 Low Latency Applications to Drive Mpls Network Connectivity Globally
6.3 Broadband
6.3.1 Broadband Network to Dominate the Market
6.4 Long-Term Evolution
6.4.1 Long-Term Evolution to Increase the Adoption of SD-WAN in Remote Areas
6.5 Hybrid
6.5.1 Increase in Data Traffic and Connected Devices to Drive the Demand for Hybrid SD-WAN Network
7 SD-WAN Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solutions
7.2.1 Software
7.2.1.1 Software Solution to Drive the Overall Market
7.2.2 Appliances
7.2.2.1 Edge Devices to Hold Significant Market Share in the Market
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Consulting
7.3.1.1 Enterprises to Adopt Consulting Services for Eliminating Network Complexities
7.3.2 Implementation
7.3.2.1 Network Optimization to Drive the Demand for Implementation Services
7.3.3 Training and Support
7.3.3.1 Complexities While Implementing SD-WAN Solutions to Bolster the Adoption of Training and Support Services
8 SD-WAN Market, By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 On-Premises SD-WAN Solutions to Be Largely Adopted By Enterprises
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Cloud Deployment Type to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
9 Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Service Providers
9.2.1 Service Providers to Grow at A Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
9.3 Enterprises
9.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3.1.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Segment to Dominate the Market
9.3.1.2 Business Outcomes of SD-WAN Across BFSI
9.3.2 Manufacturing
9.3.2.1 Industrial IoT to Dominate the Adoption of SD-WAN Solution
9.3.2.2 Business Outcomes of SD-WAN Across Manufacturing
9.3.3 Retail
9.3.3.1 Multi-Regional Connectivity to Drive the SD-WAN Market in Retail
9.3.3.2 Business Outcomes of SD-WAN Across Retail
9.3.4 Healthcare
9.3.4.1 Emergence of Connected Healthcare to Drive the Market
9.3.4.2 Business Outcomes of SD-WAN Across the Healthcare
9.3.5 Government
9.3.5.1 Need for Better Connectivity to Drive the Market
9.3.5.2 Business Outcomes of SD-WAN Across Government
9.3.6 Transportation and Logistics
9.3.6.1 Superior Network Connectivity to Drive the Market
9.3.6.2 Business Outcomes of SD-WAN Across Transportations and Logistics
9.3.7 Energy and Utilities
9.3.7.1 Smart Grid to Grow the Adoption of SD-WAN Solutions
9.3.7.2 Business Outcomes of SD-WAN Across Energy and Utilities
9.3.8 Others
10 SD-WAN Market, Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 United States to Have A Larger Market Share the in Market
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Canada to Grow at A Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 United Kingdom to Adopt SD-WAN Solutions on A Large Scale in Europe Due to the Emergence of Cloud and Enterprise Mobility
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Germany to Grow at A Higher Growth Rate Owing to the High Demand for Managed SD-WAN Services
10.3.3 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China Encompasses A Huge Number of Enterprise Customers That Drives the SD-WAN Market Across the Country
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Service Providers to Dominate the Market in Japan
10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.1.1 Brazil to Leverage the Potential of SD-WAN Solutions to Streamline Network Operations and Improve Customer Experience
10.5.2 Gulf Cooperation Council
10.5.2.1 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries to Drive the Market Due to the Advent of Technologies Such as Cloud and Enterprise Mobility
10.5.3 Others
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.1.1 Visionary Leaders
11.1.2 Innovators
11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (29 Players)
11.3 Business Strategy Excellence (29 Players)
11.4 Ranking of Key Players for the SD-WAN Market, 2018
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.2 VMware
12.3 Silver Peak
12.4 Aryaka
12.5 Nokia
12.6 Oracle
12.7 Huawei
12.8 Infovista
12.9 Citrix
12.10 Juniper Networks
12.11 Fortinet
12.12 HPE
12.13 Fatpipe
12.14 Riverbed
12.15 Cloudgenix
12.16 Versa Networks
12.17 Adaptiv Networks
12.18 Peplink
12.19 Lavelle Networks
12.20 Martello
12.21 Mushroom Networks
12.22 Zenlayer
12.23 Bigleaf
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/47kqrb/softwaredefined?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005493/en/
