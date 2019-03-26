European MSPs Could Lose SMB Clients Over Cybersecurity: Vanson Bourne Report

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 12:35 PM EDT
Cybersecurity demands of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have become both a major risk and revenue opportunity to managed service providers (MSPs). This is according to research conducted by Vanson Bourne and commissioned by Continuum®, the proactive platform that integrates intelligent software with expert services for MSPs to scale dynamically and protect their clients.
Underserved and Unprepared: The State of SMB Cyber Security in 2019, released today, draws on data collected in 2019 from 850 SMBs across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Belgium. In addition to the risks for MSPs, the report also highlights the significant revenue opportunity for providers that deliver the cybersecurity services and solutions SMBs need to protect their businesses.
Vanson Bourne’s research in the four European countries found that MSPs are at risk of losing their SMB clients over cybersecurity concerns. More than nine in ten (93 percent) SMBs would consider hiring a new MSP if they offered the right cybersecurity solutions, and nearly one in four SMBs (24 percent) has already changed MSPs in the aftermath of a cyberattack.
Furthermore, SMBs that plan to change MSPs are more likely to have seen or to expect inadequate cybersecurity protections from their current provider, compared with those who plan to stay with the same provider (32 percent vs 27 percent). To make matters more challenging for the MSP, three in five SMBs (62 percent) would hold their provider accountable for an attack even when they don’t outsource any of their cyber security. And, more than four out of five SMBs (81 percent) would consider legal action against their provider in the event of an attack.
MSPs that attempt to compete on price are likely to find that this will not be enough to retain clients that are concerned about cybersecurity, as SMBs planning to change providers are willing to pay 22 percent more, on average, for the right cybersecurity offering.
“We have seen first-hand that the number one reason MSPs lose business today is over concerns about cybersecurity, and this data now proves it,” said Michael George, CEO, Continuum. “Providers across North America and Europe should heed the clear warning presented by these findings. Businesses expect to be protected by their MSPs, and are ready to pay more for that protection – whether from their existing MSP, or by switching to a provider that promises a better solution.”
With the majority of SMBs in Europe willing to change their providers for the right cybersecurity offering, the data also highlights how MSPs who can provide and sell that offering stand to gain a sizable proportion of SMB business in the future. More than half of all SMBs surveyed in Europe (54 percent) would pay at least 20 percent more for the right cyber security solution from a new provider.
What’s more, European SMBs are ready to work with MSPs on cybersecurity and invest more to get the right levels of protection. Eight in ten SMBs anticipate that at least half of their cybersecurity needs will be outsourced in five years’ time, and most (80 percent) are planning to invest more in cybersecurity in the next 12 months.
“SMBs are not just looking for cybersecurity protections, they are ready to invest more to protect their businesses,” said Brian Downey, Senior Director, Security Product Management at Continuum. “It’s clear from today’s report that there is an economic opportunity for MSPs that get cybersecurity right, as they stand to not only win business from providers that don’t, but also increase their revenue streams from their SMB clients and have a better chance of retaining their existing client base. If MSPs can deliver the right cybersecurity solutions to their end-clients, they will hold the competitive advantage in the SMB market.”
Underserved and Unprepared: The State of SMB Cyber Security in 2019 is available for download at www.page.continuum.net/security-research. Continuum and Vanson Bourne will be holding a webinar on the research results on April 9, and registration is now open.
Research Methodology
Commissioned by Continuum, the Underserved and Unprepared: The State of SMB Cyber Security in 2019 report research was conducted by Vanson Bourne between January and March 2019. 850 IT and business decision makers who have involvement in cyber security in their organization were surveyed in the US, UK, France, Germany and Belgium. Respondents’ organizations have between 10 and 1,000 employees and were selected across a number of core industry sectors.
About Continuum
Continuum is the proactive platform for what’s next. With technologies and integrated services spanning security to backup to monitoring, the Continuum platform anticipates and tackles MSPs’ next challenges—enabling them to grow with confidence.
For more information, visit www.continuum.net and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter @FollowContinuum.
About Vanson Bourne
Vanson Bourne is an independent specialist in market research for the technology sector. Their reputation for robust and credible research-based analysis, is founded upon rigorous research principles and their ability to seek the opinions of senior decision makers across technical and business functions, in all business sectors and all major markets. For more information, visit www.vansonbourne.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005175/en/
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 25, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 25, 2019 02:00 PM EDT