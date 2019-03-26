Logility Helps Customers Overcome IT Obstacles

|By Business Wire
Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced the launch of Logility Evergreen Upgrade Service to help customers overcome IT obstacles and take advantage of the latest innovations offered with the Logility Voyager Solutions™ platform. As part of this launch, current Logility customers have the opportunity to benefit from a complimentary four-hour onsite workshop1.
The lack of IT resources and prioritization is one of the top obstacles to supply chain improvement programs for companies in an on-premise technology environment. The Logility Evergreen Upgrade Service is designed to help boost the priority of supply chain initiatives and enable planning teams to take advantage of the latest solution innovations, such as the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities that Logility announced yesterday (see: Logility Highlights Innovations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Accelerate Supply Chain Decision Making).
“The supply chain is a significant contributor to growth and profitability yet is often deprioritized by IT departments,” said Ed Thompson, executive vice president of Global Customer Success, Logility. “To be successful in the Digital Supply Chain era, it is critical for companies to keep moving forward to harness the latest advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Evergreen Upgrade Service helps customers reprioritize upgrades and bridge the gap between market opportunities and solution capabilities.”
The Logility Evergreen Upgrade Service helps customers with an on-premise deployment stay current on the latest release of the Logility Voyager Solutions platform. Through Logility’s new service, companies will gain a better grasp of the margin, revenue and cost improvements available to them as well as intangible benefits including improved employee satisfaction, enhanced brand equity and customer loyalty.
1 To take advantage of the complimentary four-hour onsite workshop, the engagement must be booked by June 30, 2019 and completed before December 31, 2019.
About Logility
Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer delivery, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; and retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.
Logility® is a registered trademark and Logility Voyager Solutions™ is a trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.
