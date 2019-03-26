Earth Networks anuncia la concreción del sistema de alerta temprana de condiciones climáticas extremas para PAGASA

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 08:26 AM EDT
Earth Networks acaba de anunciar la finalización de la primera red nacional de monitoreo de condiciones meteorológicas severas y alertas con servicios de software asociados para la Administración de Servicios Atmosféricos, Geofísicos y Astronómicos de Filipinas (PAGASA), la agencia de Servicios Meteorológicos e Hidrológicos Nacionales (NMHS) de la República de Filipinas. El anuncio tuvo lugar durante la sexta conferencia anual InterMET Asia en Singapur.
Iniciada en 2017, y puesta en marcha formalmente esta semana, la asociación tecnológica entre PAGASA y Earth Networks es la primera de su tipo en Filipinas y las regiones vecinas, impulsada por una red de sensores de rayos totales y estaciones meteorológicas automáticas en tiempo real para el monitoreo de mesoescala. Instalado y operado junto con el socio filipino West Point Engineering, el programa de 10 años incluye:
- Detección de rayos en tiempo real a través de la Earth Networks Total Lightning Network.
- Monitoreo meteorológico en tierra a través de la Earth Networks Weather Network, integrada con los sistemas de datos meteorológicos existentes de PAGASA.
- Sferic Maps, una plataforma basada en la web para el monitoreo de condiciones climáticas extremas y alertas.
- Datos de condiciones meteorológicas severas y herramientas de visualización como Dangerous Thunderstorm Alerts y PulseRad, una alternativa de radar derivada de los rayos.
- Pronósticos puntuales de corto alcance impulsados por ENcast, que permiten la planificación de la respuesta de emergencia para sitios específicos expuestos a presentar desastres.
- Capacitación y mantenimiento integral para todos los sensores meteorológicos.
Los datos de la colaboración estarán disponibles comercialmente para los sectores público y privado de la región para mejorar e informar la toma de decisiones durante condiciones climáticas extremas. Esto permitirá además desarrollar un modelo de sostenibilidad comercial para estos sistemas de monitoreo y alerta en caso de condiciones meteorológicas adversas. Earth Networks también ha desplegado su primer sistema de alerta al aire libre en Filipinas para proporcionar alertas públicas a gran escala.
PAGASA es el proveedor de servicios meteorológicos públicos de Filipinas. Emite alertas de tifones e inundaciones, pronósticos meteorológicos públicos, avisos, productos meteorológicos, astronómicos y climatológicos, y otros servicios especializados, principalmente para la protección de la vida y la propiedad y en apoyo de la productividad económica y el desarrollo sostenible.
Earth Networks es un proveedor global de servicios de información meteorológica, que incluye la Earth Networks Total Lightning Network, con un total de 1700 sensores de rayos en 100 países. Recientemente implementada en Filipinas, es la tecnología de red de rayos más avanzada del mundo, con monitoreo completo de los rayos de nube y de nube a tierra, lo que permite acelerar las alertas de tormentas localizadas y realizar pronósticos meteorológicos más precisos.
«Nuestra asociación con Earth Networks es otro paso emocionante en nuestro compromiso de proporcionar los mejores y más avanzados sistemas de información meteorológica a Filipinas», declaró el Administrador de PAGASA. «Ya podemos ver los beneficios de las mejoras en nuestros pronósticos a corto plazo, en la capacidad de previsión y en la capacidad de alerta en caso de condiciones meteorológicas adversas, y esperamos con interés nuevas mejoras como resultado de esta colaboración».
«Nos complace enormemente desarrollar este modelo de asociación innovador con PAGASA para ayudar a promover nuestra visión de un mundo más seguro y próspero», señaló Jim Anderson, vicepresidente sénior de Ventas globales de Earth Networks. «Además de ayudar a PAGASA con pronósticos más precisos, monitoreo de condiciones meteorológicas severas y alertas, estas nuevas fuentes de datos beneficiarán enormemente a una amplia gama de sectores sensibles a las condiciones climáticas en Filipinas, como son la aviación, la agricultura, la energía y los servicios públicos. Estas asociaciones comerciales ayudarán a mantener y ampliar estas mejoras de capacidad durante muchos años».
Acerca de Earth Networks
Earth Networks ha establecido sociedades en muchos países a los largo de los últimos años para brindar tecnologías de observación climática, pronóstico y alerta que sean tanto de bajo costo como sencillas de implementar y mantener. La empresa se ha comprometido a dotar al mundo de las mejores redes de observación climática y de rayos, así como herramientas de visualización y tecnologías de alerta temprana. Escuelas, aeropuertos, equipos de deportes, empresas de servicios públicos y agencias gubernamentales cuentan con nuestras soluciones de advertencia temprana para proteger vidas, prepararse para eventos climáticos y optimizar operaciones. Empresas de todas las industrias usan nuestros datos climatológicos para automatizar decisiones con respecto a la gestión de riesgos, la continuidad empresarial y la protección de bienes.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005551/es/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT