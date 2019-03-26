Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Outlook to 2024 - A $16.2 Billion Opportunity with Increasing Demand for Managed Security Services - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced persistent threat protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $16.2 billion by 2024.
There are significant growth opportunities for the APT protection market due to various factors such as improving the visibility and control across the organization network, reducing the business risks by preventing and responding to APT attacks, and securing the highly confidential and sensitive information from being stolen by the attackers.
According to several recent surveys, more than 65% of the security breaches worldwide were discovered months after the incident. Hence, detecting the APT attacks at the right time enables organizations to prevent financial losses and damage to the brand name.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The report provides in-depth qualitative insights and validated market forecast or projections based on certain assumptions and historical data. The projections and trends featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendors' portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, solutions, services, and verticals.
Competitive Analysis
The report covers and analyzes the advanced persistent threat protection market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.
The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors' profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include IBM Corporation, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Forcepoint, SecureWorks, McAfee, and Fortinet among many others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.
IBM, Cisco, Symantec, and Palo Alto Networks are the key players in the advanced persistent threat protection market. In 2017, IBM acquired Agile 3 Solutions, LLC for adding capabilities to the company's security portfolio. In 2018, Cisco acquired Duo Security to expand its cloud and security capabilities. Symantec, in 2018, acquired Javelin Networks for enhancing its endpoint security business. Palo Alto Networks, in 2017, acquired LightCyber Ltd., for adding behavioral analytics in the offerings for enhancing the functionality of the platform.
The report also includes the complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.
Regional Analysis
North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the advanced persistent threat protection market during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to grow due to the increasing number of cyber attacks and stringent government regulations.
The governments of the US and Canada are witnessing more than 12% of the rise in cybercrimes on a yearly basis. The governments in these countries are investing heavily in the cybersecurity and making compliance standards for preventing APTs in a proactive manner. In the US, the present compliance standard has made it compulsory for organizations to have IT security solutions, which contain security information and event management (SIEM).
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 More than 30% of the Cybersecurity attacks are targeted attacks
1.2 Key global APT protection trends expected over the next 5 years
2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Industry Overview
2.2 Industry Trends
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market
3.2 Segment Addressable Market
3.2.1 PEST Analysis
3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3 Related Markets
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Ecosystem
4.2 Market Trends and Impact
4.3 Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Advanced Persistent Threat Lifecycle
4.5 Market Segmentation
4.6 Market Dynamics
4.6.1 Drivers
4.6.1.1 Increasing occurrence of data breaches and Zero day attacks
4.6.1.2 Skilled and determined cyber criminals
4.6.1.3 Stringent government regulations for cybersecurity
4.6.2 Restraints
4.6.2.1 Shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals
4.6.2.2 Unawareness about advanced persistent threats
4.6.3 Opportunities
4.6.3.1 Increasing demand for managed security services
4.6.3.2 Increased adoption of cloud technology
4.6.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
5 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, By Component
5.1 Overview
5.2 Solutions
5.2.1 SIEM and Threat Intelligence
5.2.2 Advanced Sandboxing Solution
5.2.3 Next-Generation Firewall
5.2.4 IDS/IPS
5.2.5 Advanced Endpoint Protection
5.2.6 Forensics and Investigation
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Services
5.3.1 Professional Services
5.3.2 Managed Services
6 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, By Vertical
6.1 Overview
6.2 Government and Defence
6.3 BFSI
6.4 Healthcare
6.5 Retail
6.6 IT and Telecom
6.7 Energy & Utilities
6.8 Education
6.9 Others
7 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, By Region
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.5 RoW
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitor Analysis
8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis
8.3 Market Developments
8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)
8.3.2 Expansions
8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions
9 Vendor Profiles
9.1 IBM Corporation
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Business Units
9.1.3 Geographic Revenue
9.1.4 Recent Developments
9.1.5 SWOT Analysis
9.1.6 Business Focus and Strategies
9.2 Cisco
9.3 Palo Alto Networks
9.4 Trend Micro
9.5 Symantec Corporation
10 Companies to Watch For
10.1 FireEye
10.2 Forcepoint
10.3 SecureWorks
10.4 McAfee
10.5 Fortinet
