Unravel Data Introduces the Industry’s First AI-Powered Cloud Platform Operations and Workload Migration Solution for Data Applications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Unravel Data, the only data operations platform providing full-stack visibility and AI-powered recommendations to drive more reliable performance in modern data applications, today announced a new portfolio of capabilities that help customers plan, migrate, and manage modern data applications running on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. This release leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to baseline on-premises big data deployments and then determine which apps are the best candidates to move to the cloud based on customer defined criteria. Unravel can also help validate the success of a cloud migration and predict capacity based on the customers’ application workloads.
“All indications point to a massive shift in data deployments to the cloud,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO, Unravel Data. “But there are too many unknowns around cost, visibility and migration that have prevented this transition to the cloud from occurring more quickly. We’re excited to introduce the industry’s only full-stack, AI-powered solution for migrating and managing data apps in the cloud.”
Public cloud providers have gained considerable momentum, driven in part by increasing data applications adoption. Organizations have found the cloud to be an ideal place to run modern data apps due to big data’s elastic resource requirements. Additionally, the scarcity of data talent has driven organizations to adopt managed cloud services. However, cloud-based data pipelines still suffer from complexity challenges and lack of visibility into cost and resource usage at the application and user level. Organizations have limited insight into which applications and data pipelines are best suited for the cloud and how to size cloud instance requirements. Furthermore, these enterprises usually have no guidance on how to properly configure apps and resources once they’re in the cloud, where applications can behave very differently. In short, companies are migrating to the cloud with insufficient data to ensure performance service level agreements (SLAs) and cost targets are not placed at risk.
Unravel has addressed these challenges with its latest release, delivering unprecedented visibility, insights, recommendations and automation for optimizing data workloads in the cloud. Unravel uses AI, machine learning and advanced analytics to determine the cloud infrastructure needs, the appropriate server instance sizes, and provide automated troubleshooting and auto-tuning of Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, and SQL/NoSQL powered data pipelines running on cloud platforms.
Unravel’s offering helps customers better migrate modern data pipelines to the cloud, establish and meet stringent SLAs for data apps in the cloud, and gain accounting and governance metrics for chargeback, capacity planning, and budget forecasting. Unravel’s Cloud Operations capabilities include:
- Recommendations for the best apps to migrate – Unravel baselines on-premises performance of the full big data stack and uses AI to identify the best app candidates for migration to cloud. Organizations can avoid migrating apps that aren’t ideal for the cloud and having to repatriate them later.
- Full stack visibility – Unravel uses automation to provide detailed reports and metrics on app usage, performance, cost and chargebacks in the cloud.
- Unified management of the full big data stack on all deployment platforms – Unravel Cloud Migration covers AWS, Azure and Google clouds, as well as on-premises, hybrid environments and multi-cloud settings. Customers get AI-powered troubleshooting, auto-tuning and automated remediation of failures and slowdowns with the same user interface.
-
Mapping on-premises infrastructure to cloud server instances –
Unravel helps customers choose cloud instance types for their
migration based on three strategies:
- Lift and shift – A one-to-one mapping from physical servers to virtual servers, matching memory, storage and CPU/vCore footprints. This ensures that a cloud deployment will have the same (or more) amount of resources available as a current on-prem environment and minimizes any risks associated with migrating to the cloud.
- Cost reduction - Provides the most cost-effective instance recommendations based on detailed dependency understanding for minimizing wasted capacity and overprovisioning.
- Workload fit - Takes into account data collected over time from the on-premises environment, making recommendations for instance types based on the actual workload of applications running in a data center. These recommendations will be based on the VCore, memory, and storage requirements of a customer’s typical runtime environment.
- Cloud capacity planning and chargeback reporting - Unravel can predict cloud storage requirements up to six months out and can provide a detailed accounting of resource consumption and chargeback by user, department or other criteria.
- Migration validation - Unravel can provide a before and after assessment of cloud applications by comparing on-premises performance and resource consumption to the same metrics in the cloud, thereby validating the relative success of the migration.
Cloud services supported by the Unravel platform today include IaaS deployments on Azure, AWS and Google Cloud Platform and PaaS services on Azure HDInsight and AWS EMR. Supported services as part of Unravel’s early access program include AWS Redshift and AWS Athena.
Unravel is available today for free trial on the Azure Marketplace and the AWS Marketplace.
Share this: https://ctt.ac/516HA
About Unravel Data
Unravel radically simplifies the way businesses understand and optimize the performance of their modern data applications – and the complex pipelines that power those applications. Providing a unified view across the entire stack, Unravel’s data operations platform leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to offer actionable recommendations and automation for tuning, troubleshooting, and improving performance – both today and tomorrow. By operationalizing how you do data, Unravel’s solutions support modern big data leaders, including Kaiser Permanente, TIAA, Adobe, Deutsche Bank, Wayfair, and Neustar. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is backed by Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, M12, Data Elite Ventures, and Jyoti Bansal. To learn more, visit unraveldata.com.
Copyright Statement
The name Unravel Data is a trademark of Unravel Data™. Other trade names used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005370/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Mar. 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT