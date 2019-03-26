Tango Tango App Earns FirstNet Certified Designation

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
The Tango Tango app, provided by a Huntsville-based communications company, is now FirstNet Certified™ and available via the FirstNet App Catalog.
FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use on FirstNet.
Achieving a FirstNet Certified™ designation means the Tango Tango app is a heavily vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.
Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will be able to take advantage of the Tango Tango solution while benefitting from the enhanced security provided by the FirstNet network core, which is the only physically separate public safety core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.
“The continued traction and ongoing validation we’re receiving from our customers on a daily basis is absolutely mind-blowing,” said Tango Tango CEO, Philip Kovacs. “This service is literally saving lives and removing a core challenge that first responders face regularly – which is diminished communication capabilities. Earning our FirstNet Certified™ designation enables current FirstNet users to gain radio integration services that didn’t previously exist, opening up immense opportunity for first responders to communicate more efficiently.”
Tango Tango, founded in 2016, provides professional group communication services on mobile and desktop devices, with integration to existing two-way radio networks. For a fraction of the cost of traditional radio systems, Tango Tango enhances communications with encrypted push-to-talk voice, GPS location services, emergency alerting, and text/multimedia messaging, using any iOS or Android platform. Tango Tango recently announced their 2018 milestones, which includes 490% user growth within the past 12 months and service expansion into 16 new states across the nation.
The company’s service bridges the gap between cell phones and radio systems and has enabled first responders to achieve remote connectivity and interoperability across disparate radio channels. This dynamic connectivity means faster response times during emergency situations.
“We've had Tango Tango for several years, and it's hands-down one of the best investments we've made for our department,” said Sheriff Shannon Oliver, Franklin County, Ala. “Our cell coverage has always been good; however now that we're on FirstNet, we have access to enhanced communications – like priority and preemption. With Tango Tango and FirstNet, I know I'll always be able to reach my team."
In addition to providing radio integration for local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, Tango Tango services municipal, volunteer, and private fire departments; public and private schools, colleges and education facilities; and private utility facilities.
Being built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.
“Only highly secure, high quality, public safety relevant applications are included in the FirstNet App Catalog. And we’re pleased that the Tango Tango app is now Certified and available to FirstNet subscribers,” said Bob Sloan, chief operating officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “The Tango Tango app will help bring public safety additional capabilities to further drive interoperability across communications technologies.”
“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Tango Tango to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.
To learn more about Tango Tango, go to tangotango.net. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.
About Tango Tango
Tango Tango aims to be the best voice communication service for first responders and businesses nationwide, ensuring safety and efficiency through the use of innovative technology. To learn more, visit tangotango.net.
