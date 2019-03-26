BigCommerce For Adobe® Experience Manager Connects Headless Commerce with Branded Shopping Experiences

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
BigCommerce, the leading SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the availability of BigCommerce for Adobe® Experience Manager, a full-featured headless commerce integration built specifically for the digital experience platform (DXP). Powered by BigCommerce’s open APIs and developed in partnership with TA Digital, an award-winning digital transformation agency, BigCommerce for Adobe® Experience Manager gives digital-forward brands the ability to seamlessly embed enterprise-level ecommerce functionalities into the platform to create more immersive, personalized and secure customer shopping experiences.
The BigCommerce for Adobe® Experience Manager connector delivers a highly-extensible, headless SaaS ecommerce engine that integrates directly into the DXP’s robust content management system (CMS) to enable brand creative teams to bring engaging, shoppable content to market faster without the risk of disrupting back-end development architecture.
“As one of a handful of Premier Adobe Partners in the world and an enterprise partner of BigCommerce, we found a real opportunity in the pairing of Adobe Experience Manager and BigCommerce,” said Joe Brannon, director of global commerce at TA Digital. “Whether you are a mid-market Adobe client looking for a cost-effective SaaS ecommerce solution, or a growing BigCommerce merchant needing to upgrade to an enterprise CMS, this integration simplifies the complexities of ecommerce at scale.”
Key benefits for merchants using BigCommerce for Adobe® Experience Manager include:
- Integrate Commerce and Experience: Build captivating, personalized content with Adobe® Creative Suite, layered on top of BigCommerce data to deliver tailored customer experiences
- Fast, PCI Compliant Checkout: Deliver the quick and secure checkout experiences that today’s shoppers expect with BigCommerce’s fully-embedded, PCI compliant checkout
- Auto Page Category Creation: Syncing catalog, user and product data with Adobe® Experience Manager, the BigCommerce integration can automatically populate product category and detail pages, helping reduce time to market
- Built for Business Users and Brand Teams: BigCommerce for Adobe® Experience Manager allows teams to create innovative experiences without disrupting ecommerce operations
“BigCommerce has become the industry’s best platform for supporting headless commerce implementations on leading third-party content management systems and digital experience platforms. Adobe® Experience Manager is one of the market leaders in CMS and DXP, and the TA Digital integration makes BigCommerce the most powerful and efficient commerce extension for a big portion of the Adobe® Experience Manager market,” said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. “Following our previously-announced headless commerce integrations into WordPress, Acquia and BloomReach, we are excited to extend our availability to power great brands and agencies with world-class commerce experiences built through Adobe®.”
To learn more about BigCommerce for Adobe Experience Manager, visit www.bigcommerce.com/AEM. Adobe Summit attendees can also get more information by visiting the TA Digital booth (#133).
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce is the world’s leading SaaS ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul Mitchell, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
About TA Digital
TA Digital is an innovative digital transformation agency, specializing in delivering digital experience, commerce and marketing solutions. For nearly two decades, we have been helping traditional businesses transform and create dynamic digital cultures through disruptive strategies and agile deployment of innovative solutions. We are known as a global leader in the digital technology industry for helping marketing leaders achieve their revenue targets, create profitable, omni-channel customer and commerce experiences. TA Digital has high-level strategic partnerships with digital technology companies Adobe, Microsoft, Sitecore, Acquia, Marketo, SAP Hybris, Elastic Path, IBM Watson Marketing, Coveo and Episerver. The company was named in the 2013, 2014, 2015 Inc. 5000 lists as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States.
