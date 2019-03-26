Adobe, Microsoft and LinkedIn Join Forces to Accelerate Account-Based Experiences

|By Business Wire
Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced an extension of its partnership with Microsoft and a new integration with LinkedIn that will accelerate account-based experiences (ABX) through new marketing solution integrations. Adobe and Microsoft are aligning key data sources to populate account-based profiles in Adobe Experience Cloud, including Marketo Engage and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales. This will empower B2B marketers and sellers to easily identify, understand and engage B2B customer buying teams. This partnership will drive better orchestration, measurement and delivery of targeted content for a more personalized experience at both the individual and account level on key B2B platforms like LinkedIn.
“Orchestrating the engagement of multiple individuals in a complex marketing and sales journey is at the heart of account-based experiences and what B2B marketers do day in and out,” said Steve Lucas, senior vice president, Digital Experience business, Adobe. “With these new account-based capabilities, marketing and sales teams will have increased alignment around the people and accounts they are engaging, and new ways to measure that business impact.”
“The ability to leverage the power of data to find the right opportunities and use insights helps marketing and sales to plan their next move with a member of the buying committee,” said Alysa Taylor, corporate vice president of Business Applications and Global Industry at Microsoft. “Together with Adobe and LinkedIn, Microsoft can help to deliver an end-to-end solution that ultimately accelerates lead conversion and can create opportunities for improved servicing and better cross sell, resulting in higher lifetime value of the account.”
“One of the biggest challenges for marketers running campaigns is ensuring that their messages are reaching the right audiences and delivering ROI at scale,” said Jen Weedn, vice president of Business Development at LinkedIn. “By extending LinkedIn account-based marketing capabilities to Adobe Experience Cloud users, we’ve created a seamless way for them to identify and target the right audiences on LinkedIn with meaningful content, ultimately helping improve the success of their campaigns.”
The partnership further deepens the longstanding collaboration between Adobe and Microsoft. The addition of an integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solution offers new ways for marketers to more effectively engage with accounts and buying teams, enabling them to:
- Gain a deeper, real-time understanding of targeted accounts: Marketing and sales teams will be able to leverage data from Marketo Engage and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales to get a deeper, real-time understanding of targeted accounts, including insights into individual roles, influence and preferences. By integrating LinkedIn’s Matched Audiences with Marketo Engage, the combined account-based targeting capabilities will help marketers identify the right contacts within an account to reach on LinkedIn.
- Target audiences more effectively by leveraging richer account profiles: To identify the best-fit accounts to pursue, Marketo Engage’s Account Profiling capability combines the power of intelligence-driven predictive modeling and automation in a single ABX solution, empowering marketers to identify these accounts out of 25 million companies within minutes.
- Power people-based campaigns with more precision than ever before: Adobe Audience Manager, the company’s Data Management Platform (DMP), on Azure, will enable brands to stitch together audience data to power contact-based campaigns on LinkedIn and other channels, while informing media buys with more precision than ever before. Data governance and privacy controls help to ensure that customer data is kept secure and helps brands to comply with their privacy policies and data privacy compliance objectives.
