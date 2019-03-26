Zyxel Launches Stylish, Compact Mesh WiFi Solution for Consumers

|By Business Wire
Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the launch of Multy U AC2100 Tri-Band WiFi System. Ideal for use in small, single story homes, Multy U is a powerful, scalable, intelligent mesh WiFi solution that provides reliable high-speed connectivity and seamless roaming to all corners of the home.
Multy U combines function, fashion and performance into the industry’s smallest and most versatile mesh WiFi node. A winner of the 2019 iF Design Award, the unique design allows users to stand Multy U on a tabletop or hang it anywhere using the included leather strap to improve WiFi performance. “Breathing” LED lights on each Multy U node display system status at a glance while providing a colorful accent to the surrounding environment.
Features and Benefits of the Multy U AC2100 Tri-Band WiFi System
- Intelligent Tri-Band Mesh Network – Multy U uses a dedicated 5GHz band to provide a wireless backhaul between notes and delivers fast, reliable WiFi connectivity to client devices over the 2.4GHz and 5 GHz WiFi bands. Mesh network technology enables a single wireless network name and password to be used across all network nodes, allowing users to roam throughout the home without the need to reconnect to another network.
- Fast Speeds and High Reliability – Multy U features a 1 GHz dual-core processor that delivers speeds up to 866 Mbps to up to 128 devices. Support for Ethernet backhaul allows the nodes to be wired together via Ethernet cables to ensure the best network reliability and performance.
- Scalable to Support Various Environments – Each Multy U node features six internal antennas to transmit and receive data at high speeds over areas up to 2,000 square feet. Range is easily increased by adding extra nodes for additional coverage in a multi-room environment up to 6000 square feet.
- Simple Installation and Management – Zyxel Multy app provides a visual setup guide to guide through network installation. The app enables users to test the Internet speed, remotely manage the network, set up guest WiFi and receive push notifications on network status. Multy U works with Amazon Alexa, making it even easier to manage the home network.
- Compact, Stylish Design – The versatile Multy U weighs less than a pound and can be mounted vertically on a magnetic stand or can be hung in an elevated position using the included leather strap to provide better WiFi performance. Unique breathing LEDs display the system status and provide a decorative accent. The unique enclosure does not require vents that may attract dust.
“Mesh network technology has transformed the WiFi infrastructure by providing better coverage, faster speeds and reliable connectivity in environments of all sizes. However, mesh networking solutions have primarily been marketed to businesses and families with large homes,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Communications. “Multy U is the mesh system for everyone. The ability to simply add nodes where coverage is needed makes it an ideal solution in environments ranging from small apartments to homes up to 6,000 square feet.”
Zyxel’s Multy U carries a two-year warranty and is available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners at street prices of $199.99 for a two-pack or $269.99 for a three-pack of Multy U nodes. For more information on Zyxel and its families of connectivity solutions for homes and businesses, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Zyxel Communications:
Zyxel Communications, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 29 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel Communications offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards.
Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel Communications offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.
