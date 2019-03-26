ASG Technologies anuncia alianza con Menta Group

|By Business Wire
ASG Technologies Group, Inc., empresa líder en el suministro de soluciones de Gestión de Información y Sistemas de TI, presenta a la integradora Menta Group como su nueva aliada de negocios para Chile y Perú. El acuerdo de reventa abarcará toda la cartera de soluciones ASG, con destaque para las ofertas de Enterprise Content Management, Data Intelligence y Workload Automation.
“Menta Group es una integradora con amplia experiencia en el desarrollo de proyectos de infraestructura de red, gestión de datos y automatización de procesos, reconocida por su sólida posición en el mercado. Por eso estamos muy contentos de anunciar este acuerdo que tiene como objetivo impulsar nuestra presencia en toda la región”, afirma João Alberto de Oliveira, Gerente de Canales de ASG Technologies para Latinoamérica.
Según el ejecutivo, la alianza es un paso importante para el plan de expansión de ASG en Chile, donde la integradora concentra la mayor parte de sus servicios. “El mercado chileno es un área importante para nuestra estrategia de negocios, y Menta Group, con su conocimiento y experiencia, puede ayudarnos a entender y atender a los clientes de la región. Ya estamos visitando a empresas y desarrollando acciones en conjunto para impulsar las ventas y las oportunidades”, afirma.
Con un historial de actuación en empresas del sector bancario y de telecomunicaciones, Menta Group tiene como objetivo respaldar el desarrollo y la implementación de entornos modernos de TI. “Somos una compañía que tiene como misión proveer servicios de punta a nuestros clientes, aportando novedades que los ayuden a tomar decisiones más asertivas e inteligentes. Las soluciones de ASG nos ayudarán a potenciar nuestras ofertas, con herramientas específicas para la gestión de contenido y de Data Intelligence”, dice Patricio Herrera, Director Comercial y Socio de Menta Group. «Queremos llevar estos recursos a la rutina de las empresas de Chile y Perú», afirma.
Para aprovechar todo el potencial de la alianza, ASG y Menta Group trabajan en conjunto para llevar a cabo acciones de formación y capacitación especialmente desarrolladas para el equipo comercial y técnico integrador. “Empezamos el proceso para orientar y capacitar a los ejecutivos y expertos de Menta. El objetivo es que podamos generar valor a los clientes lo más rápido posible, con una relación sólida y de alta calidad”, afirma Oliveira.
La alianza prevé, inicialmente, la reventa de soluciones de Data Intelligence, que aúna herramientas de punta para Linaje de Datos, Análisis de Impacto, Gestión de Referencias, Catálogos Inteligentes, Auditoría y Analytics, además de procesos de Cumplimiento para protección de información, y de Enterprise Content Management, con opciones para optimizar la escalabilidad y la integración de los procesos de gobernanza de datos de las compañías, lo que agiliza el procesamiento de documentos personalizados y facilita la administración de resultados. Además de estas soluciones, la expectativa es que Menta también trabaje con la línea ofrecida de Workload Automation, que agrega servicios de Scheduling que buscan la automatización de cargas de trabajo y la gestión de procesos en las rutinas corporativas.
Lanzado en octubre, el nuevo programa de canales de ASG para Latinoamérica pretende aumentar el número de aliados estratégicos en la región, incluidos integradores y expertos habilitados para la oferta de las soluciones de la compañía. El plan es ampliar la participación de alianzas al 40 % del total de las ventas en el 2019.
Los interesados en actuar en alianza con ASG pueden contactarnos por el correo electrónico: [email protected].
Acerca de ASG Technologies Group, Inc.
ASG Technologies Group, Inc. ofrece a organizaciones globales un enfoque moderno para la Transformación Digital de empresas que desean alcanzar el éxito en la era de la economía de la información. Con las soluciones de gestión de información de ASG, los clientes pueden localizar, entender, gobernar y entregar información de cualquier tipo, procedente de cualquier fuente (estructurada o no) a lo largo del ciclo de vida, desde la recopilación hasta el análisis y el consumo. Con sus soluciones de gestión de sistemas, las empresas pueden respaldar iniciativas digitales e innovadoras, administrar su infraestructura de TI con más eficiencia y eficacia, además de reducir el costo de gestión y operación de las estructuras internas de tecnología.
ASG se enorgullece de sus más de 3000 clientes en 60 países, en los cuales actúa en mercados verticales como salud, servicios financieros, seguros y gobierno. Presente en Brasil y Latinoamérica desde hace 16 años, la empresa actúa en todo el territorio nacional mediante su equipo y socios de negocios. Para obtener más información, visite www.asg.com o síganos en nuestras redes sociales LinkedIn, Twitter y Facebook.
