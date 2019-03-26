Voxware to Showcase Its Augmented Reality Solution Through Virtual Reality Experience During ProMat 2019

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, will debut its custom-built virtual reality simulation at ProMat 2019 (Booth S3975). Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of Voxware Augmented Reality (AR) in three sample scenarios: kit assembly, order picking and order packing.
In addition to the virtual reality experience, Voxware will host two educational seminars featuring Dawn Fritche, Director of Operations for Haggar Clothing Co. Her presentation, “Priority #1 – How to Master the Omnichannel Experience,” will take place Tuesday, April 9 at 12:00pm in Theater A and also on Wednesday, April 10 at 12:00pm in Theater I. Dawn will discuss how technology and analytics, combined with automation, can enable retailers to easily make the shift to omnichannel fulfillment. For attendees unable to attend the seminars, Dawn will be giving a modified presentation in the Voxware booth (S3975) on Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:00pm.
“We couldn’t be more excited for ProMat 2019,” said Keith Phillips, President & CEO of Voxware. “We have a lot of wonderful things planned for our guests this year, including the ability to experience our AR solution first-hand. By using VR, we are simulating the actual user experience to highlight the benefits offered. We’re also eager to hear Dawn talk about her experience using Voxware and how our technology is helping Haggar Clothing Co. achieve its goals for omnichannel distribution.”
For Voxware’s VR experience, each scenario begins with the user’s avatar at a location inside a virtual warehouse, with an AR headset within arm’s reach. As the user puts on the virtual headset, the software initializes and guides the user’s actions, step-by-step in a multimodal task. Voxware’s AR solution combines voice, scanning, image capture and vision to improve worker performance and optimize the warehouse processes. Each VR scenario demonstration uses all four modes.
Additionally, the user is able to see real-time performance metrics and can view them alongside their colleagues. This type of performance-based “gamification” has been shown to increase task-based productivity and reduce error rates.
To account for the demand of the VR experience, Voxware is currently accepting pre-registration for guests attending ProMat 2019. Interested attendees should visit Voxware’s website to secure their spot as space is limited.
About Voxware
Voxware offers technology solutions that deliver essential supply chain information exactly when and where it’s needed, optimizing the speed, accuracy and efficiency of distribution operations. Its product suite includes both warehouse automation and analytics solutions uniquely focused on distribution functions. With these solutions, companies reach an unprecedented understanding of how best to manage their operations, improving profitability by reducing costs and exceeding customer expectations. For more information, please visit www.voxware.com.
