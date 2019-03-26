SAP Ariba Brings Greater Visibility, Control and Efficiency to Procurement

|By Business Wire
March 26, 2019
Procurement professionals manage a massive volume of requests with many that still require manual review. This can overwhelm even the largest, most efficient procurement teams. And that is why SAP Ariba now offers Procurement Operations Desk in SAP Ariba solutions to bring comprehensive visibility, intelligence and control to the management of procurement tasks from source to settle. These new capabilities will be demonstrated at SAP Ariba Live Austin, April 1-3 and SAP Ariba Live Barcelona, June 4-6.
Procurement Operations Desk is a comprehensive, automated workbench to manage, track, prioritize and collaborate on source-to-settle tasks. With role-based visibility, artificial intelligence (AI), and in-context collaboration, teams can respond to service requests like never before and meet service-level agreements (SLAs) for better spend management. Plus, end-to-end integration connects front- and back-office processes with an intuitive user experience demanded of intelligent enterprises.
As a scalable, collaborative, and transparent way to review, validate, source, and approve purchases, this innovation helps procurement teams and the businesses they support benefit from:
- Faster, more accurate source-to-settle process to reliably meet SLAs
- Improved productivity, efficiency, and performance
- Exceptional visibility and control across all procurement operations
- Smarter, more effective cross-team collaboration
- Fewer errors and oversights
- Enhanced customer experiences that boost satisfaction
- More effective resource allocation and balanced workloads
- Greater compliance and scalability across the enterprise
“When procurement operations are crushed by the sheer volume of requests and the extent of manual processes required to manage them, the business suffers,” said Darren Koch, chief product officer, SAP Ariba. “These procurement operations desk capabilities bring new potential to the management of service requests. As this automation will dramatically improve the efficiency of procurement operations teams, they can scale with the business to bring more spend under management at much lower cost.”
About SAP Ariba
SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.8 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships – simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.64 trillion in commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP
As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
