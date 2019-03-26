HCL Technologies Launches the ADvantage Experience Platform for a Data-Driven, AI-Enabled, Omnichannel Customer Experience

|By Business Wire
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 10:28 AM EDT
Adobe Summit 2019 –HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, today announced the launch of the HCL ADvantage Experience. This platform works with Adobe Experience Cloud to enable companies to create, personalize, and measure the customer experience through various touchpoints in a customer’s journey. The HCL ADvantage Experience provides marketers with digital stores and libraries for quick launches, as well as the ability to integrate data from disparate legacy marketing systems.
Using the HCL ADvantage Experience, an overall 50 to 60 percent accelerated time-to-market for marketing campaigns can be expected. The advantages are inclusive of a 20 to 30 percent reduction in implementation costs on account of a pre-built and reusable component library with more than 250 components; up to 20 percent faster time-to-market based on an integrated DevOps framework tailored for Adobe Experience Manager; up to 30 percent faster code development with automated code generation; and up to 30 percent faster and more cost-efficient migration from legacy platforms. The HCL platform also enables quick onboarding and smoother agency collaboration, while standardizing processes around marketing activation.
“Customer experience transformation is critical for modern digital enterprises and having successfully led many such engagements, our digital approach helps global organizations craft a winning experience for all stakeholders,” said Anand Birje, Corporate Vice President and Head – Digital & Analytics at HCL Technologies. “Our ADvantage Experience platform provides an innovative solution for clients on their digital journey to deliver an omnichannel, data-driven experience through scaled marketing initiatives by leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud.”
HCL’s ADvantage Experience platform is an omnichannel ecosystem that provides a conversational, data-driven, and contextual ability for marketers, adding the agility and speed required for implementing changes due to evolving trends. It offers a one-stop tool for all users of Adobe Experience Cloud—including marketers, campaign managers, social media marketers, or customer service teams—to not only save on implementation costs and bring about faster time-to-market but going beyond in helping deliver an end-to-end winning customer experience.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO, and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile.' Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services, and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals, including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics, and Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract.' For more information, please visit http://www.hcltech.com
About Adobe Experience Cloud
Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry’s only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all while accelerating business growth. Industry analysts have named Adobe a leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any other technology company.
Forward–looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005655/en/
