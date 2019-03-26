$6+ Billion WiFi as a Service Market by Service, Solution, Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

The "WiFi as a Service Market by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Solution, Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Education, Retail, Travel, Hospitality), Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The WiFi as a service market is projected to grow from 2.1 billion in 2018 to USD 6.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2018 to 2023.

Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, development of smart cities, and increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage are factors fueling the growth of the market across the globe. However, cloud connectivity failure and data security issues are expected to hinder the growth of the WiFi as a service market during the forecast period.

Based on service, the managed services segment is expected to lead the WiFi as a service market from 2018 to 2023.

The managed services segment is estimated to account for a larger share of WiFi as a service market as compared to the professional services segment from 2018 to 2023. Enterprises opt for managed services to overcome the challenges of budget constraints and technical expertise as managed service providers have skilled human resources, infrastructure, and industry certifications. They offer services to monitor and manage hardware devices and manage the availability and performance of networks. They also ensure smooth operations and security of networks.

Based on organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment of the WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at a higher rate than the large enterprises segment during the forecast period.

The small and medium enterprises segment of the WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at a higher rate than the large enterprises segment from 2018 to 2023. Maximum productivity and reduced operational costs are the crucial factors for small and medium enterprises as they have limited budgets. Small and medium enterprises face several challenges in terms of capital, skills, scalability, and management control.

Hence, these organizations require cost-effective solutions that can help them optimize their business processes. This leads to an increased demand for WiFi as a service from small and medium enterprises operating in the retail, education, travel and hospitality, and healthcare and life sciences verticals across the globe.

The Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

The Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the ongoing digitalization in various industries such as retail, education, and transportation and logistics and increased requirement for managed IT services in the region.

Moreover, as broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trends are also gaining momentum. These trends in the Asia Pacific region are also leading to the increased adoption of WiFi technology, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1.1 Attractive Opportunities in the WiFi as a Service Market

4.1.2 North America WiFi as a Service Market, By Service and Country

4.1.3 WiFi as a Service Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Reduction in the Cost of Ownership of Infrastructure for Organizations

5.1.2.2 Increased Demand for High-Speed and Widespread Network Coverage

5.1.2.3 Ease of WiFi Infrastructure Management and Its Remote Troubleshooting

5.1.2.4 Quick Deployment of Networks and End-To-End Value Chain Visibility Offered to Organizations

5.1.2.5 Development of Smart Cities

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Cloud Connectivity Failure and Data Security Issues

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Emergence of 802.11ax Standard

5.1.4.2 Increased Demand for WiFi as a Service in Small and Medium and Distributed Enterprises

5.1.4.3 Adoption of BYOD and Increased Influx of Mobile Devices at Workplaces

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.1.5.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel

5.1.6 Industry Trends

5.1.7 Introduction

5.1.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.9 Case Studies/Use Cases

5.1.9.1 Case Study 1: Deployment of Telstra Air Public Wi-Fi Service to Improve the Community Engagement in the City of Kingston

5.1.9.2 Case Study 2: Chuze Fitness Uses Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi to Enhance Its Business

5.1.9.3 Case Study 3: St. Luke Catholic School Deployed ADTRAN Procloud Wi-Fi to Enrich the Student Learning Experience

5.1.9.4 Case Study 4: Caribbean Resort Uses ADTRAN Procloud Wi-Fi to Update Its Wireless Network

5.1.9.5 Case Study 5: the University of Cambridge Using Aruba Wi-Fi and Airwave to Create City-Wide Network Access

6 WiFi as a Service Market, By Service

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Professional Services

6.1.2.1 Use the Latest Techniques, Comprehensive Strategies, and Skills to Ensure Security of Data of Enterprises and Clients Against Cyber-Attacks

6.1.2.2 Advisory and Implementation

6.1.2.2.1 Advisory and Implementation Services Provide It Architecture Related Guidance to Organizations

6.1.2.3 Support and Maintenance

6.1.2.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Support the Deployment and Use of WiFi as a Service

6.1.2.4 Training

6.1.2.4.1 Training Services Enable Enterprises to Properly Design, Deploy, Administer, and Troubleshoot WiFi Services

6.1.3 Managed Services

6.1.3.1 Enterprises Opt for Managed Services to Overcome the Challenges of Budget Constraints and Technical Expertise

7 WiFi as a Service Market, By Solution

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Access Points

7.1.3 WLAN Controllers

7.1.4 Wireless Hotspot Gateways

7.1.5 Others

8 WiFi as a Service Market, By Organization Size

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 Large Enterprises

8.1.3 WiFi as a Service Enables Large Enterprises to Understand the Real-Time Data Flow Across Different Departments

8.1.4 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.1.5 Increased Adoption of WiFi as a Service in Small and Medium Enterprises to Ensure the Security of Their Networks and Quality of Their Services

9 WiFi as a Service Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Education

9.2.1 Educational Institutions Provide Cloud-Based WiFi Services to Their Students and Teachers to Access Crucial Information From Remote Locations

9.3 Retail

9.3.1 Retailers are Using Cloud-Based Technologies to Enhance Customer Experience and Gain Unparalleled Levels of Business Insights

9.4 Travel and Hospitality

9.4.1 Increased Deployment of WiFi as a Service in the Travel and Hospitality Vertical for Reliable, Cost-Effective, and Centrally Managed Networking

9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.5.1 Advancements in Cloud-Based Technology to Provide Cost-Efficient and Reliable Cloud Managed WiFi Services to Healthcare Providers

9.6 Manufacturing

9.6.1 Requirement for Innovative Technologies to Tackle the Connectivity Problems With Limited It Resources in the Manufacturing Industry

9.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.7.1 BFSI Vertical Uses WiFi as a Service for Sharing Critical Information

9.8 IT and Telecom

9.8.1 Cloud Managed WiFi Services Ensure Optimum Utilization of Resources Along With Customer Satisfaction

9.9 Transportation and Logistics

9.9.1 Development of Intelligent Transportation Solutions and Services has Led to an Increased Demand for Cloud Managed WiFi Services

9.10 Government and Public Sector

9.10.1 Cloud Managed WiFi Services Have Become Necessary for Government Agencies Due to Improved Agility of Data Sharing Offered By Them

9.11 Others

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Microquadrant Overview

11.2 Market Ranking for the WiFi as a Service Market, 2018

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12 Company Profiles

4ipnet

ADTRAN

Aerohive Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) International

Allied Telesis

Arista Networks

ARRIS

Aruba

Cisco Systems

D-Link Corporation

Edgecore Networks

Extreme Networks

Fortinet

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies Co.

iPass

LANCOM Systems

Mist Systems

Riverbed Technology

Rogers Communications

Singtel

Superloop

Telstra Corporation

Ubiquiti Networks

Viasat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g8vpfs/6_billion_wifi?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005497/en/