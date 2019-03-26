North America Small UAV Market 2019-2024: Market is Anticipated to Record a CAGR of 9% to Reach a Value of USD 900 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 07:50 AM EDT
The "North America Small UAV Market (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American small UAV market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9% to reach a value of USD 900 million by 2024
The increasing applications in surveying, aerial photography, 3D mapping, oil and gas pipeline monitoring and similar infrastructure inspection, and real estate surveys, are driving the growth of the North American small UAV market.
The demand for UAV from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in military and surveillance missions in law enforcement sectors, fueled by the increasing military spending of countries, are further expected to propel the North American small UAV market.
Integration of technologies, like IOT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence), along with the use of innovative micro-electronic components in unmanned aerial vehicles, is expected generate future opportunities in the market.
Scope of the Report
Small UAVs have been defined in various terms among the national regulation authorities, often without including size precisions, and differences about weight measurement specifications. These definitions range from less than 2 kg for Canada to less than 25 kg for the United States.
Key Market Trends
Industrial Application Trends
The retail segment of the North American small UAV market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the retail sector of North America, which is the home for the world's largest retailers. Online retail has witnessed rapid growth for the past three years. Service providers in the region find difficulties in making deliveries. In busy cities, where traffic is a major concern, drones (small UAVs) are the best possible solution for online retailers. Currently, the deliveries of Meds-By-Drone Delivery is initiated, and this is expected to be also used for the delivery of various parcels and other retail items that are likely to drive the growth for this segment during the forecast period.
Geography Trends
The United States currently has the largest market share and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the end of the ban on commercial drone flights, and may allow low-altitude flights of small drones within viewing range of a ground-based pilot. The necessity for constant and superior ISR capability by the armed forces has stimulated the United States to invest substantially in unmanned air systems and related technologies Presently, the US DoD operates more than 7,000 UAVs, mainly in international locations, such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Yemen, as well as domestically, along the United States-Mexico border. A majority of these are small UAVs, with a wingspan of between three to four feet, are used by ground units for real-time geographical or structural surveillance. The development of advanced small UAVs for the military and commercial sectors is boosting the growth of the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The North American small UAV market is a highly fragmented one, with about nine companies dominating the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are The Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Thales SA, Airbus SE, and Elbit Systems Ltd.
In October 2017, Boeing announced that it was investing in Near Earth Autonomy, a Pittsburgh-based company that is focused on developing technologies for safe and reliable autonomous flight. In addition to the investment, the companies also announced a partnership to explore future applications and products for emerging markets, such as urban mobility. Such investments and partnerships by market leaders can help the companies to maintain strong presence in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Light Fixed-wing Small UAV
5.1.2 Heavy Fixed-wing Small UAV
5.1.3 Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV
5.1.4 Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV
5.2 Propulsion Type
5.2.1 Hydrogen Cell Propulsion Systems
5.2.2 Hybrid Propulsion Systems
5.2.3 Solar Propulsion Systems
5.2.4 Lithium-ion Battery Propulsion System
5.3 Industrial Application
5.3.1 Defense
5.3.2 Retail
5.3.3 Media and Entertainment
5.3.4 Energy
5.3.5 Mining and Metals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 United States
5.4.2 Canada
5.4.3 Rest of North America
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.2.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
6.2.3 Thales SA
6.2.4 The Boeing Company
6.2.5 Aerovironment Inc.
6.2.6 BAE Systems PLC
6.2.7 DJI
6.2.8 Airbus SE
6.2.9 Aeronautics Ltd
6.2.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation
7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x3mkvh/north_america?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005510/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT