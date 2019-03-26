New Survey Reveals Great Strides in Cloud Integration and Adoption as Organizations Look to Streamline Operational Management Costs

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 09:54 AM EDT
The second annual cloud usage survey conducted by data virtualization leader Denodo finds cloud adoption gaining momentum, as 36 percent of organizations are currently in the process of migrating to the cloud while close to 20 percent consider themselves to be in the advanced stages of implementation. Due to the number of ways data is stored and the amount of time it takes to migrate these sources to the cloud, hybrid cloud is the most common and popular architecture (46 percent) followed by private cloud, multi-cloud and public cloud respectively. Surveying 201 business executives and IT professionals from a diverse group of technical backgrounds, organizations are adopting cloud computing in an effort to become more agile, lower IT costs, and have the ability to scale.
The top cloud providers for 2018 have maintained their positions with AWS leading the pack (67 percent) followed by Microsoft Azure (60 percent) and Google Cloud (26 percent). Businesses are leveraging these providers to support BI and analytics, followed by data lake formation and hybrid integration for AWS and data warehouse and hybrid integration for Azure.
In terms of services offered, data warehouse modernization and data lakes are common migration use cases, as the center of data gravity slowly concentrates around the cloud. The full and complimentary report is available here.
While cloud adoption is on the rise, it’s not without its challenges as security remains the top concern (52 percent) followed by managing and tracking cloud spend (44 percent) and a lack of cloud skills (32 percent). Despite these concerns, four out of ten said they would re-factor or re-architect their applications to take advantage of cloud computing. Containers are gaining in importance, with Docker containers being the most used (31 percent) followed by Kubernetes (21 percent). Finally, interest in cloud marketplaces continued to grow as nearly three out of five (59 percent) expressed interest in these pay-as-you-go subscription models, followed by their ability to support self-serviceability (48 percent) and a lower cost of entry (40 percent).
With a mix of on-premises and cloud-based data sources and types, many businesses are turning to data virtualization (DV) solutions to take advantage of the agility and flexibility that the cloud provides, and to ensure business professionals can apply the data found in these growing mixed environments. As a real-time, agile, data integration methodology, DV provides a logical view of all enterprise data without having to replicate information into a physical repository, which saves organizations time, money, and resources.
“While organizations continue to adopt cloud solutions at a fast pace, they soon realize that the migration of critical enterprise information resources is a challenge due to today’s complex, big data landscape,” said Ravi Shankar, CMO, Denodo. “Using the Denodo Platform for data virtualization, businesses alleviate these pain points by building a modern data architecture that allows them to gain the maximum benefits from their data and take advantage of cloud modernization, analytics, and hybrid data fabric.”
Additional Resources
Download the full report
Sign up for a free Test Drive.
About the Study
The results from the 2018 Cloud Adoption survey highlights where firms are in their cloud adoption journey. The latest survey was fielded online in January 2019 with 201 executives and IT professionals from a diverse group of technical people, including enterprise architects, data architects, IT heads of department, such as Head of Analytics or BI Director, and some VP/CTO level responding.
Please Tweet: New @denodo survey finds security and privacy the top inhibitors of #cloud adoption - #DataVirtualization helps ease migration and support #datagovernance https://bit.ly/2HGYdyk
About Denodo
Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, and cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005621/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT