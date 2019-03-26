3D Mapping and Modeling Market by Component (3D Mapping & 3D Modeling), Application (3D Projection & Navigation, Product Marketing) - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "3D Mapping and Modeling Market by Component (3D Mapping & 3D Modeling), Application (3D Projection & Navigation, Product Marketing), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Construction & Engineering), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D mapping and modeling market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2018 to USD 6.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period.
The increasing use of 3D animation in mobile applications, games and movies; advancements of 3D scanners, 3D sensors, and other acquisition devices; increasing availability of 3D content; and the advent of 3D-enabled display devices are the major factors driving the growth of the 3D mapping and modeling market. However, piracy and high technology costs could restrain market growth.
"3D modeling segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"
3D modeling is the process of developing a 3D replica of an object via specialized software, and the product formed is a 3D model. It can be displayed through a computer simulation method. 3D models created from 3D objects are a collection of data points that can be collected via scanners. 3D models can demonstrate proposed buildings and landscapes through software architectural models. 3D solid models are created for nonvisual simulations used in medical and engineering. It is also used for CAD applications.
"North America to hold the largest market size"
North America leads the adoption of 3D mapping and 3D modeling technologies due to the increasing demand for enhanced surveillance and construction activities that utilize projection mapping to build 3D maps and models. The region has a highly stable economy, which gives it an upper hand over other regions in terms of utilization of 3D mapping and 3D modeling software in various fields.
The demand for 3D mapping and 3D modeling solutions and applications in North America is being driven by the booming entertainment industry along with the surging demand for mobile mapping systems. The well-established building and construction industry in North America is also a great consumer of the 3D mapping and modeling for creating composite designs, optimizing production line, and manufacturing complex parts and associated ancillaries, be it for automotive, aerospace and defence, or healthcare.
The US is a major country in North America for the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market. Due to the presence of a large pool of 3D mapping and 3D modeling enterprises such as Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Vricon, and Intermap Technologies, along with technology giants, such as Apple, Airbus, and Alphabet, the country has evolved leaps and bounds in this market. 3D graphics providing companies in the US are adopting extensive business growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and new product/service launches, expanding their business. Canada is another key economy in this region.
The country is rich in 3D animation, as enterprises and some of the innovative 3D animation companies, such as Corel Corporation, SideFX, and Toon Boom Animation promote the growth of the 3D modeling market. Surveillance and mapping activities have also evolved extensively as a consequence of government initiatives. This is evident from the use of unmarked cars by the City of Kingston in 2018 to capture photos of the city to develop a 3D map of the Kingston cityscape.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market
4.2 3D Mapping and Modeling Market in North America, By Component and Country, 2018
4.3 3D Mapping and Modeling Market, By Region
4.4 3D Mapping and Modeling Market: Geographic Market Share
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of 3D Animation in Mobile Applications, Games, and Movies
5.2.1.2 Advancements of 3D Scanners, 3D Sensors, and Other Acquisition Devices
5.2.1.3 Increasing Availability of 3D Content
5.2.1.4 Advent of 3D-Enabled Display Devices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Piracy
5.2.2.2 High Technology Costs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for 3D Mapping and Modeling Solutions in Various Verticals
5.2.3.2 High Definition 3D Viewing User Experience
5.2.3.3 Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Concentrated Demand
5.2.4.2 Lack of Investments and Government Support
5.2.4.3 Low Level of Proficiency
5.3 3D Mapping and Modeling Techniques
5.3.1 3D Mapping Techniques
5.3.1.1 Photogrammetry
5.3.1.2 Lidar
5.3.1.3 Radar
5.3.1.4 Sonar
5.3.2 3D Modeling Techniques
5.3.2.1 Wireframe Modeling
5.3.2.2 Surface Modeling
5.3.2.3 Solid Modeling
5.4 Use Cases
5.4.1 Glen Canyon Dam
5.4.2 Sehsucht
5.4.3 Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (Maha Metro)
5.4.4 Mcc Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited
5.4.5 Aeromobil
5.4.6 Mccarthy Building Company
6 3D Mapping and Modeling Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 3D Mapping
6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Urban Development and Surveying to Upsurge the Need for 3D Mapping
6.3 3D Modeling
6.3.1 Increasing Demand for CAD Specialized Visual Applications to Fuel the Growth of the 3D Modeling Market
7 3D Mapping Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Inspection and Measurement
7.2.1 Constant Need to Manage and Examine Construction Sites and Historical Places to Drive the Demand for Inspection and Measurement Application
7.3 Object Reconstruction
7.3.1 Need to Recreate Real Objects Virtually for Better Visual Understanding of Each Minute Detail to Fuel the Demand for Object Reconstruction
7.4 3D Projection and Navigation
7.4.1 Augmented Demand for 3D Projection for Marketing Purpose and Increasing Demand for Reliable Navigation Maps to Fuel the Growth of 3D Projection and Navigation Application
7.5 Virtualization
7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Better Visualization of 3D Content to Drive the Growth of Virtualization Application
7.6 Others
8 3D Modeling Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Product Marketing
8.2.1 Increasing Product Sales Due to Attractive Advertisements to Drive the Growth of 3D Product Marketing
8.3 Animation and Movies
8.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Animated Movies in the Media and Entertainment Industry to Fuel the Growth of Animation and Movies Application
8.4 Game and Object Design
8.4.1 Need to Offer the Best Special Effects and Design Realistic Game Character Models to Fuel the Demand for 3D Modeling for Game and Object Design Application
8.5 Architectural Rendering
8.5.1 Need to Make Customers Understand Designs Properly By Providing Visual Models to Drive the Use of 3D Modeling for Architectural Rendering
8.6 Others
9 3D Mapping and Modeling Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Government, Aerospace, and Defense
9.2.1 Use of 3D Mapping and Modeling Technology for Advanced Applications to Increase Its Demand in Government, Aerospace, and Defense Vertical
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Enhancements in the Design of Automotive Parts to Promote the Growth of 3D Mapping and Modeling Technology in the Automotive Vertical
9.4 Transportation
9.4.1 Need for Improved Operational Efficiency to Drive the Adoption of 3D Mapping and Modeling Technology in the Transportation Vertical
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Need for Advanced Medical Processes to Fuel the Adoption of 3D Mapping and Modeling Technology in Healthcare
9.6 Construction and Engineering
9.6.1 Demand for Designing and Planning of Infrastructure to Drive the Growth of 3D Mapping and Modeling Market in Construction and Engineering
9.7 Energy and Utilities
9.7.1 Need for Virtual 3D Model With Real-Time Mapping to Drive the Growth of 3D Mapping and Modeling Market in Energy and Utilities
9.8 Media and Entertainment
9.8.1 Enhanced Visuals of Gaming and Movies With 3D Mapping and Modeling Technology to Drive Their Demand in Media and Entertainment Vertical
9.9 Manufacturing
9.9.1 Growing Demand for 3D Mapping and Modeling in the Manufacturing Industry to Reduce the Complexities of Operations
9.1 Others
10 3D Mapping and Modeling Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.2.5 Ranking of Key Players
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
11.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
- Adobe
- Airbus
- Alphabet
- Apple
- Autodesk
- Bentley Systems
- CyberCity 3D
- Dassault Systmes
- Esri
- Flight Evolved
- Intermap Technologies
- MAXON
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Onionlab
- Pix4D
- Pixologic
- The Foundry Visionmongers
- Topcon
- Trimble
- Vricon
