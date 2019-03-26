La soluzione per veicoli elettrici di Bidgely rileva i modelli di ricarica per l'integrazione dei veicoli nella rete elettrica

|By Business Wire
Bidgely ha lanciato oggi una soluzione per veicoli elettrici (electric vehicle, EV) per le società di servizi energetici in tutto il mondo che applica l'intelligenza artificiale e l'apprendimento artificiale ai dati degli utenti per l'integrazione intelligente dei veicoli nella rete elettrica (vehicle-to-grid, V2G). La nuova soluzione per veicoli elettrici, basata sull'esclusivo brevetto di Bidgely per la disaggregazione per i veicoli elettrici, identifica i modelli di ricarica residenziali a livello dell'intero territorio identificando le residenze con veicoli elettrici per l'offerta mirata di prodotti e servizi che aiutano le società di servizi energetici a migliorare l'engagement dei clienti, gestire in maniera più efficiente la rete elettrica e generare nuove entrate.
The new Bidgely EV Solution identifies territory-wide residential charging patterns and pinpoints homes with EVs for targeted product and service offerings that help utilities enhance customer engagement, manage the grid more effectively and generate new revenue. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“L'elettrificazione vantaggiosa, in particolar modo per quanto concerne i veicoli elettrici, offre alle società di servizi energetici opportunità crescenti per creare nuovi flussi di entrate ottemperando al tempo stesso agli obblighi normativi di riduzione delle emissioni di biossido di carbonio” ha spiegato Abhay Gupta, amministratore delegato di Bidgely. “Nuovi veicoli elettrici vengono collegati a prese domestiche ogni singolo giorno e la nostra soluzione per veicoli elettrici aiuta le società di servizi energetici a tenersi al passo con questa tendenza per comprendere l'impatto dell'integrazione dei veicoli nella rete elettrica ai fini della pianificazione e dell'elaborazione delle stime relative al carico di rete.”
Secondo le stime elaborate dall'Agenzia internazionale per l'energia (International Energy Agency, IEA) entro il 2030 saranno in circolazione da 125 a 220 milioni di veicoli elettrici, ove la ricarica dei medesimi avverrà in grandissima parte in residenze private. La soluzione per veicoli elettrici di Bidgely rileva innanzitutto la particolare 'firma di carico' (load signature) del veicolo elettrico entro la rete domestica per poi analizzare i modelli di ricarica. Gli insight sulla ricarica dei veicoli elettrici presso residenze private permettono quanto descritto nel seguito:
- Ricerca e pianificazione del carico per i veicoli elettrici: le società di servizi energetici possono usare i modelli di ricarica dei veicoli elettrici per migliorare la pianificazione della rete, stabilire nuove tariffe per i veicoli elettrici ed elaborare stime e gestire la distribuzione del carico.
- Engagement degli utenti proprietari di veicoli elettrici: per mezzo di un engagement mirato dei proprietari di veicoli elettrici, le società di servizi energetici possono offrire degli sconti sulle tariffe per la ricarica ultra rapida o piani per veicoli elettrici basati sul consumo effettivo per accrescere le loro entrate e permettere il bilanciamento del carico di rete.
- Controlli per veicoli elettrici: data l'automatizzazione crescente della gestione dei veicoli elettrici, le società di servizi energetici possono proporre abbonamenti a servizi di ricarica gestiti e persino gestire i veicoli elettrici come risorsa di carico programmabile attraverso un partner per i controlli per veicoli elettrici di Bidgely.
Per ulteriori informazioni sulla soluzione per veicoli elettrici basata sull'intelligenza artificiale di Bidgely visitare: https://bidgely.com/solutions/EV.
Bidgely sarà presente al Vertice sul futuro delle società di servizi energetici (Future of Utilities Summit) del 2019
I partecipanti al Vertice sul futuro delle società di servizi energetici del 2019, tenuto il 26 e il 27 marzo a Londra, Inghilterra, potranno assistere a una presentazione a cura di Prateek Chakravarty, responsabile delle vendite mondiali presso Bidgely, sul potere dell'intelligenza artificiale per la generazione di nuovi flussi di entrate per le società di servizi energetici e la creazione di un engagement dei clienti personalizzato il 26 marzo alle ore 15.15 del fuso orario locale.
informazioni su Bidgely
Le soluzioni basate sull'intelligenza artificiale (AI) per le società di servizi energetici di Bidgely, fornitore della prima piattaforma aziendale del settore per l'analisi del consumo energetico e l'engagement dei clienti, trasformano i dati registrati dai contatori del consumo elettrico in business intelligence per ottimizzare il valore a favore degli azionisti, personalizzare l'esperienza dei clienti e modernizzare la rete. Bidgely si propone quale partner di fiducia nel ramo dell'intelligenza artificiale che aiuta le società di servizi energetici a far fronte a problemi quotidiani in materia di gestione del consumo energetico domestico, soddisfazione dei clienti, efficienza operativa e nuovi modelli di entrate. La società, con sede generale nella Silicon Valley, ha investito 30 milioni di dollari in attività di ricerca e sviluppo, si avvale della collaborazione di oltre 30 esperti in scienza dei dati e offre soluzioni basate sull'intelligenza artificiale a fornitori di servizi energetici residenziali in tutto il mondo. Per ulteriori informazioni visitarewww.bidgely.com o il Blog di Bidgely all'indirizzo bidgely.com/blog.
