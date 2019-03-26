Global $1.34 Bn Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 10:54 AM EDT
The "Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market By Component, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automatic content recognition (ACR) market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period, growing from $ 1348.98 million in 2018 to $ 6113.73 million by 2024, on account of increasing integration of ACR in wearable devices, smartphones and smart TVs.
Automatic content recognition is a technology used to identify and verify the content present in a media device or played on a media device. Growing deployment of ACR technologies by media companies for audience measurement and broadcast monitoring are driving the global automatic content recognition market. Moreover, the technology assists companies in understanding the behavior of customers. However, the concept of ACR affects consumer privacy and security.
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segments
Based on the component, the global automatic content recognition market has been bifurcated into solution and service. Solution segment covers a wide variety including audio, video & image recognition, voice & image recognition and real time content analytics, security and copyright management, data management & metadata and others. While service segment can be categorized into professional and managed services. Audio, video & image recognition solution is the leading segment in the ACR market and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the fact that it helps in identifying all variety of media content in the market. Meanwhile, real time analytics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising need to analyze the gathered data in order to understand consumer behavior.
In terms of technology, the market for automatic content recognition (ACR) can be segmented into acoustic & digital video fingerprinting, digital audio, video & image watermarking, optical character recognition & speech recognition. Market of acoustic & digital video fingerprinting dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2024, as it can be easily deployed when compared with other technologies without altering the properties of the media content.
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Regional Insights
Regionally, the market for automatic content recognition (ACR) is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market, on account of presence of developed media & entertainment industry in the region. Over the coming years, Asia-Pacific automatic content recognition market is anticipated to grow at a high rate, backed by growing adoption of ACR enabled smart devices in economies such as China, India and Australia.
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Competitive Landscape
Some of the major players operating in the global automatic content recognition market include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Grace Note Inc, Arcsoft, Inc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Microsoft Corporation has launched Custom Recognition Intelligence Service (CRIS) to translate speech to text. The tool also helps in customizing speech recognition in noisy environment and assisting person with listening challenges.
Some of the leading players operating in the global automatic content recognition (ACR) market are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Grace Note Inc, Arcsoft, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Overview
6. Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component
6.2.1.1. Solution (Audio, Video & Image Recognition, Voice & Speech Recognition and Real Time Content Analytics, Security and Copyright Management, Data Management & Metadata and others)
6.2.1.2. Services (Professional and Managed Services)
6.2.2. By Technology (Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting, Digital Audio, Video & Image Watermarking, Optical Character Recognition & Speech Recognition)
6.2.3. By Vertical (Advertising, Media & Entertainment, Consumer electronics, E-commerce, Education, Automotive and Others)
6.2.4. By Company
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.4. North America: Country Analysis
6.4.1. United States Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
6.4.2. Canada Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
6.4.3. Mexico Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
7. Europe Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Vertical
7.2.3. By Country
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7.3.1. Germany Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
7.3.2. United Kingdom Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
7.3.3. France Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
7.3.4. Italy Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
7.3.5. Spain Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Vertical
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
8.3.2. Japan Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
8.3.3. India Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
8.3.4. South Korea Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
8.3.5. Australia Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
9. South America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.2. By Vertical
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. Brazil Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
9.3.2. Argentina Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
9.3.3. Colombia Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Vertical
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Turkey Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
10.3.2. South Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
10.3.3. UAE Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
10.3.4. Saudi Arabia Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)
13.2.1. Google Inc.
13.2.2. Microsoft Corporation
13.2.3. Nuance Communications, Inc.
13.2.4. Grace Note Inc
13.2.5. Arcsoft, Inc.
13.2.6. Audible Magic Corporation
13.2.7. Digimarc Corporation
13.2.8. ACRCloud
13.2.9. Enswers, Inc
13.2.10. Civolution
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q898bl/global_1_34_bn?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005675/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT