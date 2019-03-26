2019 Adobe Experience Maker and Marketo Revvie Award Winners Announced

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Today at Adobe Summit, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced the recipients of its Adobe Experience Maker Awards and the Marketo Revvie Awards at Adobe Summit, spotlighting companies who have developed transformative digital customer experiences. The Adobe Experience Maker Awards recognize Adobe Experience Cloud customers and partners, and the Marketo Revvie Awards honor B2B marketers leveraging Marketo technology to drive business growth and customer loyalty.
“We’re proud to recognize the winners of the 2019 Adobe Experience Maker Awards and Marketo Revvie Awards, as brands that have developed amazing digital experiences that are driving customer loyalty and growth,” said Ann Lewnes, executive vice president and CMO, Adobe.
Adobe congratulates the winners of the 2019 Adobe Experience Maker Awards, including:
- Velocity Frequent Flyer, Loyalty Program of Virgin Australia (in partnership with CHE Proximity) for Best Audience-Driven Experience
- Accent Group (in partnership with eWave) for Best Commerce Experience
- NVIDIA for Best Data-Driven Experience
- T-Mobile (in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services) for Best Digital Experience
- Hilti (in partnership with EPAM Systems) for Best Experience-Driven Campaign
- Dollar Shave Club for Best Integrated Ad Campaign
- AARP for Best Personalized Experience
- Xero for the Audience Choice Award
Adobe also hosted the annual Revvie Awards for Marketo customers at the Adobe Experience Maker Awards gala. Recipients of the 2019 Revvie Awards include:
- Palo Alto Networks for Marketing Team of the Year
- Joe Reitz of AWS for Marketer of the Year
- Glenn Thomas of GE Healthcare for Marketing Executive of the Year
- Euan Howden of Education New Zealand for The Fearless Marketer
- Honeywell for The Performer
- Pelco by Schneider Electric for The Transformer
- Concentrix for The Dream Team
- Helix Education for The Orchestrator
- Juli James of St. Edwards University for Champion of the Year
- Taishi Yamada of Trend Micro for MUG Leader of the Year
These award-winning Experience Makers are all part of Adobe Experience League, Adobe’s global customer enablement program to help customers get the most out of Adobe Experience Cloud. New Experience League programs launched at Adobe Summit focus on a more personalized guided learning experience, company level tracking and streamlined guidance for Experience Makers. The winners were recognized at an awards gala at Adobe Summit.
About Adobe Experience Cloud
Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry’s only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels—all while accelerating business growth. Industry analysts have named Adobe a leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience—more than any other technology company.
About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.
