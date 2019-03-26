Adobe Summit 2019: Driving the Future of Customer Experience Management

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe Summit 2019, the world’s largest customer experience conference. Digital transformation is the mandate for every business and thousands of companies rely on Adobe Experience Cloud every day to manage their digital businesses across every stage of the customer journey. At Adobe Summit, Adobe unveiled the latest Adobe Experience Cloud innovations, including Adobe Commerce Cloud and Marketo Engage, as well as global availability of Adobe Experience Platform. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly, Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig, Intuit CIO Atticus Tysen and SunTrust Bank CMO Susan Johnson shared their respective enterprise playbooks for digital transformation. Additionally, Adobe announced key strategic partnerships with ServiceNow, Microsoft and LinkedIn to accelerate Customer Experience Management (CXM) across enterprises.

“Customer Experience Management unlocks digital transformation and Adobe is leading the way with continuous innovation in Adobe Experience Cloud and through key partnerships with ServiceNow, Microsoft, LinkedIn and SAP,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “Today, at Adobe Summit, we unveiled significant new capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud, including the introduction of Adobe Commerce Cloud and Marketo Engage, and general availability of Adobe Experience Platform.”

New Innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud

Today, Adobe shared how Adobe Experience Cloud, powered by Adobe Experience Platform, is integrating workflows between solutions and adding more real-time intelligence powered by Adobe Sensei. The new innovations make cross-channel experience design, delivery and optimization even more frictionless. Adobe Experience Cloud has seen massive adoption across businesses of all sizes and is used by the largest travel, media and entertainment, financial services, automotive and telecommunications companies.

Available globally today, Adobe Experience Platform is an open and extensible platform that stitches together data from across the entire enterprise, enabling real-time customer profiles leveraging Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Adobe Experience Platform activates content based on these customer profiles to deliver rich, relevant experiences in real time. It empowers the company’s global ecosystem, which now includes 13,000 agency, solution and technology partners and more than 300,000 developers (see separate press release).

Adobe Analytics Cloud, the core system of intelligence and activation for CXM, is adding more capabilities to provide accurate and timely insight into cross-channel consumer behavior, along with intuitive, automated audience segmentation. Now, Adobe Audience Manager, combined with Adobe Experience Platform, delivers a real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP) that brings together known and anonymous data to activate real-time customer profiles across multiple channels throughout the customer journey. Adobe Analytics, with Adobe Experience Platform, is giving brands a new way to interpret insights from both online and offline data in real time. New Journey IQ in Adobe Analytics stitches together the full customer journey to ensure the right customers are targeted at the right time. A deeper integration with Adobe Advertising Cloud unites disparate data and inventory solutions, eliminating media silos and ensuring that marketing and advertising efforts are aligned. Additionally, Adobe Analytics has integrated commerce dashboards from Adobe Commerce Cloud (see separate blog post).

Adobe Marketing Cloud, the foundation to optimize content, activate conversations and personalize experiences for cross-channel journey orchestration, has added the industry’s leading B2B marketing automation solution, Marketo Engage, into the Marketing Cloud. First integrations will enable marketers to seamlessly pull or edit content from Adobe Experience Manager or Adobe Creative Cloud and automatically build target lists to understand the next-best-action to take in B2B sales (Marketo Engage). Other Adobe Marketing Cloud innovations power content velocity through personalized content delivery with more automated, personalized push notification capabilities (Adobe Campaign); a new intelligent content recommendation engine (Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Target); and capabilities for automatic video cropping (Adobe Experience Manager).

Adobe Advertising Cloud gives brands the functionality needed to plan, buy, measure and optimize advertising. Adobe Advertising Cloud added capabilities to unite and automate cross-channel advertising campaigns, including all forms of video, with brand safety built in. In a new partnership with Roku, Inc., Adobe Advertising Cloud customers can now leverage first-party data — including a brand’s own audience segments gleaned from marketing and advertising efforts via Adobe Analytics Cloud — to target audiences on Roku’s over-the-top TV inventory (see separate press release).

Adobe introduced Adobe Commerce Cloud — built on Magento Commerce and leveraging an ecosystem of more than 300,000 developers — providing an end-to-end solution to optimize both customer experience and business operations by powering integrated and fully managed commerce across all storefronts — physical, digital and virtual. Native integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe Analytics and Adobe Experience Manager, and added intelligence powered by Adobe Sensei offer rich insights in commerce dashboards and deliver engaging commerce experiences in real time (see separate blog post).

New Partnerships

Adobe and ServiceNow announced plans to enable integrations between Adobe Experience Platform and the ServiceNow Now Platform to enhance Adobe’s real-time customer profiles with ServiceNow’s rich customer support data. This will create a more comprehensive view of a customer across the entire digital journey, from acquisition to service. Additionally, Adobe Experience Cloud solutions will integrate with the ServiceNow Now Platform, including its Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions. Adobe and ServiceNow will partner to enable their mutual customers to integrate and leverage digital workflows, service catalogs, intelligent content and knowledge management capabilities (see separate press release).

Adobe’s partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn will create account-based experiences (ABX) through data integrations and new marketing and sales capabilities. By aligning key data sources to populate account-based profiles, the companies are collectively empowering B2B marketers to easily identify, understand and engage customer buying teams. This partnership will result in a more personalized experience at both the individual and account level on critical marketing and sales platforms like LinkedIn (see separate press release).

Adobe Sensei

Adobe unveiled the next generation of Adobe Sensei, the company’s AI and machine learning technology that is deeply embedded into Adobe Experience Cloud solutions, driving deeper insights, real-time decisioning and smarter workflows. With the global availability of Adobe Experience Platform, new AI services (available in beta) provide the intelligence layer to connect data and content, ensuring brands consistently deliver the right message, on the right channel, at the right time, in the right context. Adobe Sensei capabilities are now widely accessible to any business.

Technology Previews

Adobe will preview technology coming out of its R&D labs at Adobe Sneaks. Hosted by actress and producer Mindy Kaling, Sneaks offers the audience an exciting and entertaining look into the future. Sneaks is a perennial highlight of Summit and audience favorites often become part of future product offerings.

Movers, Shakers and Experience Makers

Also taking stage at Adobe Summit will be Academy Award-winning actress, producer and Draper James founder Reese Witherspoon and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who have both led transformative change in their respective industries. Adobe Summit also featured the first-ever Adobe Experience Maker Awards, as well as Marketo’s Revvie Awards, which celebrate brands driving the world’s best customer experiences (see separate press release).

Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry’s only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels—all while accelerating business growth. Industry analysts have named Adobe a leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience—more than any other technology company.

