Introducing GoPoint: T-Mobile Expands into Mobile Payments to Solve More Business Pain Points

Small businesses shouldn’t have to pay to get paid. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Un-carrier is solving more pain points for businesses, this time freeing them from the extra fees other mPOS providers charge. T-Mobile is putting Square and Clover on notice With GoPoint by T-Mobile for Business, a new mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) solution offering free same-day funding and no software licensing fees, businesses get their hard-earned money faster and don’t have to worry about surprise fees. And in true Un-carrier fashion, GoPoint provides 24/7 live technical support with no hoops to jump through to talk to a real person. The Un-carrier also announced T-Mobile for Business Marketplace, providing businesses with a suite of affordable, business-critical mobile device management (MDM) and productivity software.

“T-Mobile is on a mission to eliminate pain points for consumers and businesses alike. When we looked at the insidious practices and never-ending fees mobile point-of-sale providers charge small businesses we knew the Un-carrier needed to step in,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “Not surprisingly, paying fees on top of fees and waiting days for their hard-earned money is a big pain point, particularly for small businesses. That’s why the Un-carrier is doing payments differently – with free same-day funding, no software licensing fees and 24/7 live support from real people.”

Businesses are inundated with fees from mPOS providers – security fees, audit fees, conversion fees, over-the-limit fees, fees for same-day funding -- and more. With no surprise fees and same-day funding for well-qualified customers, GoPoint helps accelerate cash flow and reduce expenses so small businesses can better manage their finances and get things done. All a business needs, to accept card payments, is a compatible smartphone or tablet with T-Mobile ONE service and a GoPoint card reader. Businesses pay 2.75% for debit and credit card transaction processing and are eligible for free funding on the same day. And unlike other mPOS providers, on one account GoPoint provides up to 99 employees of the business with the tools, reporting, and insights they need to manage sales transactions, track inventory, and get analytics.

For its entry into the mobile payments space, T-Mobile partnered with proven global payments provider TSYS to power the GoPoint mPOS software, secure transaction management and same day funding.

“Payments for businesses can be complex – from managing transactions, to getting funding, to having the right tools and analytics to gain meaningful insights,” said Philip McHugh, Senior Executive Vice President and President of TSYS Merchant Solutions. “T-Mobile chose our point-of-sale platform to power GoPoint because of our deep knowledge and expertise in the payments industry. Together, we are solving critical issues that small and medium size merchants face, while bringing simplified payment solutions to businesses that not only manages day to day tasks, but also helps them grow their business.”

The Un-carrier also announced T-Mobile for Business Marketplace, providing small and mid-sized businesses with affordable, proven, business-critical mobile device management and productivity solutions included with their T-Mobile for Business service. Marketplace Advisors will help business customers choose from options like Microsoft Office 365, Intuit QuickBooks Online, DocuSign Business Pro, IBM MaaS360 and VMware AirWatch Express, and provide onboarding guidance and 24/7 support. With the need for more smarter business tools, small businesses and self-employed individuals can add four voice lines of T-Mobile ONE and save up to $420 with a free year of QuickBooks Online Simple Start or Essentials edition via up to $35/mo discount.

With its relentless focus on customer experience, T-Mobile continues to punch above its weight, consistently outperforming its larger wireless competitors in business customer satisfaction. For two years in a row, T-Mobile business customers of every size were the most satisfied in wireless. T-Mobile’s business customers range from enormous enterprises to single owner-operators, large government agencies to cities and towns of all sizes, and everything in between.

