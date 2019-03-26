MaintainX Raises $3.8 Million to Digitize Workflows for 80 Percent of the World’s Workforce: Deskless Employees

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
MaintainX, the leading mobile-first workflow management platform for deskless employees, today announced $3.8 million in seed funding led by August Capital and Amity Ventures, with participation from Ridge Ventures and TCL Ventures. Lead angel investors include Sapho Founder Peter Yared, Thumbtack Founder Jonathan Swanson, AngelList Partner Jake Zeller, Expa Partner Milun Tesovic, and ex-IBM Chief Innovation Officer Richard Jhang (StratMinds VC).
The company’s easy-to-use frontline team collaboration tools boost efficiency by up to 7x for the 80 percent of workers who do not sit behind a desk.
Mobile teams previously reliant on paper-based solutions can use MaintainX to centralize communication and workflow management by digitizing the following, and more:
- All procedures (including standard operating, safety, food safety, and maintenance)
- Environmental and training checklists
- Tooling and gauge reporting
- Auditing/inspection workflows
- Quality control inspections
Since MaintainX’s founding in late 2018, hundreds of companies — spanning operation-intensive industries like manufacturing, retail, hospitality and more — have adopted the platform and are actively using it. Subway franchises select Marriott and Radisson properties, and Phillystran are only a few of the customers who use MaintainX to bridge communication gaps between operational teams, business owners and executive leadership. Instead of digging through heaps of paperwork and crowded inboxes, supervisors can now easily access information from a central hub and seamlessly communicate with mobilized team members.
"There are more than 100 million deskless workers in the United States who have been mostly ignored by software companies,” said MaintainX’s co-founder and CEO, Chris Turlica. “MaintainX is empowering these operational leaders and their frontline workers with digitized communication and the most streamlined workflow management software on the market."
“Eighty percent of the world’s workforce is not sitting at a desk. Record-keeping happens on clipboards, and the primary communication channel is radio, making standardization, collaboration and analytics impossible,” said CJ Reim, Managing Partner at Amity Ventures. Reim will join the company's board as part of the funding.
MaintainX’s comprehensive workflow suite, along with the company’s rapid success, also attracted veteran investor David Hornik, General Partner at August Capital.
“Despite a dramatic shift in the enterprise to a mobile-first workforce, few companies are addressing the needs of those workers, and fewer still are getting funded,” said Hornik. “MaintainX has built a brilliant platform that takes advantage of the ubiquity of smartphones to enable and track tasks out in the field while providing real-time data and insights to management that have never before been available.”
The customers leveraging these insights to simplify day-to-day operations have witnessed MaintainX’s impact first-hand.
Ron Pembleton, Director of Engineering at Pyramid Hotel Group, started using MaintainX to digitize processes and helped Marriott and Radisson properties transition into using the platform. “MaintainX has quickly become our most used, most valuable and most trusted workflow software,” said Pembleton. “A task that would've taken me 15 minutes to complete on paper before, I can now do in two minutes.” Marriott, one of MaintainX’s first clients, started using the platform in parallel with another solution and switched all operations to MaintainX after only 30 days.
Larry Eden, a Subway franchise owner, began using MaintainX in the Fall of 2018 and immediately implemented the product across all of his franchises.
"We were trying to manage 140 pieces of equipment across seven locations using spreadsheets, emails and text messages and that just wasn't getting it done. MaintainX is the perfect tool to prevent issues from falling between the cracks." Eden, like Pembleton, has also evangelized MaintainX across his franchise owner peer group and helped bring more customers to the platform.
MaintainX will use this latest round of funding to grow its teams in San Francisco and Montreal, further develop its platform and amplify its rising daily usage and retention, which includes more than 1,600 businesses that joined the platform and are ready to start using MaintainX daily.
About MaintainX
MaintainX’s mission is to empower frontline workers with its leading mobile-first digitized workflow solution. With its paper workflow digitization, collaboration, and analytics system, MaintainX helps operational leaders and their frontline teams, who don’t work behind desks, collaborate and complete work orders more effectively. Founded in 2018 by Chris Turlica, Hugo Dozois-Caouette, Mathieu Marengère-Gosselin and Nick Haase, MaintainX intends to fill the void where ERP and MRP solutions end.
For more information, visit www.getmaintainx.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005364/en/
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT