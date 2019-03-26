Adobe Experience Platform Powers Customer Experience Management

|By Business Wire
Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the global availability of Adobe Experience Platform, the industry’s first real-time platform for customer experience management (CXM). An open and extensible platform, Adobe Experience Platform stitches together data from across the enterprise, enabling real-time customer profiles leveraging Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Adobe Experience Platform activates content based on customer profiles to deliver personalized experiences in real time. Some of the world’s largest brands are already using Adobe Experience Platform in beta, including Best Buy, DXC Technology, The Home Depot, Verizon Wireless and Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Every enterprise today is struggling to handle the massive explosion of data that is being driven by rich customer experiences, multiple devices and IoT. These companies are spending massive amounts of time and resources trying to build their own infrastructure to manage and sort the data. Adobe is offering Adobe Experience Platform to bring together all data sources from across the enterprise and rationalize the data for real-time actionability.
Adobe Experience Platform collects and processes real-time data — tens of millions of events per second — from multiple sources and organizes the data into Experience Data Models (XDM). Brands are able to leverage Adobe Experience Platform to activate insights across all Adobe Experience Cloud solutions. In addition, enterprises can bring in their unique data from Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs), Customer Relationship Management (CRMs) and other sources.
"Solving today’s data challenges requires a cloud-based, hyper-scale architecture with a rich data pipeline and real-time customer profile powered by AI and machine learning," said Abhay Parasnis, executive vice president and CTO, Adobe. "Adobe Experience Platform is purpose-built for capturing, processing and actioning data in real time, enabling enterprises to deliver rich and relevant experiences to their customers."
Adobe Experience Platform offers:
- A rich data pipeline and semantics: Adobe Experience Platform is built with a rich data pipeline, pulling data from multiple sources across a globally distributed edge network that enriches the real-time customer profile. The data is then organized into the Experience Data Model with more than 50 customer experience schemas that use a standard language and data vocabulary. Adobe Experience Platform also offers a robust set of tools that are natively integrated to ensure compliance with current regulations and policies controlling the management of data such as GDPR. With an open architecture, IT teams can also easily add data governance of their own on top of Adobe Experience Platform to meet all their compliance needs.
- Real-time personalization at scale: Adobe Experience Platform powers Adobe’s new real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP), which brings together known and anonymous data to activate real-time customer profiles across multiple channels throughout the customer journey, with intelligent decisioning and segmentation. Customers can rationalize these profiles and apply Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to transform these building blocks into valuable audiences.
- Intelligent decisioning to enable real-time actionability: Customer journey intelligence, powered by Adobe Sensei, leverages predefined data-driven operational best practices, AI and business intelligence to enable real-time decisions and actions. Data scientists can quickly stitch together data from across the enterprise, powering a real-time customer profile on Adobe Experience Platform to continuously optimize business processes. Businesses can either access Adobe Sensei models, create their own or leverage existing models and seamlessly train them — backed by a fully managed, secure and scalable infrastructure.
- Adobe Sensei AI Services: With the global availability of Adobe Experience Platform, new AI services (available in beta) provide the intelligence layer to connect data and content — ensuring brands consistently deliver the right message on the right channel at the right time. Adobe Sensei services, now widely accessible to any business, include: Customer AI, which lets brands accurately uncover specific segments of users and target each with the right marketing campaign; Journey AI, which gives brands a means to orchestrate journeys across millions of users, constantly analyze behavioral data and activate brand experiences at the optimal times; and Attribution AI that enables brands to see the conversion impact driven by owned, earned and paid media and make informed resourcing decisions.
- An open platform and robust ecosystem: Adobe Experience Platform is an open platform powered by a common semantic data model to standardize and organize all data, intelligent tools and services to create new experience applications and a broad industry ecosystem to help brands scale. Adobe XDM is being integrated with Microsoft’s CDM and SAP’s CDM into one common data model as part of the Open Data Initiative, announced by the three leaders last September. Adobe Experience Platform supports the framework of the initiative, enabling brands to bring their data from other applications and data sources together to surface new insights.
As enterprise architecture moves to put customer experience at the core, Adobe Experience Platform is enabling enterprises to reduce time and resources spent trying to create their own infrastructure so that they can focus more on driving their business outcomes. Adobe Experience Platform is available today. For more information visit www.adobe.com/experienceplatform.
