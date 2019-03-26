G2 Releases First State of Software Happiness Survey Findings

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd), the business that helps companies discover, buy and optimize its software spend, has examined how software impacts our daily work lives, potential, and even happiness with its State of Software Happiness Survey.
Software purchasing decisions have become more convoluted in recent years. Businesses are now spending $1.4 trillion a year on enterprise software and related IT services [1]. Additionally, data released in December 2018 from Siftery, acquired by G2, found that the number of SaaS tools used have more than doubled from 26 to 55 in the last three years at small to mid-market businesses.
As the world’s largest B2B technology marketplace, G2 is on a mission to empower businesses in their software purchasing decisions, ultimately helping both organizations and individuals reach their full potential. The State of Software Happiness Survey adds another proof point to the growing state of uncertainty in business software due to chaos and disorganization in the decision-making processes.
Based on responses from more than 1,600 professionals, the survey provides an overview of three key areas: the state of chaos in software adoption, the correlation between the right software and productivity on the job, and a look into if employees are reaching their full potential with the software currently available to them.
The key findings in G2’s State of Software Happiness Survey reveal:
- There is a lack of knowledge of software usage among employees and an increase in software waste – software is becoming “shelfware.” 58.6% of respondents either cannot name all of the software platforms and tools in their department, or are unsure of the number of software tools in their department on a whole. Additionally, 55.7% of respondents have seen an increase in the number of software tools used at work over the last two years.
- Businesses’ SaaS technology stacks and software footprints are ballooning. 4.3% of respondents use more than 50 software platforms in their role, while an additional 5.6% use more than 20 software platforms.
- Employees don't have a say in software decisions. 65.7% of respondents report that they do not have control over software decisions at their company, while 50.1% of respondents would like more control over software decisions.
- Quality software has major impact on employee happiness, and quality of life. 96.4% of respondents stated that they would be more satisfied (happier) at work with access to better software. 83.6% of respondents agree that having the correct software allows more time for non-work activities (and increased quality of life).
- The study found that respondents correlate software quality and access to productivity. 94.8% of respondents agree that better software leads to higher rates of productivity at work. Some employees also correlate this obstacle with hindering their full potential at work. 62.1% of respondents stated that they aren’t reaching their full potential at work due to a mismatch of SaaS tools.
- Bad software can negatively impact job satisfaction, and getting software right might be as important as other job benefits in retaining employees. Over half of respondents (52.0%) stated they’ve been dissatisfied in their role due to mismatched software, while almost one in four respondents (24.1%) have considered looking for a new job due to mismatched software.
“We’ve reached a point where chaos within software purchasing has surpassed some of the benefits that employees receive from it. Across many industries you’re seeing massive overspend on software tools, and mismanagement of those tools and software stacks after they’re purchased,” said G2 CEO Godard Abel.
“It’s time for companies to have a detailed look into what might be causing this problem and how to fix it. Business software should make our jobs easier, not add another layer of complexity and confusion to everyday tasks. It’s time to rein all of this software chaos in, and be smarter about software adoption without losing the entrepreneurial drive it has enabled within businesses.”
Full access to G2’s State of Software Happiness Survey is available here.
[1] Gartner Says Global IT Spending to Reach $3.8 Trillion in 2019
About G2
G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2.com to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 650,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2.com’s most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October. The company’s first acquisition, Siftery, was announced in December 2018 following its Series C funding.
