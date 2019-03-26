Zettaset CEO Jim Vogt to Lead Session on Software-Defined Security at 2019 North America Cloud Foundry Summit

|By Business Wire
Zettaset, a leading provider of software-defined encryption solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jim Vogt will present a session titled, “Software-Defined Security: The New School of Security Designed for DevOps,” at the 2019 North America Cloud Foundry Summit, taking place April 2-4, 2019 in Philadelphia.
The methods and speed at which organizations develop software today has fundamentally changed the way security is approached. While new development environments increase the flexibility and efficiency in software development, traditional security tools now need to evolve with these development environments in order to maintain speed and efficiency while integrating data protection.
Vogt will examine how the new developer-first approach has fundamentally changed where security sits in the landscape, and how security can be automated to close the gaps with a software-defined strategy.
|
Who:
|Jim Vogt, CEO, Zettaset
|
What:
|
“Software-Defined Security: The New School of Security Designed for DevOps”
|While new development environments increase the flexibility and efficiency in software development, developers may be unknowingly exposing business-related, sensitive data. Despite these risks, traditional security tools, which are slow, complicated, and simply not designed for cloud and virtual infrastructures, are not the answer either.
|Security needs to evolve seamlessly and transparently with these development environments so as to maintain speed and efficiency while integrating data protection. In this session, Vogt will discuss the history of security and cloud computing, how the new developer-first approach has fundamentally changed where security sits in the landscape, and some new ways of automating security and building it into software development and deployment with Cloud Foundry.
|
When:
|Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4:20pm ET
|
Where:
|
2019 North America Cloud Foundry Summit
Pennsylvania Convention Center – 121B
1101 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA
The Cloud Foundry North America Summit is where developers, operators, CIOs and other IT professionals go to learn and share Cloud Foundry best practices from those who build and use it every day. The 2019 North America Summit in Philadelphia will maintain the conversational format of previous Cloud Foundry summits, primarily serving as a forum for technology providers and end-users to connect and see how others are using Cloud Foundry to support continuous innovation and application portability. Attendees will also gain first-hand access to Cloud Foundry roadmaps, training and tutorials.
About Zettaset
Zettaset is a software-defined encryption solution that can be transparently deployed across all physical and virtual enterprise environments. Unlike traditional solutions that are appliance-based, Zettaset is a cost-effective, software-only solution that is easy to deploy, does not impact performance, and scales with your business from on premise to the cloud. Learn more at zettaset.com.
