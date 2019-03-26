Edgewater Wireless Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI:TSX.V) (OTCQB:KPIFF), the industry leader in innovative WiFi Multi-Channel Single Radio (MCSR™) technology for residential and commercial markets, today announced the financial and operating results for its quarter ended January 31, 2019.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
-
Q3 2019 revenues of $188,871, which marked a sequential
quarter-on-quarter growth of 47.7% and 802% increase over the same
quarter a year earlier:
- For the reporting period, we continued to regularly supply our major customer and continue to ramp production capabilities;
- Revenue and backlog represent an increase in customer diversity over the previous quarter as we deepened relationships in the Cable Broadband Industry with repeat business received late in the period from existing customers.
- Gross Margin of 24.7%, tracking tightly with the 25.9% and 25.5% achieved in the past two quarters confirming our strong focus on cost management. Upon reaching volume production, our target is to achieve 45-50% Gross Margin.
- Order backlog of $888,480 which represented increased customer diversity and includes orders received late in the period and in the current period. This illustrates progress in fulfilling orders as well as additions to our order book.
- Net loss totaled $813,100 for the quarter compared to $925,896 in the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusting for non-cash charges which were largely represented by compensation expense of $311,749 directly related to our first grant of options to employees, officers and directors since early 2017, this resulted in a cash burn rate in the quarter of $164,450 per month on average compared to $255,870 per month in the same quarter a year earlier.
Q3 Accomplishments
For the reporting period, we worked alongside industry giants and disruptors, developing and implementing software applications designed to drive adoption of our silicon solutions in the global residential and enterprise markets.
Key highlights include:
- The resounding success of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) demonstration featuring Edgewater Wireless technology at the WBA’s Wireless Global Congress: Edgewater Wireless was part of a WBA working group that included Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Nokia (HEL: NOKIA), Global Reach and BSG Wireless that demonstrated a world’s first of its type handoff from a mobile network to a WiFi network seamlessly and securely without user intervention.
- The latest enhancements to our aera™ Fluid MX controller: Deployed at Wagener Stadium and outside the reporting period, at a major MSO, these enhancements 1) enable the management and control of hundreds or thousands of MCSR™ powered access points, helping to drive adoption of our chipsets in access points for the home and business markets; and 2) enhance our aera™ product line by delivering industry-leading features and functionality.
- Initiated the first phase of design improvements to our silicon solutions with a major European vendor: During the reporting period, we completed the first phase of design improvements geared to establishing a platform for scale and creating the foundation for growth in the higher volume residential market.
- Increased our focus on industry and corporate communications: Strategically positioned to capture industry momentum post-Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and pre-Mobile World Congress (MWC), we kicked off an ongoing series of webinars and marketing activities designed to raise our profile on the global stage. These efforts create a platform that positions Edgewater Wireless as an industry thought leader in high density WiFi. The first two webinars can be found here.
- Strengthening our IP portfolio: Outside the reporting period, we were granted a patent by the United States Patent Office (USPTO) for Automatic Gain Control (AGC) for a multi-channel / wideband communication system. Protecting our unique approach by building a strong family of patents is a key element of our strategy to create a strong foundation for shareholder value.
- Selected by Global Invacom: Outside the reporting period, Global Invacom, a worldwide leader in satellite broadcast solutions equipment, contracted Edgewater to further develop of its Broadcast WiFi (Bx-WiFi) technology. First unveiled and successfully live-tested by the BBC and Global Invacom at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Bx-WiFi, when run on Edgewater’s MCSR™ technology, will provide a powerful platform for high-quality, large-scale video streaming where traditional, single channel WiFi struggles to perform such as in venues or at festivals.
“This has been a pivotal quarter for our company,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “We not only increased revenues and continued our growth trajectory upward, but our activities with customers and industry partners diversified and generated repeat and recurring orders, indicating a heightened level of operational maturity. Our team has done a phenomenal job enhancing our technology, promoting our thought leadership and developing our business to include moving into the residential WiFi sector. We are all eager to keep the momentum going.”
The Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis have been posted on SEDAR.
About Edgewater Wireless
We make WiFi. Better.
Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative WiFi technology for residential and commercial markets. We deliver advanced silicon solutions designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes WiFi with its aera™ access point product line, delivering next-generation WiFi today.
The best solution for High-Density WiFi networks, Edgewater provides reference designs for easy OEM integration, enabling service providers to plan, build and deploy reliable, high-capacity services to meet data demand in any environment, while fewer access points means lower deployment costs.
For more information, visit: www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "objective," "ongoing," "may," "will," "project," "should," "believe," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005569/en/
