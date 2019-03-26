2019 Black Book Survey Ranks Modernizing Medicine’s EMR #1 for Seven Specialty-Specific EMR Systems

|By Business Wire
|

|March 26, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
Specialty-specific healthcare information technology leader Modernizing Medicine® today announced that six of its specialty-specific electronic health record (EHR) systems ranked first on the Black Book™ Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions top EHR lists:
- #1 Dermatology EMR
- #1 Gastroenterology EMR
- #1 Ophthalmology EMR
- #1 Orthopedic EMR
- #1 Otolaryngology EMR
- #1 Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery EMR
The company was also rated #1 for Solo/Single Practice (Surgical Specialties).
This is the ninth consecutive year that the gGastro® EHR, by Modernizing Medicine® Gastroenterology formerly gMed®, has been named the #1 Gastroenterology EHR system by Black Book. gGastro is the only gastroenterology EHR system to rank #1 since Black Book started polling for the Top EHR Lists in 2010.
Modernizing Medicine’s suite of specialty products and services have also received top rankings for many consecutive years. The company’s mobile EHR system, EMA™, has achieved the following:
- #1 dermatology EHR system for six consecutive years
- #1 otolaryngology EHR system for five consecutive years
- #1 plastic surgery EHR for four consecutive years
- #1 ophthalmology EHR for three consecutive years
- #1 orthopedic EHR for two consecutive years
Additionally, Modernizing Medicine’s orthopedic EMR achieved top rankings for overall orthopedic satisfaction in the KLAS Orthopedic EMR report in December 2018.
“Thanks to EMA, our communications and documentation are more efficient than ever,” said Erik Niemi, an ophthalmologist of Advanced Eyecare, located in New England. “The system is intuitive, with a clean layout and user interface that makes information easy to find. For routine communications, I can complete and send custom preset letters to a primary care physician before leaving the exam room. We also have much easier on-call access to patient data as our physicians in any office can read each other’s notes instead of relying on the patient’s explanation."
Black Book Research is recognized internationally for accurate, impartial customer satisfaction surveys in multiple services and software industries. Each year, the research company conducts a six-month user poll to determine the highest ranked Electronic Health and Medical Record software systems. As the largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book collects over 660,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually.
“With a growing list of consecutive #1 rankings across the entire Modernizing Medicine suite, it’s clear that our specialty-specific EHR solutions are helping physicians save time and deliver quality care in today’s value-based industry,” said Michael Sherling, MD, MBA, chief medical and strategy officer and co-founder of Modernizing Medicine. “As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to providing our users with innovative solutions that support the unique needs and challenges of specialty practices.”
Black Book Market Research is a division of Brown Wilson Group, a full-service healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research company. The company provides qualitative insight into the industry’s top vendors through 18 key performance indicators, which are collected from a client submitted ballot. Over 620,000 EHR users were invited to participate in this year’s survey, and nearly 19,000 validated respondents shared their views.
For the full 2019 Black Book rankings, please visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.
To learn more about Modernizing Medicine’s full suite of specialty EHR solutions, please visit www.modmed.com.
About Modernizing Medicine
Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies empower physicians with suites of mobile, specialty-specific solutions that transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Built for value-based healthcare, Modernizing Medicine’s data-driven, touch- and cloud-based products and services are programmed by a team that includes practicing physicians to meet the unique needs of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Black Book
Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors’ clients.
Since 2000, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across over 30 industries in the software and services sectors around the globe. Black Book’s mission is to improve healthcare delivery by expanding the stakeholder’s voice from the front-line employee, IT and financial managers, clinical and nursing staff through the C-Suite and Board, as well as healthcare consumers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005247/en/
