Evaluate Ltd. ernennt Deborah Kobewka zum Chief Executive Officer

Evaluate Ltd., der führende Anbieter von kommerziellen Daten für die Life-Science-Industrie, freut sich, die Ernennung von Deborah Kobewka zum Chief Executive Officer bekannt zu geben; die Ernennung erfolgt mit sofortiger Wirkung. Deborah Kobewka folgt Alex Karle, der 2012 als Chief Operating Officer zu Evaluate kam, bevor er 2014 die Rolle des CEO übernahm.
Sie bringt mehr als 30 Jahre weltweite Erfahrung in den Bereichen Pharma, Gesundheitswesen und IT ein. Mit ihrer Erfolgsbilanz beim Ausbau von Unternehmen ist sie gut positioniert, um den aktuellen Wachstumskurs des Unternehmens zu beschleunigen.
Deborah Kobewka kommt vom Department for International Trade der britischen Regierung zu Evaluate, wo sie als Director von Healthcare UK, Lifesciences and Bio-Economy tätig war. Davor war sie in leitenden Führungsrollen und operativen Funktionen bei privaten und staatlichen Organisationen in Großbritannien, Europa und Asien tätig, unter anderem 24 Jahre bei IMS Health (heute IQVIA).
„Evaluate hat eine beeindruckende Erfolgsgeschichte bei bahnbrechender Lösungen für Entscheidungsträger im Bereich Life Sciences aufzuweisen“, sagte Deborah Kobewka. „Ich fühle mich geehrt, das Unternehmen leiten zu dürfen, wenn wir in unsere nächste Innovationsphase eintreten, und ich freue mich darauf, neue Ideen beizutragen, die die Ergebnisse sowohl für unsere Kunden als auch für die gesamte Branche verbessern.“
„Wir freuen uns sehr, Deborah Kobewka bei Evaluate willkommen zu heißen“, sagte Jonathan de Pass, Chairman von Evaluate. „Wir haben in den letzten Jahren ein beeindruckendes Wachstum erlebt, und Deborah ist die perfekte Führungskraft, um auf diesem Erfolg aufzubauen. Deborahs profundes Wissen über unsere Branche und unsere Kunden wird von unschätzbarem Wert sein, um unsere Strategie weiter zu verfolgen in einer Phase, in der Evaluate weiter wächst und sich weiterentwickelt.“
„Im Namen des Board of Directors von Evaluate möchte ich auch Alex Karle für seinen enormen Beitrag bei der Führung des Unternehmens in den letzten sechseinhalb Jahren danken. Unser Unternehmen wurde während seiner gesamten Zeit als CEO enorm gestärkt, und wir wünschen ihm viel Erfolg in der nächsten Phase seiner Karriere“, so de Pass weiter.
Über Evaluate Ltd.
Evaluate bietet zuverlässige kommerzielle Informationen für die Pharma- und Medizinprodukteindustrie. Unsere EvaluatePharma® Online-Abonnement-Services bieten einen nahtlosen Überblick über die Vergangenheit, Gegenwart und Zukunft des globalen Pharmamarktes auf einer einzigen, standardisierten Plattform.
Vantage - unser preisgekröntes, unabhängiges Redaktionsteam - liefert Nachrichten, die zum Nachdenken anregen, und Einblicke in die aktuellen und zukünftigen Entwicklungen der Branche bieten.
Evaluate ist seit über 20 Jahren Partner von branchenführenden Unternehmen. Weitere Informationen darüber, wie wir unseren Kunden die Zeit und die Einblicke verschaffen, um bessere Entscheidungen zu treffen, finden Sie auf www.evaluate.com.
Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter: @EvaluatePharma, @EvaluateMedtech, @Vantageanalysis
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005721/de/
