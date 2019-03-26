Tipalti Expands Financial Management Partnerships with Big Bang ERP, Procurify, and Tesorio

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
March 26, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Tipalti, the leading global payables automation platform, today announced new financial management partnerships to help further modernize organizations’ finance operations, giving them the necessary tools to focus more on the strategic challenges they face during rapid growth. The new channel partners include Big Bang ERP, an independent consulting firm focused on cloud business applications, Procurify, a spend management platform, and Tesorio, a cash flow performance platform.
Big Bang ERP helps businesses optimize and streamline their processes in every department in the enterprise by implementing cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Information Technology System Management (ITSM) systems and other cloud applications. Big Bang ERP was recognized in 2018 as one of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars and as a 5-Star NetSuite Partner. Big Bang ERP’s Tipalti partnership helps organizations focus on growth rather than repetitive manual processes, spreadsheet management, and other non-value-added activities.
"Big Bang ERP is always looking to expand its portfolio with cutting-edge products, and partner in the scalable cloud solutions it delivers to customers,” says Gabriel Tupula Eng, PMP, Chief Executive Officer, Big Bang ERP. “Tipalti is a natural fit for many of our customers who are looking to streamline and scale their complex accounts payable processes. We are excited about the growth opportunities this partnership can facilitate."
Procurify is reinventing the way organizations manage, control and track spending. For companies that look to implement or uphold a process around their company spending, Procurify makes controlled pre-approved spend the norm, with a combination of accessible data, convenient processes, and manageable controls.
“The future of company spending is proactive, not reactive,” explains Aman Mann, CEO and Co-Founder, Procurify. “The Procurify-Tipalti partnership allows our users to have a more seamless experience from purchase requisition to supplier payments, without sacrificing controls, paving the path to creating better spend cultures.”
Tesorio uses artificial intelligence to power applications that help finance teams better manage, predict, and collect cash. Tesorio works as a mirror system to Tipalti’s payables automation capabilities, providing CFOs and their teams with the best suite of technologies to optimize cash flow performance, reduce working capital and increase sustainable growth.
“Where are you on cash? Every CFO asks that question,” says Carlos Vega, Co-founder, Tesorio. “By combining Tesorio’s automated cash flow management and predictive AR forecasting capability with Tipalti’s payables automation, forward-thinking finance teams can provide their CFOs with comprehensive real-time answers for all AR, AP, and cash questions. This allows companies to optimize cash flow while maximizing sustainable growth.”
“We’re excited to be partnering with innovative organizations such as Big Bang ERP, Procurify, and Tesorio to bring highly scalable payables operations to a wider audience,” said Chen Amit, CEO, Tipalti. “By streamlining supplier onboarding, tax compliance, invoice processing, global payments, and payment reconciliation, Tipalti helps modern finance organizations strategically scale more rapidly and efficiently.”
In line with this partnership expansion, Tipalti announced that it is building out their partner organization, with the key addition of Zach Svendsen as their Director of Business Development and Alliances. Svendsen brings over 14 years of experience in business development leadership roles for fast-growing SaaS companies to Tipalti. Most recently, Svendsen led alliances with Jittberbit, a leading player in the iPaaS space, running multiple strategic initiatives and building Jitterbit's ISVs and SIs partner programs which includes partnerships with NetSuite, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, SPS Commerce, and SAP. Previously, he managed business development at Celigo, an iPaaS integration platform with a leadership position in the NetSuite ecosystem, where he rolled out Celigo’s channel management program. At SPS Commerce, an industry-leading retail cloud services platform, he was instrumental in building the ISV, SI and reseller channels in multiple ecosystems, including NetSuite, Sage, Epicor and Infor.
For more information, visit https://tipalti.com.
About Tipalti
Tipalti is the only payables automation solution to streamline all phases of the global accounts payable workflow in one holistic cloud platform. Tipalti makes it painless for finance departments to manage their entire AP and supplier payments operation. Leading companies use Tipalti to eliminate up to 80% of their supplier payments workload, helping them scale their business efficiently with global growth, while strengthening financial and tax compliance controls. Hundreds of companies trust Tipalti to transform their supplier payment operations including Uber, Roku, Zumba, Twitter, GoDaddy, Zola, GoPro, Foursquare, and Vimeo.
