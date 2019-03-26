Kit Check Announces Strategic Additions to Leadership Team

|By Business Wire
Kit Check, the leader in automated medication management solutions for hospitals, today announced new appointments to its leadership team to help foster the company’s continuous growth and increase its recognition amongst hospitals across the country. The appointments cement the company’s focus on improving medication management processes within the hospital as well as amplify their continued efforts to decrease drug diversion.
As the opioid epidemic continues to ravish communities across the country, Kit Check is focused on helping hospitals and healthcare networks achieve 100% diversion audits by utilizing its Bluesight for Controlled Substances (BCS) software. BCS uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify anomalous behavior and curb the theft of controlled substances, such as opioids, within the hospital. Currently adopted in over 60 hospitals, BCS saves hospitals time and money, while also creating a safer environment for patients.
“Since Kit Check was founded, we have focused on identifying various ways hospital pharmacies can leverage technology to improve their operations. Rather quickly, we realized the unmet need of diversion auditing, so we developed Bluesight,” said Kevin MacDonald, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kit Check. “Today, we are at a turning point in the industry where a social epidemic is finding its way into our hospital systems. Our mission now is to further educate and help hospitals combat this issue with our technology. By bringing on smart, strategic executives to the table, we can better underscore the importance of medication management and diversion detection to improve efficiencies and keep patients and our communities safe.”
The industry experience and fresh perspectives of the appointees shine a light on Kit Check’s dedication to growing its customer base and bringing the latest technologies to hospital pharmacies. Joining Kit Check and its efforts to increase safety across hospitals include: Amy Langan, Chief Marketing Officer; Doug Zurawski, Pharm.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy; MaryAnn Jensen, Vice President of Strategic Marketing; Eric Bolling, Executive Vice President.
- Amy Langan, chief marketing officer, brings over 25 years of product, marketing and development experience in the pharmaceutical, health and health care industries to the team. Before joining Kit Check in January 2019, Langan served as vice president of marketing and business development at AmerisourceBergen where she focused on providing pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Most recently, Langan served as senior vice president of marketing and sales at Fresenius Kabi where she worked closely with generic injectable drugs for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.
- Eric Bolling, executive vice president, brings over 30 years of experience to the company’s sales division. Prior to joining Kit Check in January 2019, Eric was General Manager of Enterprise Corporate Accounts at Cardinal Health. Professionally, he has a passion for sales leadership, enterprise sales, and strategic client development.
- Doug Zurawski, Pharm.D., was named senior vice president of clinical strategy in January 2019. Zurawski brings a wealth of knowledge to Kit Check as his professional passions include the advancement of clinical pharmacist practice and patient safety through health system pharmacy leadership, and hospital pharmacy automation technology sales and consulting. Zurawski has clinical practice experience including leadership positions at Ascension Health, the Detroit Medical Center and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
- MaryAnn Jensen, vice president of strategic marketing, has been extensively involved in the healthcare industry for over 20 years in business development, process development, implementation, and sales. Jensen brings experience from Capital Returns, Inc., where she was responsible for developing procedures for highly regulated areas such as controlled substance processing and tracking.
To find out how Bluesight for Controlled Substances works with hospital pharmacies to fight diversion, meet with Kit Check’s leadership team at TSHP’s Annual Seminar April 12-14, 2019 in Frisco Texas. If you are unable to attend but are interested in learning more, you can request a demo here.
About Kit Check™
Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow, and auditing processes and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 400 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 50 million medications using the Kit Check and Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software.
More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at https://kitcheck.com/.
