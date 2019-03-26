Akoya Biosciences’ Multiplex Immunofluorescence Technology for Cancer Research to be Featured at AACR 2019

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
Akoya Biosciences, Inc., today announced that data from its new line of multiplex immunofluorescence imaging platforms for high-parameter, spatially resolved biomarker analysis will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019. The meeting runs March 29 – April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The company will feature data from its new products in an Exhibitor Spotlight Theater presentation on Sunday, March 31, from 1:30-2:30 PM titled “Pushing the frontiers of immuno-oncology with multiplex immunofluorescence” with speakers David Rimm, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology at Yale University School of Medicine and Julia Kennedy-Darling, PhD, Director of R&D at Akoya Biosciences. During the presentation, Dr. Rimm will discuss the results from a Multi-institutional TSA-amplified Multiplexed Immunofluorescence Reproducibility Evaluation (MITRE Study) which assessed the reproducibility of Akoya’s automated multiplexed immunofluorescence slide staining, imaging, and analysis workflow.
“The exciting results from our MITRE Study demonstrate that multiplexed immunofluorescence methods can be analytically robust enough to support translation into large scale trials and eventual clinical practice,” said Clifford Hoyt, Vice President, Translational and Scientific Affairs at Akoya Biosciences. “In addition, we’ve provided a template for other investigative teams to use for assessing reproducibility of their multiplex panels. The next step in this multi-site project will be to apply this assay retrospectively to discover and develop predictive biomarkers for PD1 and PDL1 therapies. We at Akoya are very grateful for the significant technical and scientific contributions from participants, who share a mission to ultimately deploy these methods for the benefit of patients.”
Accepted abstracts will feature data from the new CODEX® System, which can transform existing fluorescence microscopes into high-quality multiplexed tissue imagers for more than 40 biomarkers. Data will also be presented from the company’s new Phenoptics 2.0 platform, which includes the Vectra® Polaris™ imaging system, Opal™ detection reagents, and inForm® analysis software. Phenoptics 2.0 now also includes the company’s proprietary MOTiF™ technology, which acquires multispectral images on whole-slide tissue sections using up to seven colors simultaneously, and at speeds 20 times faster than previously possible.
Akoya’s abstracts include:
-
Multi-institutional TSA-amplified Multiplexed Immunofluorescence
Reproducibility Evaluation (MITRE Study) – Reproducibility assessment
of an automated multiplexed immunofluorescence slide staining,
imaging, and analysis workflow
Poster # 9, Section 42, Presentation LB318
Wednesday, April 3 from 8 AM to 12 PM
-
Highly multiplexed single-cell spatial analysis of tissue specimens
using CODEX®
Poster #3, Section 20, Presentation 490
Sunday, March 31 from 1 to 5 PM
-
Quantifying tumor heterogeneity and mapping complex immune cell
interactions with high-throughput, 7-color multispectral slide scans
Poster #30, Section 6, Presentation 153
Sunday, March 31 from 1 to 5 PM
In addition, several leading pharmaceutical companies and academic medical centers will be presenting data from studies using the company’s multiplex immunofluorescence technology including:
-
Tumor heterogeneity and its impact on immunoprofiling data: Whole
tumor vs regions of interest (ROI) analysis of multiplex
immunofluorescence in four carcinoma types
Poster #4, Section 20, Presentation 491
Sunday, March 31 from 1 to 5 PM
-
Impact of the spatial analysis of tumor-associated lymphocytes and
tumor-associated macrophages on recurrence at early stage of non-small
cell lung carcinoma
Poster #7, Section 9, Presentation 1180
Monday, April 1 from 8 AM to 12 PM
-
Multiplexed immunofluorescence and multispectral imaging-based
quantification of tumor and immune cell populations reveals spatial
relationships in oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma
Poster #4, Section 7, Presentation 1132
Monday, April 1 from 8 AM to 12 PM
-
IL17 signaling modulates tumor microenvironment in pancreatic cancer
Poster #29, Section 3, Presentation 4575
Wednesday, April 3 from 8 AM to 12 PM
The company will also be providing demos in its booth (#4243) on Tuesday afternoon, April 2. For specific topics and times, see: https://www.akoyabio.com/aacr2019.
About Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences is committed to developing powerful imaging tools to enable scientists and clinical researchers gain a better understanding of complex diseases such as cancer. The company offers the most comprehensive end-to-end solution for high-parameter tissue analysis from discovery through clinical and translational research, enabling more precise therapies for immuno-oncology and other drug development applications. Akoya’s CODEX platform enables the assessment of more than 40 markers and is ideally suited for biomarker discovery. The company’s Phenoptics platform provides the assay robustness and throughput necessary for translational and clinical research required in clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://www.akoyabio.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005329/en/
