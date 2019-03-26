When It Comes to Advertising, Online Users Get It; Just Let Them Stay in the Driver’s Seat

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
The importance of advertising to a free internet cannot be overstated. New research from YouGov, commissioned by eyeo, makers of Adblock Plus, Flattr and Trusted News, confirms that this sentiment is recognized among 80 percent of online users within Great Britain. The research also indicates that users demand control of their online experience and expect a transparent value exchange on advertising.
Online users are willing to accept less invasive forms of advertising in exchange for retaining control of their internet experience. Building a fairer value exchange will not only lead to better engagement among users but will also create greater scope for future revenue opportunities among publishers and advertisers alike.
The findings were aimed at understanding attitudes and behaviors towards ad-blocking and advertising among online users in Great Britain. The research polled over 2,000 British online users, of which 878 participants registered as having an ad-blocker installed on their digital devices.*
“The idea that online users care little about the health of the internet is a tired notion we’re pleased to disprove,” said Ben Williams, Director of Advocacy at eyeo. “Our research clearly shows most online users understand the role advertising plays sustaining the internet, which is why we’re seeing a greater shift from total ad-blocking to ad-filtering.”
“Online users are happy to receive adverts so long as they remain in control but become agitated when that control is wrestled from them. Not only is this backed up in our research but also in various studies, for instance from HubSpot (83 percent of global online users only wanted to block ads they considered invasive) and PageFair (77 percent of US ad-blocking users are willing to view some ad formats in exchange for free content).
“Unfortunately, there is a widespread misperception that people don’t understand the value exchange they engage in with publishers online, which has led to some parties adopting counter measures, such as circumvention technologies. We now know that such tactics go against the wishes of the user (as discussed within the report in the chapter Transparency is Key) and will only drive audiences away, which inherently drives down revenue opportunities for publishers.”
Williams continues, “Consider the demographic of the ad-blocking user. They tend to be younger (millennials), educated, tech-savvy and employed with a higher-than-average salary. They are likely to make purchases online and in fact, more likely to buy a product online after seeing an ad. Ad-blocking users are also likely to spend more money online on a monthly basis than non-ad-blocking users. Our research revealed 50 percent of British online users rarely click on ads, with a further 27 percent stating they never click on ads; the importance of this community to the future of online advertising is hugely critical.”
Other key findings from the research revealed:
- 71 percent of British ad-blocking users say the reason for downloading an ad-blocker is because users don’t want to see advertisements during their online experience.
- 49 percent of British ad-blocking users install an ad-blocker due to security/privacy concerns online. This might suggest there is a perceived threat linked to digital advertising and that users recognize ad-blocking as a partial antidote.
- 89 percent of British ad-blocking users deemed it important publishers make their advertising policy clear, notably that an advertiser is honest about the products or services they promote, they avoid content that misleads or offends, and they must never compromise user privacy.
Williams concluded: “It’s clear that online users want a fairer value exchange with publishers and advertisers. Many are willing to accept advertising to keep the internet free but only for ads which are relevant to them. Savvy publishers are readily buying into this, developing better, high-quality forms of sustainable advertising and hopefully these insights will serve to educate others. In line with increased advertising spend, the platform is in place to build on demand for better forms of advertising, in order to create a more lasting future for the internet and its stakeholders.”
For access to the report, please click the link here.
About eyeo
eyeo is the developer of a suite of products that includes Flattr, Adblock Browser and Adblock Plus, an open source project that aims to rid the Internet of annoying and intrusive online advertising. Its free web browser extensions (add-ons) put users in control by letting them block or filter which ads they want to see. Users across the world have downloaded Adblock Plus over a billion times, and it has remained the most downloaded and the most used extension almost continuously since November 2006. PC Magazine named the extension as one of the best free Google Chrome extensions, and it received About.com readers’ choice award for best privacy/security add-on.
Adblock Plus is a free browser add-on for Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Maxthon and Opera for desktop users, and offers a free browser for mobile users on iOS and Android.
eyeo’s mission is to put users in control of a fair, profitable web.
Follow us at @AdBlockPlus
Read our blog at adblockplus.org/blog
For more information, please visit eyeo.com/en/press
*Notes
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,023 adults, of which 878 were ad blocker users. Fieldwork was undertaken between 7th – 8th January 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults online (aged 18+).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005196/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT