Adobe Summit 2019: Driving the Future of Customer Experience Management

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe Summit 2019, the world’s largest customer experience conference. Digital transformation is the mandate for every business and thousands of companies rely on Adobe Experience Cloud every day to manage their digital businesses across every stage of the customer journey. At Adobe Summit, Adobe unveiled the latest Adobe Experience Cloud innovations, including Adobe Commerce Cloud and Marketo Engage, as well as global availability of Adobe Experience Platform. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly, Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig, Intuit CIO Atticus Tysen and SunTrust Bank CMO Susan Johnson shared their respective enterprise playbooks for digital transformation. Additionally, Adobe announced key strategic partnerships with ServiceNow, Microsoft and LinkedIn to accelerate Customer Experience Management (CXM) across enterprises.
“Customer Experience Management unlocks digital transformation and Adobe is leading the way with continuous innovation in Adobe Experience Cloud and through key partnerships with ServiceNow, Microsoft, LinkedIn and SAP,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “Today, at Adobe Summit, we unveiled significant new capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud, including the introduction of Adobe Commerce Cloud and Marketo Engage, and general availability of Adobe Experience Platform.”
New Innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud
Today, Adobe shared how Adobe Experience Cloud, powered by Adobe Experience Platform, is integrating workflows between solutions and adding more real-time intelligence powered by Adobe Sensei. The new innovations make cross-channel experience design, delivery and optimization even more frictionless. Adobe Experience Cloud has seen massive adoption across businesses of all sizes and is used by the largest travel, media and entertainment, financial services, automotive and telecommunications companies.
Available globally today, Adobe Experience Platform is an open and extensible platform that stitches together data from across the entire enterprise, enabling real-time customer profiles leveraging Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Adobe Experience Platform activates content based on these customer profiles to deliver rich, relevant experiences in real time. It empowers the company’s global ecosystem, which now includes 13,000 agency, solution and technology partners and more than 300,000 developers (see separate press release).
Adobe Analytics Cloud, the core system of intelligence and activation for CXM, is adding more capabilities to provide accurate and timely insight into cross-channel consumer behavior, along with intuitive, automated audience segmentation. Now, Adobe Audience Manager, combined with Adobe Experience Platform, delivers a real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP) that brings together known and anonymous data to activate real-time customer profiles across multiple channels throughout the customer journey. Adobe Analytics, with Adobe Experience Platform, is giving brands a new way to interpret insights from both online and offline data in real time. New Journey IQ in Adobe Analytics stitches together the full customer journey to ensure the right customers are targeted at the right time. A deeper integration with Adobe Advertising Cloud unites disparate data and inventory solutions, eliminating media silos and ensuring that marketing and advertising efforts are aligned. Additionally, Adobe Analytics has integrated commerce dashboards from Adobe Commerce Cloud (see separate blog post).
Adobe Marketing Cloud, the foundation to optimize content, activate conversations and personalize experiences for cross-channel journey orchestration, has added the industry’s leading B2B marketing automation solution, Marketo Engage, into the Marketing Cloud. First integrations will enable marketers to seamlessly pull or edit content from Adobe Experience Manager or Adobe Creative Cloud and automatically build target lists to understand the next-best-action to take in B2B sales (Marketo Engage). Other Adobe Marketing Cloud innovations power content velocity through personalized content delivery with more automated, personalized push notification capabilities (Adobe Campaign); a new intelligent content recommendation engine (Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Target); and capabilities for automatic video cropping (Adobe Experience Manager).
Adobe Advertising Cloud gives brands the functionality needed to plan, buy, measure and optimize advertising. Adobe Advertising Cloud added capabilities to unite and automate cross-channel advertising campaigns, including all forms of video, with brand safety built in. In a new partnership with Roku, Inc., Adobe Advertising Cloud customers can now leverage first-party data — including a brand’s own audience segments gleaned from marketing and advertising efforts via Adobe Analytics Cloud — to target audiences on Roku’s over-the-top TV inventory (see separate press release).
Adobe introduced Adobe Commerce Cloud — built on Magento Commerce and leveraging an ecosystem of more than 300,000 developers — providing an end-to-end solution to optimize both customer experience and business operations by powering integrated and fully managed commerce across all storefronts — physical, digital and virtual. Native integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe Analytics and Adobe Experience Manager, and added intelligence powered by Adobe Sensei offer rich insights in commerce dashboards and deliver engaging commerce experiences in real time (see separate blog post).
New Partnerships
Adobe and ServiceNow announced plans to enable integrations between Adobe Experience Platform and the ServiceNow Now Platform to enhance Adobe’s real-time customer profiles with ServiceNow’s rich customer support data. This will create a more comprehensive view of a customer across the entire digital journey, from acquisition to service. Additionally, Adobe Experience Cloud solutions will integrate with the ServiceNow Now Platform, including its Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions. Adobe and ServiceNow will partner to enable their mutual customers to integrate and leverage digital workflows, service catalogs, intelligent content and knowledge management capabilities (see separate press release).
Adobe’s partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn will create account-based experiences (ABX) through data integrations and new marketing and sales capabilities. By aligning key data sources to populate account-based profiles, the companies are collectively empowering B2B marketers to easily identify, understand and engage customer buying teams. This partnership will result in a more personalized experience at both the individual and account level on critical marketing and sales platforms like LinkedIn (see separate press release).
Adobe Sensei
Adobe unveiled the next generation of Adobe Sensei, the company’s AI and machine learning technology that is deeply embedded into Adobe Experience Cloud solutions, driving deeper insights, real-time decisioning and smarter workflows. With the global availability of Adobe Experience Platform, new AI services (available in beta) provide the intelligence layer to connect data and content, ensuring brands consistently deliver the right message, on the right channel, at the right time, in the right context. Adobe Sensei capabilities are now widely accessible to any business.
Technology Previews
Adobe will preview technology coming out of its R&D labs at Adobe Sneaks. Hosted by actress and producer Mindy Kaling, Sneaks offers the audience an exciting and entertaining look into the future. Sneaks is a perennial highlight of Summit and audience favorites often become part of future product offerings.
Movers, Shakers and Experience Makers
Also taking stage at Adobe Summit will be Academy Award-winning actress, producer and Draper James founder Reese Witherspoon and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who have both led transformative change in their respective industries. Adobe Summit also featured the first-ever Adobe Experience Maker Awards, as well as Marketo’s Revvie Awards, which celebrate brands driving the world’s best customer experiences (see separate press release).
About Adobe Experience Cloud
Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry’s only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels—all while accelerating business growth. Industry analysts have named Adobe a leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience—more than any other technology company.
About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.
© 2019 Adobe Inc. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005368/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT