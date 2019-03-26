Shape Products Inc. Awarded the Prestigious Red Dot: Product Design 2019 Award for TAP – Wearable Keyboard and Mouse

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019
Shape Products Inc. has won a Red Dot award: Product Design 2019 for its work with TAP – wearable keyboard and mouse. TAP receives an Honourable Mention, which the renowned jury awards for particularly well-executed aspects of design work.
TAP - Charging case (Photo: Business Wire)
TAP partnered with Shape Products to design a new wearable keyboard and mouse that is multifunctional and intuitive. The final product is a game-changing wearable technology that turns any surface into a touch keyboard. This wearable technology with its ergonomic design is comfortable and straightforward to use. The design language for TAP embodies extensive research in materials to achieve a form function that is not only comfortable to wear but has a high level of input accuracy. The light-weight and minimal design makes it ideal for VR/AR applications, as well as for the visually-impaired audience.
On winning an honourable mention in the prestigious Red Dot Product Design category, Shape Products Inc.’s Founder and President – Ron Tsang, said, “We are ecstatic to receive such a world-renowned award. This recognition of our extensive work in TAP’s design and production of the final product is a fitting testament to Red Dot’s high standards. I would also like to congratulate our designers at Shape and partners at TAP for this remarkable achievement.”
“Shape Products understood our design challenge and was able to deliver a product design that complements the complex technology within TAP. A product design that is not only appealing, durable and comfortable to use but is also futuristic in its vision.” said Ran Poliakine, Co-founder, TAP.
The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The international jury has been convening for more than 60 years to select the year’s best designs and comprises experienced experts from different disciplines. True to the motto “In search of good design and innovation”, their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.
On 8 July 2019, Shape Products will celebrate its success during the award ceremony in Essen’s Aalto-Theater as part of the Red Dot Gala. At the subsequent Designers’ Night party, the Honourable Mention laureates will receive their certificates and TAP will join the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, which presents all of the award-winning products. From that date, TAP will also be on show in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, online and in the Red Dot Design App.
About Shape Products Inc. –
Shape Products Inc. is an industrial design studio based in Toronto with expertise in product, packaging and merchandising. With roots in Asia and a strong understanding of the relationship between design and manufacturing, Shape partners with clients to create brand-building products. Over the last 20 years, the team of talented industrial and graphic designers at Shape has helped launch over 1500 products generating sales revenue of 1 billion dollars. The studio’s design experience spans across industries like consumer electronics, healthcare, housewares and personal wellness. Further information: www.shape-products.com
