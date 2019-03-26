Bigtincan Launches Industry’s First Sales Enablement Platform for Adobe

|By Business Wire
Bigtincan, the leader in mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation, today announced the launch of Bigtincan for Adobe at the 2019 Adobe Summit, which is taking place March 26-28 in Las Vegas. Deepening its partnership with Adobe, this integration automates the delivery of Adobe content for use, simplifying the way marketers equip mobile sales teams with engaging content.
The launch of Bigtincan for Adobe creates an end-to-end solution designed by marketers for marketers looking to empower sales teams. With Bigtincan’s AI-driven, real-time automation, organizations can ensure that the content managed in Adobe is delivered to mobile sales teams – online and offline – wherever and whenever they need it. Furthermore, this solution also provides comprehensive insights as to how content is being leveraged throughout the sales cycle keeping marketing and sales messaging aligned.
“Adobe’s software has been widely recognized for making marketing teams successful,” said David Keane, CEO of Bigtincan. “With the Adobe integration, Bigtincan is excited to help marketers extend their existing marketing investments, while providing additional, high-value channels to deliver information to sales and other customer-facing teams.”
Adobe platforms help CMOs create a central management platform for content, and now Bigtincan offers CMOs the first sales enablement platform designed for marketers to extend their reach to sales, service and channel organizations. This helps extend the value of the sales and marketing investments in Adobe technologies and ultimately enhances customer experience, aligning sales and marketing teams to deliver better business results.
In order to deliver rich HTML5-based learning experiences created in Adobe Captivate, powerful videos from Adobe Rush, and PDFs created in Adobe Acrobat, Bigtincan for Adobe was built from the ground up to maximize the user experience and reach a mobile workforce.
Key capabilities and benefits of the solution include:
- Adobe Experience Manager Integration (AEM) enables organizations to deliver a connected and compelling digital experience across the customer journey.
- Adobe InDesign Extension publishes directly to Bigtincan and enables easy and dynamic personalization of the content from InDesign.
- Marketo Marketing Automation /Adobe Campaign accelerates campaign delivery, improves sales engagement and provides rich data/analytics to marketing automation platforms for leads and contacts.
John Moore, Bigtincan’s Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Alliances, and Integrations said, “This partnership extends Adobe’s efforts with Adobe AEM to bring new and superior experiences to market faster. If you are working directly in Adobe InDesign or AEM, you can combine the collaborative tools available in the Adobe platforms with the leading sales enablement platform to deliver this content more quickly and effectively to your mobile workforce.”
Bigtincan leads the market as the most integrated sales enablement platform with a wide range of solution types available – including CRM, PRM, digital asset management, marketing automation, CPQ, MDM, sales automation, LMS/learning, inventory, operating systems and enterprise content management. Bigtincan for Adobe joins more than 100 popular software solutions integrated in Bigtincan’s technology ecosystem including Salesforce, Pardot, Amazon S3 and Microsoft Sharepoint.
Bigtincan for Adobe is now available for the Bigtincan Hub. Visit the team at Adobe Summit this week at booth 671-Q, to learn more or visit: https://www.bigtincan.com/platform/integrations/bigtincan-for-adobe/
About Bigtincan
Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company’s mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry’s premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. In addition to seven of the Fortune 10 companies, leading brands including AT&T, ThermoFisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity at every customer interaction. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan Hub platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.
