Tyler Technologies to Host Largest User Conference to Date

|March 26, 2019 09:17 AM EDT
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will hold its annual Tyler Connect user conference at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas, from April 7-10. Connect offers Tyler’s government and school clients a unique opportunity to improve service to their communities by gaining product knowledge, sharing best practices with their peers, and being inspired by interesting speakers and sessions.
The conference theme, “Fueling Connected Communities,” builds on a vision introduced by Tyler in 2017. The company is actively working together with clients to empower seamless connections between citizens and government, connecting data across geographic boundaries and processes between agencies. With a greater emphasis on data analytics and management, Tyler envisions communities going to the next level with smarter outcomes and citizen engagement.
Tyler last hosted Connect in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in 2012 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. At the time, the conference welcomed just over 2,000 attendees. This year Tyler expects more than 5,800 client attendees from all 50 states, three Canadian provinces, and several other international locations. Since 2012, the company has grown tremendously, through both organic growth and by acquiring other companies who serve the public sector. Acquisitions since 2012 have expanded Tyler’s offerings in the public safety, health and human services, and data and insights markets.
“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Dallas area, home to Tyler’s corporate headquarters, to host this year’s Tyler Connect conference,” said Lynn Moore, president and CEO of Tyler. “This will be Tyler’s largest user conference to date, and we look forward to having open, productive conversations with our clients about how we can continue helping them solve problems in their communities through technology.”
Clients can tailor their conference schedules from more than 1,100 training classes organized into 18 different educational tracks. Tyler will be showcasing government innovation through sessions on performance management, cybersecurity, financial transparency, citizen engagement, and much more. In addition, this year’s Tyler Connect conference is the first conference since acquiring Socrata, a data-as-a-service company, in 2018. The new data and insights track will include presentations on data analysis and transparency and how it plays a key role for Tyler’s clients.
Each year, Tyler selects a small group of companies that complement its solutions to partner with as sponsors. This year, Amazon Web Services will be Tyler’s first-ever Platinum Sponsor for the event, and Canon will be its Gold Sponsor. For more information about Tyler Connect 2019, please visit www.tylertech.com/tylerconnect.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
