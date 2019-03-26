Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners Launches with Mercatus

|By Business Wire
March 26, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Mercatus, a leading alternative asset and investment management platform, today announced the initial launch of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners with the Mercatus Investment Lifecycle Management (ILM) Platform.
Quinbrook invests in a wide range of low carbon and renewable energy infrastructure assets spanning onshore wind, utility scale and distributed solar PV, battery storage, peaking capacity and ‘smart grids’. Quinbrook recently announced final close on its latest strategy securing over USD 1.6 billion from institutional investors to support ‘value add’ investments in the US, UK and Australian markets.
The Mercatus Investment Lifecycle Management (ILM) Platform systematizes and centralizes asset, fund, and portfolio data to give investors accurate analytics and real-time performance, risk, and ESG insights.
“Mercatus offered us the fastest time-to-value on our biggest need: streamlining how we work with our rapidly expanding stable of portfolio companies and preparing for the digital overhaul of our asset management capabilities. We launched within 3 months,” said David Scaysbrook, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. “Our goal is for Quinbrook to be counted amongst the most effective and operationally-focused investors and asset managers globally through real time access to actual performance data to better inform pro-active decision making and reporting. By using Mercatus to systematize the data and workflows across all our portfolio companies, we expect to achieve higher levels of scalability and managerial efficiency so we can grow faster and smarter and deliver tangible benefits for our investors in the process.”
Key Quinbrook requirements for a solution:
- Consistency – uniform, real-time data and reporting across all portfolio companies
- Efficiency – more time spent on managing investments, less time on reporting and administrative tasks
- Scalability – providing the infrastructure for every company to be self-sustainable for new growth
- Visibility – into risk, performance, and forward-looking valuations
- Operational Excellence – through automation and centralized data/model controls to reduce data accuracy risk and improve real time insights
“What really stands out is Quinbrook’s vision for gaining a competitive edge and leveraging cutting-edge techniques as a key differentiator to LPs as they compete with the top Global PE Funds,” said Haresh Patel, CEO at Mercatus. “Quinbrook sees the road ahead and understands what’s coming in both complexity and growth. They are creating a technology platform that aligns with their portfolio companies and LP’s by providing full visibility, traceability, and control of every piece of data and every insight derived. It’s exciting to see a company take full advantage of every piece of our platform to drive maximum value.”
Quinbrook is launching the Mercatus ILM Platform with five of the portfolio companies in its Low Carbon Power Fund. For more information about Mercatus ILM, visit www.gomercatus.com.
About Quinbrook
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested over US$ 17 billion in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990's, representing over 30GW of supply capacity. Quinbrook's investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook currently manages the Low Carbon Power Fund which has invested in wind, solar, battery storage, gas peaking and ‘smart grid’ businesses and also Cape Byron Power (www.capebyronpower.com), one of Australia's largest base-load 100% renewable power generators.
About Mercatus
Mercatus is the leading provider of alternative asset investment management solutions, helping investors maximize returns, accelerate growth, and mitigate risk. Mercatus is the only platform to systematically consolidate asset and portfolio data, automate and control financial analysis, and streamline decisions and collaboration across the entire investment lifecycle. Many of the largest global funds leverage Mercatus to manage over $450B of assets and investments across 118 countries and 11 asset classes. Mercatus is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit www.gomercatus.com.
