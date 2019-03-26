MoviePass™ and MoviePass Films' Parent Company Raises $6 Million in New Round of Financing

MoviePass™ and MoviePass Films’ parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTC: HMNY) (“Helios”), today announced it has raised a $6 million new round of financing. Helios plans to use the net proceeds of the financing to accelerate MoviePass’ product development, fine tune its subscription technology, and increase MoviePass Films’ investment in new films.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as Helios’ exclusive placement agent for the offering. Palladium Capital Advisors, LLC served as Helios’ financial advisor for the offering.

The closing of the offering occurred on March 25, 2019.

“We are building the infrastructure, data and tools that we believe will power the next generation of MoviePass,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios. “We believe this new funding will allow us to double down on our development of transformative technology, while fueling our continued expansion. Our long-term vision is for MoviePass to be the nation’s most popular movie-theater ticketing platform.”

In connection with this new financing, Helios entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase of 60,000 shares (“Preferred Shares”) of Helios’ Series B Preferred Stock, which are convertible into 1,000,020,000 shares of its common stock, and accompanying Series F-1 Preferred Stock Purchase Warrants (“Series F-1 Warrants”) to purchase 59,760 Preferred Shares, which are convertible into 996,019,920 shares of its common stock, and Series F-2 Preferred Stock Purchase Warrants (“Series F-2 Warrants”) to purchase 60,240 Preferred Shares, which are convertible into 1,004,020,080 shares of its common stock, in a registered direct offering. The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering were $6.0 million. Each Preferred Share is convertible into 16,667 shares of Helios’ common stock. The Series F-1 Warrants will expire 5 years from the date of issuance. The Series F-2 Warrants will be exercisable for 5 years from the date Helios obtains stockholder approval of a reverse stock split or an increase in its authorized common stock to allow for the issuance of the shares of common stock underlying the Preferred Shares issuable upon exercise of the Series F-2 Warrants. The exercise price of the Series F-1 Warrants and the Series F-2 Warrants is $100.00 per Preferred Share, subject to downward adjustment in the event of certain subsequent financings and a potential downward adjustment under certain circumstances following a reverse stock split. Concurrently with the issuance of the Preferred Shares, the Series F-1 Warrants and the Series F-2 Warrants, Helios entered into amendments with the holders of its Series C Warrants and Series D Warrants to purchase an aggregate of 666,666,668 shares of common stock, whereby the exercise price of those warrants has been reduced from $0.0163 to $0.01 per share of common stock.

Helios has set March 25, 2019 as the record date for a special meeting of its stockholders to approve a reverse stock split or an increase in its authorized share capital.

In addition to using the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes of Helios, MoviePass and MoviePass Films, Helios will use the net proceeds to redeem approximately $870,000 of Helios’ outstanding non-convertible senior notes that were issued on October 4, 2018 and December 18, 2018, and to pay certain fees due to the placement agent and financial advisor and other transaction expenses. The potential gross proceeds from the Series F-1 Warrants and the Series F-2 Warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $12.0 million. No assurance can be given that any of the Series F-1 Warrants or the Series F-2 Warrants will be exercised.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios”) currently owns approximately 92% of the outstanding shares (excluding options and warrants) of MoviePass Inc., a premier movie-theater subscription service, 100% of the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass Ventures LLC and 51% of the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass Films LLC. Helios’s holdings also include Zone Technologies, Inc., creator of RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. Helios is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.

