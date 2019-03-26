With Sights Set on Ecosystem Integration, Apparel Maker Summit Resource International Moves to Cleo Integration Cloud

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Cleo, the worldwide leader in ecosystem integration solutions, proudly announces that Summit Resource International (SRI), a leading domestic and international private-label apparel manufacturer, has chosen the Cleo Integration Cloud platform to consolidate, integrate, and automate the application and B2B data flows powering its rapidly expanding global business.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005265/en/
Summit Resource International logo
The Bozeman, Montana-based company designs, develops, and manufactures apparel for its customers and is the exclusive workwear and lifestyle clothing wholesaler for a major global brand. SRI has been focusing on upgrades to its IT infrastructure amid plans for expanded business growth around the world. In 2018, SRI sought to modernize its systems to better support its growing international business, and the company also chose to simultaneously upgrade its EDI processes and scalability.
The apparel manufacturer sells into several major retailers, but also does business with numerous outlets that don’t have traditional EDI capabilities and require alternative data integration options. Further, SRI is launching several new lines of business that involve different integration expertise.
“Our previous setup and systems were highly customized and inflexible, and so much of what we were doing required manual intervention,” said John Huyg, Vice President of Technology at SRI. “So, we decided to modernize to make our business scalable and to focus on streamlining our customer interactions.”
Huyg and Summit Resource International explored a cloud integration solution with Cleo to free up resource bottlenecks, but they also sought a variety of enhanced integration capabilities to automate current and emerging business processes. Consolidating its multiple data movement and data transformation products into a single cloud integration infrastructure will enable SRI to:
- Manage EDI and non-EDI order-to-cash workflows from all its customers and trading partners
- Integrate its ERP with other B2B workflows for end-to-end data processing and comprehensive visibility
- Connect and integrate the digital storefront supporting its e-commerce line of business
Huyg says that by modernizing EDI, ERP, and e-commerce integration solutions to support its growing ecosystem of retail and distribution partners, SRI can realize greater operational efficiency, better governance and control, and more predictable business outcomes.
“Cleo Integration Cloud ensures that we can scale our domestic sales, simplify partner onboarding, and execute true EDI functionality to meet our growing international requirements,” Huyg said. “Migrating to the Cleo platform will provide a highly available and reliable service, and improve our onboarding and visibility functions, which ultimately will enhance SRI’s global partnerships.”
Cleo Integration Cloud, Cleo’s flagship offering, is a single, hybrid ecosystem integration platform enabling organizations to connect, transform, integrate, orchestrate, and analyze end-to-end application, B2B, and data integrations for improved visibility across global business ecosystems like SRI’s. The platform empowers technical and business personas to make better decisions, create stronger relationships with trading partners, drive business continuity, and accelerate growth as integration requirements change.
Cleo’s fully managed ecosystem integration solution provides Summit Resource International with:
- A cloud-based platform for all its data movement and data transformation needs
- A NetSuite ERP application connector for seamless front-end and back-end integration
- A Shopify application connector to support the data flows powering its e-commerce business
Huyg added: “What sold us on Cleo Integration Cloud was not only the solution’s ability to eliminate manual EDI processing, but also its ability to integrate our new ERP and e-commerce applications, all from one platform. It’s a complete, end-to-end solution that will transform how SRI does business going forward.”
“Technology sprawl was one of the biggest obstacles to achieving our global growth strategy,” said KC Tolliver, CEO of Summit Resource International. “But Cleo Integration Cloud will support our expansion requirements and position us for success sooner rather than later. We’re excited by the possibilities that this Cleo partnership presents.”
Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan says SRI’s modernization aspirations are very progressive but are increasingly becoming the reality in today’s digital business era. In fact, he says, SRI’s goals are indicative of a larger ecosystem-driven trend.
“Most companies have traditionally treated application and B2B transactions as separate, disparate business processes, which creates unintegrated data silos within the organization,” Rajasekharan said. “SRI, however, is proactively taking the ‘outside-in’ approach – integrating its critical customer and trading partner interactions with internal systems to create truly end-to-end processes that generate added business value. It’s exciting to see, and we’re thrilled that Cleo Integration Cloud is the cornerstone of Summit’s ecosystem integration journey.”
To see a video demo of Cleo Integration Cloud, click here.
To learn more about ecosystem integration, download Cleo’s 2019 State of Ecosystem and Application Integration Report.
About Summit Resource International
Located in Bozeman, Montana, Summit Resource International (SRI) was founded in 1991 and is a leading private-label supplier of apparel and accessories to retail and distributor markets. SRI provides design, merchandising, sourcing, import, and distribution services for its customers.
About Cleo
Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005265/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT