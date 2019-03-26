Introducing GoPoint: T-Mobile Expands into Mobile Payments to Solve More Business Pain Points

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
Small businesses shouldn’t have to pay to get paid. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Un-carrier is solving more pain points for businesses, this time freeing them from the extra fees other mPOS providers charge. T-Mobile is putting Square and Clover on notice With GoPoint by T-Mobile for Business, a new mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) solution offering free same-day funding and no software licensing fees, businesses get their hard-earned money faster and don’t have to worry about surprise fees. And in true Un-carrier fashion, GoPoint provides 24/7 live technical support with no hoops to jump through to talk to a real person. The Un-carrier also announced T-Mobile for Business Marketplace, providing businesses with a suite of affordable, business-critical mobile device management (MDM) and productivity software.
“T-Mobile is on a mission to eliminate pain points for consumers and businesses alike. When we looked at the insidious practices and never-ending fees mobile point-of-sale providers charge small businesses we knew the Un-carrier needed to step in,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “Not surprisingly, paying fees on top of fees and waiting days for their hard-earned money is a big pain point, particularly for small businesses. That’s why the Un-carrier is doing payments differently – with free same-day funding, no software licensing fees and 24/7 live support from real people.”
Businesses are inundated with fees from mPOS providers – security fees, audit fees, conversion fees, over-the-limit fees, fees for same-day funding -- and more. With no surprise fees and same-day funding for well-qualified customers, GoPoint helps accelerate cash flow and reduce expenses so small businesses can better manage their finances and get things done. All a business needs, to accept card payments, is a compatible smartphone or tablet with T-Mobile ONE service and a GoPoint card reader. Businesses pay 2.75% for debit and credit card transaction processing and are eligible for free funding on the same day. And unlike other mPOS providers, on one account GoPoint provides up to 99 employees of the business with the tools, reporting, and insights they need to manage sales transactions, track inventory, and get analytics.
For its entry into the mobile payments space, T-Mobile partnered with proven global payments provider TSYS to power the GoPoint mPOS software, secure transaction management and same day funding.
“Payments for businesses can be complex – from managing transactions, to getting funding, to having the right tools and analytics to gain meaningful insights,” said Philip McHugh, Senior Executive Vice President and President of TSYS Merchant Solutions. “T-Mobile chose our point-of-sale platform to power GoPoint because of our deep knowledge and expertise in the payments industry. Together, we are solving critical issues that small and medium size merchants face, while bringing simplified payment solutions to businesses that not only manages day to day tasks, but also helps them grow their business.”
The Un-carrier also announced T-Mobile for Business Marketplace, providing small and mid-sized businesses with affordable, proven, business-critical mobile device management and productivity solutions included with their T-Mobile for Business service. Marketplace Advisors will help business customers choose from options like Microsoft Office 365, Intuit QuickBooks Online, DocuSign Business Pro, IBM MaaS360 and VMware AirWatch Express, and provide onboarding guidance and 24/7 support. With the need for more smarter business tools, small businesses and self-employed individuals can add four voice lines of T-Mobile ONE and save up to $420 with a free year of QuickBooks Online Simple Start or Essentials edition via up to $35/mo discount.
With its relentless focus on customer experience, T-Mobile continues to punch above its weight, consistently outperforming its larger wireless competitors in business customer satisfaction. For two years in a row, T-Mobile business customers of every size were the most satisfied in wireless. T-Mobile’s business customers range from enormous enterprises to single owner-operators, large government agencies to cities and towns of all sizes, and everything in between.
For more information on T-Mobile GoPoint, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/gopoint.
For more information on T-Mobile Business Marketplace, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/marketplace.
To learn more about the benefits of switching your business to the Un-carrier, visit https://t-mobile.com/business.
Limited time offer; subject to change. Qualifying T-Mobile business account & credit required. Card processing provided by third-party ProPay, subject to ProPay's transactional fees, terms, conditions, privacy policy, and approval. ProPay's monthly service fee (up to $20/mo. for GoPoint or $30/mo. for GoPoint Pro) included in T-Mobile service; if you cancel wireless service, you must sign up for a new ProPay account and pay ProPay monthly service fees. Same Day: Qualifying credit required; funding may be delayed by ProPay’s Credit department at any time. ProPay is a registered ISO of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, CA. QuickBooks: After 12 months, subscription continues and charges will appear on your bill unless you cancel. Maintain qualifying business account to continue QB access. Restore lines cancelled in past 90 days before adding qualifying lines. 1/account. All sales final; no refunds/returns. Marketplace may not be combined with Netflix On Us, Family Allowances, or content-blocking features; adding these features will result in immediate cancelation of Marketplace subscriptions without further notice. Software license terms, service terms, and other third-party terms apply.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005552/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 25, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 25, 2019 10:45 AM EDT